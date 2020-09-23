Finishing school: University trying to learn how to complete the process

For most of the last decade, the University Trojans never found the secret to winning.
But the Trojans finally ended nearly five years of futility with a 37-0 win over Austin Travis in the second game of the 2018 season to end a 47-game losing streak.
The Trojans’ next goal is to win consistently.
They’ve been making steps in that direction by winning three games in 2018 and four last season. Now they’re hoping to close stronger after losing their last four games in 2019 to finish 4-6.
“That senior group we had last year, we thought we were good enough to be a playoff team,” said fourth-year University coach Rodney Smith. “But the depth hurt us after we got some guys hurt. This year, we’re not starting all over because we have some kids who know how to win.”
Sitting at 4-2 last October, the Trojans set themselves up for their first playoff appearance since 2009. But they were outscored 237-41 in their last four games against Burleson Centennial, Aledo, Everman and Midlothian to finish 2-6 in district.
With two top 10 teams in District 5-5A Division II, the Trojans will face another demanding schedule. Coming off last year’s 5A-DII state championship, Aledo is ranked No. 2 behind Ennis. Mansfield Timberview is No. 7 in the state, while Burleson, Cleburne and Everman all bring back veteran teams.
“It’s one of the toughest 5A districts in the state,” Smith said. “Aledo year in and year out goes to Jerry’s World (for the state championship game). We got Mansfield that’s ranked in the top 10. Every night, you’re going to have to strap it up or you’re going to get run over.”
The Trojans won’t get a break in Thursday’s season opener as they face perennial power A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium. The Tigers are coming off an 11-1 season.
“Coach (Lee) Fedora does a great job with those guys,” Smith said. “But if the Trojans are in it in the fourth quarter, there’s no telling what will happen. We’re going to try to go out and compete.”
If the Trojans bust through for their first playoff appearance in 11 years, youth will have to be served. University brings back only three offensive and two defensive starters.
“We got a lot of young kids and we’re going to have to get it early or the scoreboard’s not going to be fun,” Smith said. “We got a lot of new faces at a lot of new positions. We just have to try to coach them up and get them some confidence and make some plays early that we’re not supposed to make. But I’m excited. It’s football time.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, football had to wait for Class 5A and 6A schools in Texas. While the smaller schools began playing games on the last weekend of August, the state’s bigger schools had to wait until Sept. 7 to begin practice.
The wait has made the University players more eager than ever to start the season.
“It’s been tough,” said University linebacker Gerard Price. “We’ve been taking it day by day, getting out here and getting better to get prepared for Thursday’s season opener. We’re doing everything we can to win.”
Smith has been pleased with his team’s preparation, including weight lifting and strength and conditioning. But he wants to see how they respond in games.
“It’s been a very, very long time,” Smith said. “It’s been antsy for the kids. I’ve been watching some (high school) football to just see how things are going to happen. There have been some schools cancel, and some schools marching right along. So we’re just trying to live day to day.”
With Jeremiah Stroupe gone, Joseph Carpenter will likely get the majority of the carries in the backfield.
“Stroupe will be greatly missed, but Jo-Jo is a guy who worked real hard this summer and I’m looking for some big things from him,” Smith said.
Both Kwame Cooper and Jaylon Marshall bring speed at receiver. Smith hasn’t yet settled on a quarterback, but he likes what junior Demarion Chambers and sophomores Ty Felder and Nick Sanders bring to the table.
“As the game goes along, we’ll see who plays the best,” Smith said. “I think they’re kind of all the same. They can all throw the ball and make a play. They’re all on a steady level right now.”
The offensive and defensive lines will be led by Felipe Gonzalez, while the linebacking corps will be built around Price’s talents.
“He’s kind of the defensive leader,” Smith said. “He’s going to lead us in tackles, he’s going to lead us in hits. He’s a guy who loves to play football.”
The Trojans know Thursday’s season opener against A&M Consolidated and their district schedule will be tough. But it’s been a long time since they’ve played football, and they’re ready for any team they’re matched up against.
“In my opinion, I don’t care who we play,” Carpenter said. “We just have to be ready to play every game. I feel like we have a lot of guys who can do whatever they need to do to make the big stops and big plays.”
