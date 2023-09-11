LITTLE RIVER — The Bumblebees (3-0) stifled the Eagles with 570 yards offense on the legs of Cavalli Nealy while Kasey Mraz posted 162 yards through the air. Four interceptions also sucked the momentum away from Hillsboro.

The Eagles (1-2) tallied 364 yards of offense, 233 on the ground and 131 on the arm of Moses Rangel. Tory Brooks led the rushing attack with 108 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Miguel Deluna led the Eagles’ defense with 16 tackles and was backed up by Cameron Finch with 11. Meanwhile, Academy had an all-around effort from its defense, led by Tyler Burnett with 13 tackles and two interceptions.

