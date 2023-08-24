The preseason high school football rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Duncanville vs Dallas South Oak Cliff
2 Galena Park North Shore at The Woodlands
3 DeSoto at Allen
4 Austin Westlake at Fort Bend Ridge Point
5 Katy vs League City Clear Springs
6 Spring Westfield at Cypress Park
7 Austin Vandegrift at Dripping Springs
8 Southlake Carroll vs EP Eastwood
9 Denton Guyer at Rockwall-Heath
10 Humble Atascocita at Dickinson
11 Lake Travis vs Arlington Martin
12 The Woodlands vs Galena Park North Shore
13 Cibolo Steele vs SA Northside Brennan
14 Prosper vs Euless Trinity
15 Lewisville vs Garland Naaman Forest
16 SA Northside Brennan at Schertz Cibolo Steele
17 North Crowley at Arlington Sam Houston
18 Cypress-Fairbanks vs Bridgeland
19 Klein Collins at Magnolia
20 Rockwall vs Cedar Hill
21 Humble Summer Creek vs Klein Cain
22 McKinney vs Longview
23 Dripping Springs vs Austin Vandegrift
24 Byron Nelson at Plano
25 Fort Bend Ridge Point vs Austin Westlake
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Aledo (0-0) vs Dallas Parish Episcopal
2 Longview (0-0) at McKinney
3 College Station (0-0) at Lucas Lovejoy
4 Lancaster (0-0) at Dallas Skyline
5 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) vs South Grand Prairie
6 Smithson Valley (0-0) vs San Antonio Reagan
7 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) at Texarkana Texas High
8 Port Arthur Memorial (0-0) vs Port Neches-Groves
9 Fulshear (0-0) at Houston Strake Jesuit
10 Frisco Reedy (0-0) vs Azle
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Melissa (0-0) vs Argyle
2 South Oak Cliff (0-0) at Duncanville
3 Argyle (0-0) at Melissa
4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) at Klein
5 Liberty Hill (0-0) at San Antonio Wagner
6 Port Neches-Groves (0-0) at Port Arthur Memorial
7 Frisco Emerson (0-0) vs Dallas Hillcrest
8 Lucas Lovejoy (0-0) vs College Station
9 Montgomery Lake Creek (0-0) at Angleton
10 Midlothian Heritage (0-0) at Stephenville
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 China Spring (0-0) at Lorena
2 Boerne (0-0) at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
3 Tyler Chapel Hill (0-0) at Gilmer
4 Stephenville (0-0) vs Midlothian Heritage
5 Decatur (0-0) at Anna
6 Celina (0-0) vs Paris
7 CC Calallen (0-0) at Gregory-Portland
8 Anna (0-0) vs Decatur
9 Kilgore (0-0) vs Carthage
10 Lumberton (0-0) vs Hamshire-Fannett
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Carthage (0-0) at Kilgore
2 Silsbee (0-0) vs Vidor
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (0-0) at Brock
4 Cuero (0-0) vs El Campo
5 Gilmer (0-0) vs Tyler Chapel Hill
6 Glen Rose (0-0) at Grandview
7 Wimberley (0-0) vs Fischer Canyon Lake
8 Bellville (0-0) vs La Grange
9 Connally (0-0) at Mexia
10 Jasper (0-0) at Houston Kinkaid
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Franklin (0-0) at Woodville
2 Brock (0-0) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove
3 Edna (0-0) vs East Bernard
4 Columbus (0-0) at Giddings
5 Malakoff (0-0) vs New London West Rusk
6 Lorena (0-0) vs China Spring
7 Hitchcock (0-0) at Refugio
8 Bushland (0-0) vs Canyon West Plains
9 Grandview (0-0) vs Glen Rose
10 Winnsboro (0-0) at Paul Pewitt
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Canadian (0-0) at Seminole, Okla.
2 Gunter (0-0) vs San Antonio Cornerstone
3 Harmony (0-0) at Hooks
4 Tidehaven (0-0) vs Goliad
5 Poth (0-0) vs Blanco
6 Wall (0-0) vs Eastland
7 Newton (0-0) vs Anahuac
8 Holliday (0-0) at Iowa Park
9 Daingerfield (0-0) vs Gladewater
10 Hooks (0-0) vs Harmony
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Refugio (0-0) vs Hitchcock
2 Timpson (0-0) vs Beckville
3 Hawley (0-0) at Tuscola Jim Ned
4 Beckville (0-0) at Timpson
5 Tolar (0-0) vs Peaster
6 Cooper (0-0) at Grand Saline
7 Centerville (0-0) at Buffalo
8 Crawford (0-0) vs Goldthwaite
9 Shiner (0-0) vs Hallettsville
10 Stratford (0-0) at Spearman
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Albany (0-0) at Lubbock Trinity Christian
2 Mart (0-0) vs Crockett
3 New Home (0-0) vs Haskell
4 Wellington (0-0) vs Frederick, OK
5 Bremond (0-0) at Normangee
6 Collinsville (0-0) vs Tioga
7 Chilton (0-0) at Bosqueville
8 Price Carlisle (0-0) vs Harleton
9 Burton (0-0) vs Holland
10 Falls City (0-0) vs Three Rivers
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Westbrook (0-0) vs Knox City
2 Gordon (0-0) vs Throckmorton
3 Abbott (0-0) vs Blum
4 Happy (0-0) at Lamesa Klondike
5 Jonesboro (0-0) vs Coolidge
6 Knox City (0-0) at Westbrook
7 Rankin (0-0) vs Balmorhea
8 May (0-0) at Ira
9 Medina (0-0) at Rochelle
10 Imperial Buena Vista (0-0) vs Irion County
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Benjamin (0-0) vs Follett
2 Oglesby (0-0) at Penelope
3 Balmorhea (0-0) at Rankin
4 Whitharral (0-0) at Springlake-Earth
5 Jayton (0-0) vs Garden City
6 Loraine (0-0) vs Roscoe Highland
7 Cherokee (0-0) vs Smoking for Jesus Ministry
8 Lamesa Klondike (0-0) vs Happy
9 Newcastle (0-0) at Rule
10 Oakwood (0-0) vs Fruitvale
PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) at Aledo
2 Dallas Christian (0-0) vs Dallas Bishop Dunne
3 Houston St. Thomas (0-0) vs Houston St. John’s
4 Plano Prestonwood (0-0) at Argyle Liberty Christian
5 The Woodlands John Cooper (0-0) vs The Woodlands Christian
PRIVATE SCHOOLS 6-MAN
Rank School Week 1 Opponent
1 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (0-0) at Westlake Academy
2 Pasadena First Baptist (0-0) vs Weatherford Christian
3 Baytown Christian (0-0) vs Carrollton Prince of Peace
4 Prestonwood North (0-0) at Keller Harvest Christian
5 Abilene Christian (0-0) vs Lubbock Home School Christian