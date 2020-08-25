Flexible coaches: First-year HFCs face challenges far beyond play calling

That was a common scenario as schools ranging from Baylor to a handful of area programs in Class 1A Division II brought on new football coaches.

The task was infused with new protocols and technology. Zoom workouts became something coaches created in the hope of keeping student-athletes engaged. But whether it was through email or socially distanced summer strength and conditioning sessions, the coaches worked to bring their culture to their new teams.

“One thing I emphasized with them is that everything we do we need to do like a playoff team,” Judd said. “If you have a question in your mind, think ‘Would a playoff team do this?’ If we look like a playoff team and act like a playoff team, then we’ll be a playoff team.”

Time will tell how each new coach handled the unusual transition period. For now, there are a variety of first-year coaches, each taking a different approach to running his team.

In Crawford, Greg Jacobs took over as the head football coach after 21 seasons as the Pirates’ defensive coordinator.