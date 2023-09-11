LITTLE RIVER — The Bumblebees (3-0) stifled the Eagles with 570 yards offense on the legs of Cavalli Nealy while Kasey Mraz posted 162 yards through the air. Four interceptions also sucked the momentum away from Hillsboro.
The Eagles (1-2) tallied 364 yards of offense, 233 on the ground and 131 on the arm of Moses Rangel. Tory Brooks led the rushing attack with 108 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
Miguel Deluna led the Eagles’ defense with 16 tackles and was backed up by Cameron Finch with 11. Meanwhile, Academy had an all-around effort from its defense, led by Tyler Burnett with 13 tackles and two interceptions.
Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas
Cameron's D’Auntray Bradley breaks loose from the Connally defense for a first-half touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Connally QB Jamarion Vincent steps into the end zone after scoring past Cameron's Ricky Haynes, left, and middle linebacker Hayden DeLaFuente in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Cameron's Cade Hubnik wraps up Connally's Jylon Nobles in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jamarion Vincent tries to get around Cameron's Noah Vega for a gainer in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Connally running back Kiefer Sibley pushes off Cameron's Jaylin Petty to pick up yardage in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Cameron quarterback Braylan Drake gets into the end zone for a touchdown against Connally in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Connally DB Datri Smith reaches to pull down Cameron running back Zach Evans in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Cameron's D’Auntray Bradley runs past Connally's Malachi Knowles for a first-half touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Connally running back Kiefer Sibley outruns the Cameron defense for a first-half touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian Heritage wide receiver Stetson Sarratt hauls in a contested pass as La Vega's Jabarie Thornton defends the play.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Jabarie Thornton sidesteps Midlothian Heritage linebacker Colby Pustejovsky for a score in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Jabulani Thornton throws to the sideline against Midlothian Heritage in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
La Vega running back Bryson Roland breaks away from the Midlothian Heritage defense to pick up yardage in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Johnny Hammond cruises into the end zone as Midlothian Heritage quarterback Carter Rutenbar gives chase in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian Heritage running back Kaydn O'Neal turns the corner for a first-half touchdown run as La Vega's Trason Richardson tries to bring him down.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Esrom Martinez runs past Vandegrift's Brycen Carter for a long gainer in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway defender DJ White comes up with a Vandergrift first-half fumble at Crusader Field in Belton.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Warren Richardson pulls in a touchdown pass over Vandegrift's Sebastian Kveton in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ty Brown throws to the sideline against Vandegrift late in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ramone Conway runs out of bounds after hauling in a pass in the first half against Vandegrift.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ty Brown runs down the sideline for extra yardage in the first half against Vandegrift.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Vandegrift's Jack Huerkamp pulls in an interception on a pass intended for Midway's Chason Rochelle in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Ty Brown looks for an opening while being pressured by Vandegrift's Ben Booher in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Vandegrift's Brock Chilton pulls down a touchdown pass over Midway's Phil Minnitt in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Chad Conine, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Robinson running back Christian Lujan runs away from the Taylor defense for a second-quarter touchdown during the Rockets' 28-24 victory over the Ducks on Friday night.
Chad Conine, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Robinson wide receiver Evan Moreno celebrates a long touchdown catch with teammates Steven Knight (14), Austin Marshall (4) and Ty Weaver (2).
Chad Conine, Special to the Tribune-Herald
The Riesel Indians come out of the tunnel to begin the second half at Fair Park Field.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Riesel quarterback Gavin Oliver races past the Thorndale secondary to score an 83-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Quarterback Gavin Oliver walks out onto the field to begin the second half against Thorndale. Oliver ran for two touchdowns on 109 yards rushing and passed for 81 yards in the win.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Riesel running back Collin Conner gets pushed run out of bounds by Thorndale on Friday.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Riesel defensive lineman Cameron Phillips tackles a Thorndale ball carrier behind the line scrimmage on Friday.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Live Oak junior Cole Peters, left, breaks up a pass along the sideline intended for Vanguard's Keeton Matthews in first-quarter action Friday night at Falcon Field. Live Oak won the game, 70-20.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Vanguard senior Sam Fuller bulls across the goal line on a touchdown reception as he shakes off Vanguard's Owen Peters, left, and Brian Neel in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Live Oak's Cole Peters lands in a cloud of dust as he slips off Vanguard's Shakir Shabaki, right, who reversed field and ended up with a small gain in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
