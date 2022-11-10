Five Centex volleyball teams bound for regional tourney

The two sweetest words for a high school volleyball team are “state champions.”

Second-best is “state tournament,” and third is “regional tournament.”

For five Central Texas teams, it’s on to that regional tournament round, with their dreams of reaching state still very much alive.

In Class 3A, Troy is surging into the Region III-3A tournament in Athens after ousting fourth-ranked Fairfield in four sets on Tuesday night. It marked the second straight year the Trojanettes bounced Fairfield from the postseason.

Winners of their last 11 in a row, the Trojanettes will face East Bernard in the regional semis at 2 p.m. Friday. If they win that one, they’ll face Grandview or Nacogdoches Central Heights for the regional title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Region II-2A tournament in Princeton features a pair of Centex teams still climbing up the postseason ladder. Valley Mills finished second in its district to Crawford, but the Lady Eagles are the only team from their league still playing, as they’ll face Lindsay at 7 p.m. Friday.

The game that precedes that one pits Bremond against Whitewright at 5 p.m. The Lady Tigers should be riding high after sweeping Crawford — a program that had ended Bremond’s season in three of the previous four playoff tournaments — in the regional quarters Tuesday.

Then in Class 1A, it’ll be an all-Centex matchup in the Region III semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, as No. 2-ranked Blum tackles Abbott. The Lady Cats are seeking their fifth state appearance in the past six years, while Abbott tries to put a roadblock in their path. The winner will advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final against either Saint Jo or Miller Grove.