Finishing school: University trying to learn how to complete the process

“It’s one of the toughest 5A districts in the state,” Smith said. “Aledo year in and year out goes to Jerry’s World (for the state championship game). We got Mansfield that’s ranked in the top 10. Every night, you’re going to have to strap it up or you’re going to get run over.”

The Trojans won’t get a break in Thursday’s season opener as they face perennial power A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium. The Tigers are coming off an 11-1 season.

“Coach (Lee) Fedora does a great job with those guys,” Smith said. “But if the Trojans are in it in the fourth quarter, there’s no telling what will happen. We’re going to try to go out and compete.”

If the Trojans bust through for their first playoff appearance in 11 years, youth will have to be served. University brings back only three offensive and two defensive starters.

“We got a lot of young kids and we’re going to have to get it early or the scoreboard’s not going to be fun,” Smith said. “We got a lot of new faces at a lot of new positions. We just have to try to coach them up and get them some confidence and make some plays early that we’re not supposed to make. But I’m excited. It’s football time.”