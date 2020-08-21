Fly, Eagles, Fly: Eagle Christian's flight pattern on upward trajectory entering Year 2

“I was surprised by it. I knew when we first started that we’d have some good athletes,” said Frazier, who spent three years at Parkview Christian before moving to ECA. “It was just getting them to buy into the system, buy into what I was preaching. I was really pleased with it, pleased with what happened. But at the same time I was a little shocked at the end of the day.”

Soaring and scoring

As auditions go, this one was a scene stealer. The Eagles tallied a 7-4 record in their debut campaign. They beat some talent-rich, established teams. Best of all, even though they played what’s often referred to as an outlaw schedule — in that they weren’t affiliated with a private school governing body — the Eagles still had the chance to soak up a playoff atmosphere. After the regular season, ECA faced off against Red Oak Ovilla Christian in the Six-Man Independent Bowl in Gholson, and claimed a 48-34 victory.

They should remain forever undefeated in Independent Bowl action. That’s because this year ECA has joined a TAPPS district, alongside Garland Christian, Greenville Christian, Dallas Tyler Street Christian and Longview Christian Heritage. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine even tabbed ECA as the preseason favorite in that league.