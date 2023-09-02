CENTERVILLE — In a top 10 matchup, Crawford took a pounding from Centerville for its first loss of the season. The Tigers grabbed 547 yards of offense over the Pirates, with 469 of the coming on the ground.

After Crawford punted in the first drive of the game, Centerville ate up the clock punched in a short TD following a five-minute drive. The Pirates punted again and the Tigers didn’t take long to add to their lead with a 74-yard rushing touchdown.

Centerville recovered a fumble early in the second quarter and added its third score on another long run, this time for 68 yards, and added a two-point conversion to go up 22-0.

The Pirates finally broke the shutout as Jordan Archer reeled in a 56-yard touchdown pass. Crawford went for the conversion but was unable to get it. With four minutes left until the half, Centerville added a 42-yard run to extend its lead further.

The Pirates were able to sneak in 43-yard pass to Tanner Merenda to go into the half down 29-12.

The Tigers held off Crawford in the third quarter while adding another touchdown. Archer put up 70-yard TD run in the fourth but Centerville responded with a final 40-yard touchdown dash and held off the Pirates for the final two minutes to cap off the night.