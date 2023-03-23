MANSFIELD — Sometimes it only takes one.

That’s all it required for the Midway girls soccer team to start the postseason right, as the Pantherettes claimed a 1-0 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs on Thursday night.

The game was scoreless for nearly 77 minutes, but with three minutes to go Kendi Filos found the net off the pass from Ava Johnston for the clutch game-winner for Midway.

Caprice Jones picked up the shutout in goal.

It’s been quite a season for Midway under first-year head coach Rodrigo Barrientos, including the program’s first district championship in

Midway (17-3-2) advances to face the winner of Friday’s Sachse vs. Tyler Legacy match in next week’s area playoff round.

BOYS

Taylor 7, La Vega 0

TAYLOR — Those Taylor Ducks can really fly.

Taylor found the net early and often in a 7-0 shutout win over La Vega in the Class 4A bi-district boys’ playoffs on Thursday. The Ducks (21-3) went five rounds deep in the playoff last year, and advance to face the El Campo-Columbia winner in next week’s area playoffs.

La Vega closes out an injury-laden season with a 13-11 record.

Despite the loss, it was a special night for La Vega head coach Manuel Gibson, who was going up for the first time against his son Zach, the first-year head coach of Taylor.

Dallas Skyline def. Midway

Skyline and Midway fought to a stalemate for much of the game before the Raiders knocked the Panthers out in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs in a penalty-kicks shootout.

Skyline thumped in four goals in the shootout to Midway’s two, after the teams had each scored one goal prior to that point.

Neither team scored in the first half, but both found the net in the second to finish regulation in a 1-1 standoff.

Midway’s season comes to a close with a 10-8-4 record.

Magnolia West 5, University 2

BRYAN — University couldn’t blanket West’s high-powered attack enough, and the Trojans’ season came to a close in the 5A bi-district playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium

University wraps up another strong season at 17-3 overall.