Flexible coaches: First-year HFCs face challenges far beyond play calling

New Moody head football coach Lonnie Judd has a new challenge in front of him.
Judd enters this season as the head coach for the first time after many years as an assistant. He’s been offensive coordinator at multiple schools and even assistant head coach. But now he’ll be making the big calls for the Moody Bearcats as they attempt to establish a new identity.
But Judd is also an old Central Texas guy. You can tell that by one simple comparison.
“The thing that amazes me is what Hewitt Drive looks like now,” Judd said. “Hewitt Drive looks like Valley Mills Drive. Back in the old days (Hewitt Drive) was just Golden Fried Chicken and the barbecue place.”
Judd graduated from Midway in 1986 and served as an assistant coach at Reicher and Midway from 1991 to 2009. Although he lived in Keller and coached at Timber Creek High School for the last decade, he spent enough years in a booth at Leal’s, the mom-and-pop Mexican food restaurant just off Estates Drive in Woodway, to still be counted as a regular.
At least Judd found himself in familiar surroundings as he dealt with an unprecedented first six months on the job in Moody.
Judd was hired in February and officially became a Bearcat in March, the week before the longest spring break in history. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic sent all Texas students home to participate in online learning. That meant Judd didn’t get a chance to implement any kind of offseason program headed into his first season as the Bearcats’ coach.
That was a common scenario as schools ranging from Baylor to a handful of area programs in Class 1A Division II brought on new football coaches.
The task was infused with new protocols and technology. Zoom workouts became something coaches created in the hope of keeping student-athletes engaged. But whether it was through email or socially distanced summer strength and conditioning sessions, the coaches worked to bring their culture to their new teams.
“One thing I emphasized with them is that everything we do we need to do like a playoff team,” Judd said. “If you have a question in your mind, think ‘Would a playoff team do this?’ If we look like a playoff team and act like a playoff team, then we’ll be a playoff team.”
Time will tell how each new coach handled the unusual transition period. For now, there are a variety of first-year coaches, each taking a different approach to running his team.
In Crawford, Greg Jacobs took over as the head football coach after 21 seasons as the Pirates’ defensive coordinator.
“It’s one of those things where this group of kids and this program has grown accustomed to doing things a certain way, and I’ve grown accustomed to it over the past 21 years,” Jacobs told the Trib when he was hired in February to replace Delbert Kelm. “We’ve been a power football team, and we’re going to get after you and try to play good defense and try to grind it out and be the better team at the end of the night. There’s not a whole lot of change you’re going to see. Maybe a wrinkle or two here or there, but … we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
He was singing the same tune this summer after the start of preseason practice. “When it’s not broken, you don’t fix it,” Jacobs said.
In Mexia, Triston Abron came from a successful program — he guided the Omaha Paul Pewitt Brahmas to the 3A D-II state title game in 2019 — to a Blackcats team that made significant progress last fall.
Mexia finished second behind Connally in district a year ago and followed it up with a playoff win.
“We are still pretty talented,” Abron said. “These gentlemen are very well equipped to lead us into a new season.”
Conversely, in Rosebud-Lott, first-year coach Brandon Hicks is in charge of a program needing some traction. The Cougars, who were a Central Texas powerhouse not too long ago, have fallen on hard times and won just two games in the last two seasons.
But Hicks believes he can bring back the old glory.
“I think it is the perfect storm,” Hicks said. “I couldn’t be happier to be in the situation I’m in. The talent is here. It’s a matter of putting it all together.”
There are 12 new head football coaches at Central Texas schools as the season kickoff approaches. A quarter of them were previously assistants in the same program, so they didn’t have to learn a whole bunch of new names.
Judd came from a school with more than 3,000 students to one with just over 200 in Moody. By the second week of practice, he was already well acquainted with the 40 or so athletes that came out for football.
His adjustment will be keeping his team fresh on game night.
“The big thing to me is going to be finding time to rest the guys,” Judd said. “So many of them are having to play both ways. In 5A or 6A, you don’t really think about when to rest the guys. In 2A, I might have to call time out just to get a breather.”
One upside of football in the COVID-19 era is that coaches know that the players who came out for the sport are committed. Why would a student-athlete put up with wearing a mask at practice and all the other guidelines to reduce the risk of catching the novel coronavirus unless he really wanted to be there?
That was evident at the Bearcats’ practice during the second week of the preseason. The Moody players showed a high level of energy and enthusiasm for the coming season with their new coach.
“They’re hungry,” Judd said. “They want to win games. Even last year, they were 3-7, but they played some close games. I’m hoping to bring in the belief and positive attitude that’s going to push them over the edge.”
Central Texas coaching changes 2020
|School
|Old Coach
|New Coach
|Old Position
|Belton
|Sam Skidmore
|Brett Sniffin
|Ridge Point head coach
|Bynum
|Josh Conner
|Casey Morgan
|Blum assistant
|Crawford
|Delbert Kelm
|Greg Jacobs
|Crawford defensive coordinator
|Evant
|Phillip Martin
|Brandon Johnson
|Perrin-Whitt assistant
|Hubbard
|Russell Anderson
|Roger Masters
|Buffalo defensive coordinator
|Moody
|Jason Hill
|Lonnie Judd
|Keller Timber Creek offensive coordinator
|Mount Calm
|Kirk Hinkson
|Tom Duncan
|Medina assistant
|Oglesby
|Ryan Kyle
|Jeb Dixon
|Gorman head coach
|Robinson
|Tommy Allison
|Robert Rubel
|Robinson defensive coordinator
|Rosebud-Lott
|Rafael Williams
|Brandon Hicks
|George West offensive coordinator
|Texas Wind
|Travis Kaddatz
|Phil Trice
|Former Mount Pleasant coach
|Walnut Springs
|Tim Trotter
|Lonnie Flippen
|Walnut Springs assistant
