Fly, Eagles, fly: Valley Mills' clutch fifth-set plays lead to upset of Crawford

CRAWFORD — It’s just a short, nine-mile country road stretch on Highway 317 that separates Valley Mills and Crawford.

Valley Mills is getting there. They’re closing the gap.

Showing some incredible guts and fight, the 19th-ranked Lady Eagles made the clutch plays they had to make, and outpunched battle-tested and 16th-ranked Crawford, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11, in a District 15-2A showdown on Tuesday night at the Crawford High Gym.

The teams delivered a playoff-type atmosphere two weeks before the actual postseason will commence. And both squads showed the type of moxie (and net missiles) that should make them really tough outs in that intense, all-the-marbles tournament.

Valley Mills (33-4, 5-3) gave the perennial power Lady Pirates (21-18, 6-1) all they wanted. Down two sets to one, the Lady Eagles showed some incredible fire in fighting back to claim the last two sets and what will likely go down as a historic win amid one of the best seasons in school history for Courtney Doyle’s team.

These are the types of matches that Crawford usually wins, and even to the end, the raucous Lady Pirate faithful probably figured their team would pull it out. But Valley Mills made some savvy snap decisions in the fourth and fifth sets to pull out the win.

Crawford was in position to close it out, after McKenna Post’s well-placed tip gave the Lady Pirates an 8-4 lead in the decisive fifth set. But Valley Mills proved to be as hard to kill as a Texas cockroach. The Lady Eagles banged off the next four points in a row to tie the score, putting in the tying point on a well-struck Reese Brittain ace that ate up Crawford defender Addi Goldenberg.

Down the stretch, the Lady Eagles’ placement on their attacks proved wicked-good. Valley Mills took the lead to stay at 10-9 when Crawford couldn’t return the ball in the requisite three hits. They stretched the gap to 13-9 when a Crawford attack sailed wide, and at that point, the visiting Valley Mills fans began to rise to their feet, hardly believing what they were seeing.

Crawford came back to pull within 13-11 on a sneaky Beryn Hyland tip. But Valley Mills moved to match point when Crawford was whistled for a violation, and then on the next rally the Lady Pirates couldn’t dig a pass out of the net, leading to a passionate Lady Eagle celebration.

One of Valley Mills’ best weapons was the dump, whether it was Brittain on Kara Bruington delivering it. It caught Crawford off-guard a few times, and led to some key points late in the match.

Brittain led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills, while Kamryn Pankenoien and Bruinton chipped in 10 kills and two aces apiece. But this was a team win, as evidenced by clutch plays in the fifth set from Avagrace Warner, who dropped in a sweet cross-court winner, and libero Sydney Sadler, who had a huge game-tying bump from the back line.

Crawford has nothing to hang its head about, and the Lady Pirates should be just fine in the long run.

Of course, it helps when you have a player like McKenna Post on your side. The senior has been a key member of Crawford’s state-contending clubs for the past several seasons, but this year she has expanded her role. Post provided her usual steady (and occasionally spectacular, with the full swan dive) back-row passing, but her hitting was next-level in this one.

Post spanked the ball with both power and precise placement, and led all players with 24 kills. She also kept numerous volleys alive with some gorgeous passing.

Kymbree Larance made plenty of big plays and chipped in 11 kills and two aces for Crawford. Hyland added nine kills and Goldenberg finished with eight kills and a pair of aces.

Note: Despite the loss, Crawford also reason to celebrate the achievement of one of its alums, as former standout Lexi Moody was named the American Southwest Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week this week.

Moody is now a freshman setter at East Texas Baptist University. She was a two-time Super Centex Player of the Year for the Lady Pirates.