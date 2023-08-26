MOODY — With 34 unanswered points, Axtell ran away with the win over Moody, boosted by junior Tyson Michel.

Michel posted 16 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorns produced 242 total yards of offense while the defense held the Bearcats to just 40.

Moody was ahead briefly in the first quarter following a field goal. Axtell picked up a fumble return for a touchdown to get on the board and the squads went into the half with the Longhorns leading 7-3 at the half.

Michel took off with a pair of touchdowns in the third and Troy Arlitt added a fourth on a 9-yard run. Michel iced it in the fourth with his final TD run.

Axtell hosts Bartlett at 7:30 p.m. next Friday while Moody travels to Hico.