By this time next week, dozens of Central Texas football teams will be on the field, getting in their first official workouts of the 2023 season.

Then we’ll all blink, and the first games will be here before we know it.

Here’s what we know right now: the talent in Central Texas is as rich and plentiful as ever. It shapes up to be another captivating season, considering the dazzling returning stars that will orbit the Centex skies on Friday nights.

Let’s meet a collection of the best of the best, with the introduction of the Tribune-Herald’s 2023 Preseason Super Centex Team.

The Offense

At quarterback, Cash McCollum is so money, and everyone knows it. McCollum won Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honors in the 2022 season, his first after moving to China Spring from Wimberley. All he did in his debut season for the Cougars was throw for 3,206 yards and 37 touchdowns, add another six TDs on the ground, and most importantly pilot China Spring to its second straight Class 4A state championship. McCollum will look to add to his impressive legacy this season before he takes his talents to Denton and the North Texas Mean Green.

A pair of first-team Super Centex running backs are back for another yardage-accumulating go-round. Mart’s Ja’Deriun “JD” Bell figures to ring up plenty of touchdowns again for the second-ranked Panthers, after going for 35 rushing TDs and 1,939 yards last season. Connally’s Kiefer Siblely is always a big-game threat. Remember his school-record 426-yard, seven-touchdown rushing performance against Salado? Expect similar fireworks from Sibley in his senior season before moving on to play Division I ball on Saturdays.

At the Trib, we’re fans of the modern passing game, so we’ll start three receivers and dare you to try to stop even one of them. Lake Belton’s Micah Hudson is an absolute beast, as the highest-ranked recruit in the entire state of Texas. Even with a ton of defensive attention traced his way, Hudson should build on last year’s sensational junior season, when he made 65 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns while winning the District 4-5A Div. I MVP plaque.

Lorena’s Jadon Porter already owns most of the Leopards’ career receiving records as he enters his senior year. The Baylor commit has 28 career TD catches, and it’s a good bet that he’ll add at least 10 more. Our third wideout comes from Whitney in the person of Jairdyn Anderson. As a junior in 2022, Anderson went for 69 receptions, 1,020 yards and 18 touchdowns.

It also helps to have a guy out there who can do a little of everything. We’ve got that in our first-team choice as a utility player, Chilton’s Markeydrick Taylor. Last season Taylor rushed for more than 800 yards and 12 touchdowns, piled up more than 800 yards receiving with nine more TDs, and excelled as a cornerback on defense, making 30 tackles and four interceptions.

And why limit ourselves to just one of those slick utility knives? We generally will name two to our postseason Super Centex team, might as well maintain the policy for the preseason. As such, we’re definitely carving out a place for Mart’s do-it-all senior Jonah Ross, who accounted for 59 touchdowns offensively in 2022 to go with 93 tackles and five picks on the other side of the ball.

Good luck putting any pressure on our quarterback. That’s because we’re well-fortified in the trenches. Our first team linemen include Wortham’s Anthony Fortoul (6-5, 275), Midway’s Michael Collins (6-5, 265), Temple’s Endrei Sauls (6-2, 290), Lake Belton’s Kaden Bradshaw (6-2, 260) and La Vega’s Eythan Thompson (6-4, 310).

The Specialists

You’d better believe our kicking game is special. Mart’s Armando Chavez, who hit 6 of 8 field goal attempts last season while converting 88 PATs for the high-scoring Panthers, has the kicker spot on lockdown. West’s Easton Paxton is a guy who could fill any one of several roles for our Super Centex squad, from receiver to defensive back to the utility spot. But he’ll be most valuable to us as our return specialist, considering he averaged 22.7 yards per kickoff return and 17.5 per punt return a season ago. And we probably won’t have to punt much, but if we do we should be able to flip the field nicely thanks to the leg of Chilton senior Isaac Redd, who averaged 41 yards per thump last year with a long of 56.

The Defense

All of Mart’s opponents are likely thinking, “Oh, dang. We’ve got to deal with Monte Swaner again, don’t we?” Indeed they do, as the reigning District 10-2A Defensive MVP is back for another season of destroying backfields. In 2022, Swaner made 111 tackles, 29 tackles for losses and six sacks.

He’ll be joined on the first-team defensive line by Connally’s Isaac Perez, last year’s District 11-4A Defensive Lineman of the Year, Hillsboro’s Jayden McGruder, who had 15 tackles for losses, and Chilton’s Colton Bosse, who delivered 67 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

It’s rare when the Trib returns both its Super Centex Offensive and Defensive Player of the Years entering a season, but that’s the case in 2023. You’ve already been introduced to China Spring’s McCollum, now meet Whitney linebacker David Haynes III. He’s keeping that Haynes family heritage intact, coming off a lights-out year in which he totaled 160 tackles, 10 sacks and two interceptions.

West’s Zane Harper (150 tackles, 16 sacks) should give the Trojan defense plenty of bite again. All Marlin’s Ty’raun Bell has done his first two underclassman seasons is compile a combined 308 tackles and 25 TFLs while also filling a key role for the Bulldogs on offense. Filling out our hard-hitting linebacker corps is Hillsboro junior Ezrian Emory, who set a school record with 192 stops as a varsity newbie.

In the secondary, you’ve got to begin with Kobe Black. The Connally senior makes big-time plays look routine (9 PBUs, 104 interception return yards) in addition to being one of the most coveted recruits in the Class of 2024. If Lorena is able to pocket a second state championship in the past three seasons, Braylon Henry will likely make a considerable, pass-disrupting impact. Henry moved from linebacker to safety last season and didn’t miss a beat, totaling 73 tackles and four interceptions.

University’s London Smith has rapidly established himself as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026. Smith, the 2022 Offensive Newcomer of the Year at receiver, is already one of the top two-way players in all of Class 5A, as he led the Trojans with four interceptions. Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney will keep public address announcers busy saying, “Tackle, Mooney,” just as he did last fall. Mooney was the co-Defensive MVP of 11-4A after compiling 161 tackles, four deflections and two interceptions.

In highlighting these highly talented players, we had to pass over loads of others who will certainly fill the highlight reels. Also, there will undoubtedly be many newcomers whose names we’re still learning who emerge as Super Centex-quality threats.

But as I’ve told many a parent, grandparent or coach over the years, we stand by our team. Put it this way — I think we’d win a few games with this bunch.