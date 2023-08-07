When you’re standing at the back of the line, it can feel as though it takes forever to move.

The state’s Class 6A and 5A football coaches know the feeling all too well. For the past week, they’ve watched with varying degrees of antsy anticipation as their coaching colleagues at smaller schools began working with their varsity players in preseason drills. On Monday, a week after those other schools started, it was finally the big boys’ turn.

“Oh, man, I can’t tell you the excitement,” said first-year University head coach Kaeron Johnson. “I didn’t sleep last night. I had to be in the office at 5:30 (a.m.), I think I showed up at 4:25.”

Teams in 6A and 5A must endure the delay if they want to go through spring drills in the previous spring. It’s a tradeoff the majority of big-school coaches are willing to make, enjoying a month’s worth of practices in the spring to prepare for the season instead of an extra week in August. But you’d better believe they were itching to get going once Monday morning rolled around.

The Trib visited with the head coaches at University, Waco High and Midway to get a read on how the first day went and what the focus will be for those teams going forward.

University Trojans

Of the three McLennan County 5A/6A schools, only University reached the playoffs last year. It was a breakthrough season for the Trojans, who went 6-6, broke a 13-year playoff drought, and captured the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Trophy for their fortitude through adversity.

Still, it’s been an offseason of transition. The architect of that breakthrough, Kent Laster, left to take the head job at Denton Braswell. In steps Johnson, the former standout Baylor defensive lineman who most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Midway.

“The kids are doing a great job. They’re so hungry to do good that it’s been an easy transition,” Johnson said. “A lot of kids that have already won a lot of football games, and a lot of kids that want to do better than they did last year. So, I have no complaints right now when it comes to this place.”

University will benefit from the return of several superb skill players, including sophomore receiver London Smith and running back JaeJuan Harris. Those players should get plenty of snaps — no, seriously, the Trojans might lead Central Texas in snaps taken, considering they’re installing a no-huddle, Art Briles-type spread attack on offense that looks to run as many plays as possible.

Johnson thinks it’ll be a good fit for his players.

“The amount of skill guys we have is unbelievable,” Johnson said. “What people don’t understand is that Briles had a lot of skill guys and he did a good job of recruiting them, but the other thing they had an over-emphasis on was running the football. That’s one thing they kind of didn’t do the last couple of years, they were decent at it but didn’t really put the time into it. Right now that’s the one thing I preach.

"But all the talent we have, we’re going to be able to get the ball out in space. We’re going to take the vertical shots. Just know that whatever you decide to give us, you’re probably going to die by it.”

The frenetic pace and University’s willingness to take some downfield shots will probably put some added pressure on the Trojans’ defense. But they’ve got some strong talent on that side of the ball too, including linebacker Joseph Caballero (104 tackles, six sacks). And Johnson said he's proud of the way his defenders are embracing their new identity.

University will scrimmage Joshua Aug. 18 before opening the regular season at Robinson on Aug. 25. Johnson, even knowing all the work that must be done between now and then, can’t wait for that season opener.

“I’m excited. I’ve waited for this forever, and I think I’m in a great opportunity, a great situation to do something good,” he said. “Being in Waco, having Coach (Rodney) Smith as my immediate mentor, someone who has been around University, it’s a real good situation for me.”

Waco High Lions

The time for teaching isn’t necessarily over, as that goes on forever. But after two seasons plodding through the valley, Waco High at least has some guys who know the path.

“This was the first year in my tenure here where we’ve had a primary upperclassman roster on our varsity,” said Lions head coach Linden Heldt, entering his third year. “We’ve always had a boatload of young kids. There were a lot of guys who knew what to expect, which in my time here had been a little out of the ordinary. So, that was kind of good.

“Obviously, getting back on the field and beginning to move toward that goal, all those things are exciting times for kids. Their emotions are high when you kick football season off. It was a good day.”

Heldt said that much of camp will be spent getting into football shape. He said participation in the program’s offseason workouts was strong and that the athletes should be well-conditioned to a certain extent, but added that there’s “no substitute for pads, no substitute for a three-hour football practice, right?”

“Even with how much skills the UIL allows you in the summer, kids have improved and are growing,” Heldt said. “They fostered some of that development throughout the year, and we need to see that show up in camp so we know exactly who we are and what our identity is going into Week 1 against Fort Worth Southwest.”

Prior to that season opener against Southwest, the Lions will scrimmage against Grand Prairie on Aug. 17 at the new Paul Tyson Field, next to the high school. Waco High is aiming to make a Ja Morant-like jump in Heldt’s third season, after tallying only two wins the previous two years.

It’s helpful to just have some maturity on the roster, some guys who have at least been though the varsity wars after playing so many freshmen and sophomores in 2021 and ’22.

“We’ve been waiting for this one for a while,” Heldt said. “Think back to three years ago when I first came in here, we spent boatloads of time at our middle school feeders to get this current junior class in our doors and around our coaches. We’ve been waiting for these guys to come of age and to pay off for us for quite some time.”

Midway Panthers

When Midway hit the field at 7 a.m. for its opening varsity workouts, you might not even have known that it was Aug. 7. Believe it or not, the Panthers even enjoyed a little bit of a breeze.

“We had everybody here, good numbers, a lot of kids out there. Everybody was excited for the first day,” said third-year Midway head coach Shane Anderson. “We got a break with the weather, it was pretty nice out there this morning. I told them at the end, ‘I don’t know how many more days we’re going to get like this,’ but we had a good breeze and we were out there on the grass. It was nice out there this morning.”

Anderson has done it both ways in his time at Midway. In 2022, the Panthers opted to forgo spring drills in order to get that extra week of fall camp. This year Midway went through spring drills and spent the first week of August working with its freshmen after they reported. And Anderson said he’s glad they took that approach.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. We got a lot done this spring,” Anderson said. “We had a really good spring, had only one injury, and he just got cleared. He’s good to go. It was a win for us doing spring.

“And I really, really enjoy having that extra week with the freshmen because it allows us to just focus on them and get the housekeeping stuff done, make sure everybody has their physicals, everybody’s ready to go, get equipment passed out. It makes it really, really nice to be able to spend that extra week with just our freshmen and the coaching staff. We feel like they’re in a good place, they’re in Week 2 and everybody else is getting it going.”

Anderson chooses a word of the week through every practice week for his team. For this week, the word is “Learn.” He wants his team concentrating on learning the schemes and techniques they need to master to be successful and send Midway back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Fortunately, though, for many of the upperclassmen, it’s more like re-learning at this point.

“The most important thing is seeing how much retention we have from the spring,” Anderson said. “Obviously the retention is probably going to be pretty good, because of the way our summers are structured now with the UIL allowing us that extra time in the summer to do skills and drills. It’s kind of constant throughout the summer. We kind of hit at least 30 minutes a day throughout the summer. The carryover is pretty good.”

Midway will be breaking in a new quarterback this season in move-in Ty Brown from Belton. As a junior last season, the 6-foot-4 Brown won District 11-5A Offensive MVP honors while throwing for 24 touchdowns and running for another. Anderson said the spring and summer workouts have given Brown an opportunity to learn Midway’s offense and bond with his new teammates.

“Ty has had a really good spring, a really good offseason, summer,” Anderson said. “Anytime a kid can be here for that amount of time, it’s allowing him to really emerge as a leader and fit in with the guys. He’s doing really well.”

Midway will face Shoemaker in a scrimmage on Aug. 17 before opening the regular season Aug. 25 at Mansfield.