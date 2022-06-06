Focused on the fundamentals: Midway hosting new football camp

The buzz of high school football is already kicking up and this summer Midway head coach Shane Anderson is finally seeing one of his visions come to life in the form of the 254 HOT Football Skills Camp.

Anderson has recruited several head coaches and coordinators from schools around Central Texas to work with high school and junior high players this week to allow them to grow in the fundamentals of the game. The camp will include position-based instruction as well as one-on-one and seven-one-seven competition.

“Coming here to Midway and having the facilities we have, the amount of space and fields we have to pull something off like this, it was kind of what got the ball rolling,” Anderson said. “You know, our goal is to get the best players in Central Texas together at the same camp where they’re all competing against each other.”

Nearly 100 players have registered for the camp, according to Midway coach, who will be entering his second season leading the Panthers in the fall. Players from different schools will have the opportunity to work together on the same teams and the participating coaches will also get the chance to work with athletes they don’t usually get to coach.

Some of the coaches and coordinators working the camp include La Vega assistant head coach Jermaine Carpenter, Gatesville head coach Aaron Hunter, Marlin offensive coordinator Ricky Torres, Midway offensive coordinator Tommy Allison, Academy OC Mark Mullins and Connally head coach Terry Gerik. A couple of the area's new head coaches in Killeen Chaparral's Alan Haire and China Spring’s Tyler Beatty will also take part in coaching the camp.

Anderson said that the main goal of the camp is to allow the players to compete as they begin the strength and conditioning portion of the summer and that they have fun while doing it.

“I mean, at the end of the day, football is supposed to be a fun game. And we as coaches and even as players, we get caught up in the wins and losses,” Anderson said. “We get caught up in what happens on Friday nights and then kind of get away from the fundamentals of competing and having fun. I think if anything else, it'll just give these kids an opportunity to see where they stack up amongst themselves.”

The 254 HOT Football Skills Camp began Monday at Midway’s Panther Stadium and will run through Wednesday. Anderson said he hopes for the camp to become an annual staple of the Central Texas football community that will grow in popularity among area coaches and players.

”They have one of these and East Texas," Anderson said. "They have one in the Austin and Houston areas, and the Metroplex area. There's nothing like this in the Waco area as far as getting the kids together and letting them compete.

"When they get together, they're using one of those college camps and they're trying to go out there and get offers. And they're running 40s and they're testing for agility — it's more of a test. This is just you know, ‘We're getting down to the fundamentals.’”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.