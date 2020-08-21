Fly, Eagles, Fly: Eagle Christian's flight pattern on upward trajectory entering Year 2

Homeowners know the feeling. When you’re waiting through the construction process on a house, the laying of the foundation is significant, but not necessarily the most thrilling moment.
When the walls go up, that’s when you feel like you’re getting somewhere. It’s starting to look like a house.
Eagle Christian Academy poured the foundation in 2019. A year later, the Eagles want a more visible sign of progress.
For ECA, the sheetrock in this case would resemble things like a 10-win season. A district championship. And — dare they say it? — a state title.
“Let’s win state,” quarterback Caleb Wilson said. “We’re first year in TAPPS, let’s just surprise everybody. We’re going to go for it all. We’re going for the big championship game, and we’re going to work hard to get there, that’s for sure.”
When you’re starting a program from the ground up, the word “expectations” might get you a dollar in the swear jar. Who knows what to expect? ECA’s Bryce Frazier certainly didn’t know what the 2019 season might hold. After taking the Eagles’ coaching job last summer, he hit the ground running in putting together a schedule and system for the school’s inaugural football season on the fly.
No matter what happened, it would be a season of firsts. As it played out, though, Frazier sometimes found himself watching in slack-jawed amazement.
“I was surprised by it. I knew when we first started that we’d have some good athletes,” said Frazier, who spent three years at Parkview Christian before moving to ECA. “It was just getting them to buy into the system, buy into what I was preaching. I was really pleased with it, pleased with what happened. But at the same time I was a little shocked at the end of the day.”
Soaring and scoring
As auditions go, this one was a scene stealer. The Eagles tallied a 7-4 record in their debut campaign. They beat some talent-rich, established teams. Best of all, even though they played what’s often referred to as an outlaw schedule — in that they weren’t affiliated with a private school governing body — the Eagles still had the chance to soak up a playoff atmosphere. After the regular season, ECA faced off against Red Oak Ovilla Christian in the Six-Man Independent Bowl in Gholson, and claimed a 48-34 victory.
They should remain forever undefeated in Independent Bowl action. That’s because this year ECA has joined a TAPPS district, alongside Garland Christian, Greenville Christian, Dallas Tyler Street Christian and Longview Christian Heritage. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine even tabbed ECA as the preseason favorite in that league.
“Honestly, getting into a district, for us, is huge,” said Frazier, who added ECA’s athletic director title to his duties in May. “And then it would be winning district and getting into the playoffs, things like that. Things they’ve never done in football before. Last year was a year of firsts and this year will be a lot more firsts, because finally being in a district, finally being in a situation where we have a chance to play for a state title and a district title and stuff like that. That’s kind of our goal this year, to move in that progression where we can succeed at a higher level.”
Just how high can the Eagles fly? If last year’s wingspan was any indication, they have the ability to soar. Put it this way: ECA’s football squad scored more points in a game last year than your favorite high school basketball team probably did.
In September, the Eagles produced a touchdown extravaganza in a 93-64 shootout win over Community Christian School of Mineral Wells.
“It was a blast,” Wilson said. “We got some people who normally don’t get to score to score, and that’s always the best thing on a team, when that one person gets that excitement that they don’t usually get. That’s an awesome feeling for them and for their teammates.”
If any one ECA player was representative of the entire program’s stunning rise, it was David Swamsidi. He moved to Waco from Nigeria in June 2019 and enrolled at ECA. He’d never picked up a football before his first practice, and yet contributed to the Eagles’ season in myriad ways. As a kicker he went 38 of 50 on PAT attempts, a nice conversion rate in the six-man game, considering the defense has more players than the offense has blockers. (One reason a six-man PAT counts as two points.)
For Swamsidi, football became a passion he never saw coming.
“I had no clue what it was,” Swamsidi said. “But after I moved, after a month, that was when I was introduced to football. It actually looked pretty good, so I tried it out. I had an amazing season, ended up as honorable kicker of the year. That was a cool thing. I’m hoping to do more this year.”
Framing up the future
When you’re a teenager, 10 feet tall and bulletproof, it’s easy to have a live-for-today mentality. The future is some nebulous, abstract idea, something to deal with at a later date.
However, ECA’s players take a measure of pride when they consider the program’s future. They realize they’re building something for the next generation of Eagles. They’re getting in on the ground floor, and they turn practically wistful when they stop to consider the penthouse to come.
“One of the greatest things is to leave a legacy that people are going to build on,” Swamsidi said. “It’s something you can look at in the future and go, ‘Yeah, I was proud to play for them.’”
Added Wilson, “It’s not only cool to be part of the football team, but it’s like building a whole other family here at ECA. It’s just awesome. I could come back later and I’ll have a connection with somebody else who’s on this football team, maybe 10 years down the line. It’s just awesome that you get to be part of a start-in program and making a name for the school.”
As ECA’s construction process unfolds, Frazier is trying to stay pragmatic about it all. Eventually, he’d love for the Eagles to win state titles and have their own on-campus stadium, in the land behind the school at Bosque Boulevard and Batson Drive. But he’s still a football coach, and football coaches have “one day at a time” tattooed on their cerebral cortex.
His thought? Let’s go to work, then enjoy the view later.
“I don’t like to harp on it a lot at first because kids sometimes will take their minds off of what is really going on,” Frazier said. “But I did push it on them last year, that this is your time to start what could be a legacy around here. … As far as talking about firsts, we bring it up when it happens. When we scored 90-something last year and broke a state record for a first-year program, obviously that was one where we didn’t talk about it until it happened.
“I told them that once something is achieved, then we’ll talk about it afterwards and say, hey, OK, we achieved this goal and now let’s go to the next one.”
