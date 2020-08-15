On a sunny, steamy August morning during the first week of preseason workouts, Bosqueville Bulldog football players filtered into their locker room for a Saturday practice.

More than a half-hour before they were set to hit the field, the Bulldogs were pulling into the parking lot. Some drove themselves, others arrived two or three to a car, driven by a parent. They wore their masks as they meandered one or two at a time, taking a designated route to the fieldhouse entrance where a bottle of hand sanitizer waited on a table outside the door.

Just inside the entrance, a coach wore a mask while he quizzed each player on his physical well-being that day.

Bosqueville head football coach Clint Zander kept a neck gaiter pulled up over his nostrils as he walked through the locker room, running checks and preparing for the day’s practice.

High school athletic directors and football coaches have been taking on the added responsibility of COVID-19 risk mitigation since early June when the University Interscholastic League allowed schools to start summer strength and conditioning programs.

Along the way, the UIL has issued recommendations, altered big-schools’ schedules and held meetings with medical advisers. The Texas Education Agency came out with coronavirus-era guidelines this summer and each school district has come to terms with how to handle the issues presented by varying responses to a global pandemic.

That has given football coaches, who are no strangers to long hours in normal times, a reason to keep grinding around the clock.

“On my end, it takes a lot,” Zander said. “I try to do that because I want my assistant coaches to be able to coach. I figure everything out and tell them how we’re going to approach it. I’ve got a group that sprays helmets and shoulder pads, another group is doing this, another group is doing that.”

3 standard practices

The standard, noticeable practices for COVID-19 risk mitigation at football workouts this summer come in three forms:

1. Players are using individual water bottles that are refilled at stations manned by one designated person.

2. Coaches and players are wearing masks, though the players aren’t required to wear them while actively participating in drills. Coaches are keeping the masks up most of the time, though in some instances they pull them down to project their voices to be heard by athletes at a distance of 10 yards or more.

3. Coaches are pleading with athletes to maintain social distancing both between drills and when they leave the school facilities.

“The kids aren’t completely used to it, but if we keep harping on them they will be,” McGregor coach Mike Shields said.

The other thing that’s easy to spot is that the players are happy to the point of being almost giddy to be practicing, even in 100-degree heat.

Some area schools have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes that started preseason practice, while others have had players choose to take the season off.

In Fairfield, head football coach John Bachtel said there were about 10 students who are choosing not to participate because of COVID-19.

“The ones that came out are just excited to be there,” Bachtel said.

In normal times, all schools would have had some form of football in the spring, including weight room work and in-school athletic period skills training. But Texas schools went to remote learning beginning in March and continuing through the spring semester.

Lonnie Judd took the job as Moody’s head football coach in March, just in time for spring break and then the shutdown. But when strength and conditioning began this summer, he was able to catch up with learning his students’ names as well as how to adhere to the new health and safety rules.

“The guidelines we’ve been following all summer, so we’re getting where we know them pretty well,” Judd said. “The kids are so eager to play and they’re doing a really good job. To me the hardest part is before practice and after practice stuff. Once we get on the field, we’re just coaching football.”

Is it safe?

Earlier this summer, the Trib spoke with area doctors, asking for their opinions on whether or not high school football could safely be played. The responses varied between believing it was worthwhile to have fall sports, with risk mitigation guidelines in place, to concern over the long-term effects of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, during the UIL’s medical advisory board meeting, which was a Zoom teleconference that was streamed on the organization’s website, some members voiced doubts about the logistics and safety of playing fall sports. Others pointed to the wide range of scenarios across Texas, including many counties with minimal COVID-19 cases.

Ultimately, Dr. Albert Hergenroeder, an adolescent medicine specialist at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, offered a motion for the committee’s vote for a return-to-play policy.

“My motion would be, ‘Patients who have been identified as COVID positive need to be cleared by their physician before they can return to their said activity,’ ” Hergenroeder said.

Friday nights

All of that leads to the potential for Friday night football, which is less than two weeks away for Central Texas schools in Classes 1A through 4A.

Fans in the stands might not notice a ton of differences, although there will be fewer fans in the stands. The UIL has directed its schools to keep attendance to 50 percent capacity.

Players will still block and tackle as well as shed blocks and break tackles. It’s inevitable that radio announcers will exclaim that a player is “practicing social distancing!” as he races through open field to a touchdown.

But there will be differences. Expect to see individual chairs, spaced six feet apart, replacing benches on the sideline. Many area players are wearing neck gaiters at practice. That item will become a standard part of the uniform and players will be asked to pull them up on the sideline.

Postgame handshakes are probably out.

“Pregame and postgame gestures of sportsmanship should be conducted between teams and sports and contest officials in ways planned to help reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19,” the UIL risk mitigation guidelines state.

Who can attend?

In Bruceville-Eddy, a nine-win, district championship season in 2019 has created a buzz going into this football season. That means Eagles coach Kyle Shoppach and the school’s administration will have a task in sorting out who can attend home games.

“It could be the worst year to ask less people to come to the game,” Shoppach said. “Our stadium is not huge.”

So far, Central Texas high school football coaches have proven they have a strong will to give their players the chance to play. They’re implementing the protocols and game planning for COVID-19 the same way they would prepare to face a district rival.

“This is a challenge. This is another obstacle in our way,” Shoppach said. “We’re handling it fine. I say to our kids every day, ‘Your only problem is today. If this is your senior year and we only got one more day, let’s make this the best dang practice we’ve ever had.’ On the other hand, we don’t let it control us.”

