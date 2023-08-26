Riley Sustala led Abbott in passing and rushing, completing three of four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 15 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Hejl caught a pair of those scores for 65 yards.

On defense, Joey Pavelka anchored the Panthers with nine tackles and seven assists while Brady Schulz added a sack and and three tackles for loss.

Abbott struck first with a 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, executing the two-point conversion. Blum answered with a 66-yard run but the Bobcats’ conversion failed.

The Panthers held Blum scoreless in the second quarter while adding a touchdown pass from Brayden Pustejovsky to Connor Sullins, a safety by Schulz and a kick return all the way to the house by Heijl. Abbott went into the half leading 24-6.

The Bobcats answered in the third quarter with their own kick return for a touchdown but the Panthers held them at bay, scoring two more times in the third and sealing the win with three scores in the fourth quarter.

Abbott faces off against Covenant Classical on the road next Friday at 7 p.m. while Blum hosts Lometa at 7:30.

