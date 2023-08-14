It’s a Central Texas football tradition like no other.

For more than two decades, the Tribune-Herald has invited area high school players to answer a variety of questions at our annual Photo Day each July. This year a total of 230 players turned in a questionnaire, providing us with their insights on a variety of topics, from the serious to the silly.

While it may not have been a shock that two-time defending state champion China Spring won the polling for the best uniforms in Central Texas — to the victors go the (fashion) spoils, right? — other responses might surprise you.

1. A state legislator introduced a bill this year that would allow high school athletes to be paid in NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. What are your thoughts — are you in favor or opposed?

“I personally don’t think high school athletes should be paid in NIL.” — Eli Mascarenas, QB, Lake Belton

“I am in favor because high school students should have the ability to make money.” — Eythan Thompson, OL, La Vega

“I think it’s a good idea because kids can sign NIL deals and get paid even before going to the league.” — Bryson Roland, RB, La Vega

“I would love to be paid playing football in high school.” — Tralan Brooks, CB/WR, Mexia

“Opposed, at the high school level you should get the athletes to fall in love with the game before chasing the bag.” — Noah Alvizo, OL/LB, Meridian

“It’s cool. I know I won’t get paid.” — Lane Williams, QB, Blum

“I love it, because it allows kids to earn money for college.” — Tyler Jones, WR/DB, Chilton

“No, because then it will be more about money then playing the game you love.” — Ervin Rodriguez, WR/SS, Clifton

“This is a great idea.” — Camp Youens, OL/DE, Bosqueville

“In favor, athletes should get paid for getting fame.” — Josue Ontiveros, QB, Walnut Springs

“I’m opposed, because the athletes wouldn’t be playing for their own goals anymore.” — James Rissmiller, C, Wortham

“Nah, I don’t think a high schooler should have an NIL deal.” — Kori Shaw, WR/S, Itasca

“I think it would be cool, but mess up football.” — Kasen Taylor, RB/WR, Lorena

“I like it. I think it would be good for kids as long as it doesn’t mess with transferring.” — Brock Kuhl, TE, Lorena

“I am in favor of it because the players put a lot of work in and put their body on the line.” — Cameron Phillips, OL/DL, Riesel

“I am personally opposed to the bill because I think using money incentives devalues the spirit of the game at this level of play.” — Hudson Glenn, C/DT, Riesel

“Eh, it might mess with some of the players’ brains while they are still developing.” — CJ Carona, LB, Live Oak

“I am in favor of NIL deals as it will support and motivate high school athletes.” — Ethan Althoff, QB/RB/LB, Crawford

“I feel like this is a great opportunity for athletes to get exposure.” — Cooper Valle, WR/S, Troy

“Get us paid. Families that struggle can use it.” — Triton Moore, DL/FB, Bishop Reicher

“I think it’s a good thing. You never know if tomorrow you get a career-ending injury, so make money while you can.” — John Roach, OL, Belton

“I feel that it is a great thing for young players to market themselves and to grow their future brands.” — David Haynes III, LB/RB, Whitney

“I’m in favor of it, because it allows people from lower-income families to provide more support.” — Sebastian Torres, RB, McGregor

“I think that it is a good thing that athletes are able to profit from their name, so I am in favor.” — Tyrone Sumpter Jr., DB, Waco High

“I don’t like them because it becomes more player-oriented and not team.” — Thomas Guess, RB, Texas Wind

“I oppose, because some players could be really good but not have a social media.” — Troy Arlitt, DB/WR, Axtell (@ArlittTroy)

“I’m in favor. Tell them, bring me my money.” — Je’Mere Hartsfield, LB/RB/TE, Marlin

2. If you could change any one rule in football, what would it be and why?

“Knee pads don’t have to come past your knees.” — Easton Paxton, WR/DB, West

“None, I feel like the game is fair enough.” — Thomas Vidona, TE, University

“Holding on offense, because it always messes us up on big plays.” — Tory Brooks, ATH, Hillsboro

“Take targeting away, it’s just a big hit.” — Gabe Charles, C, Gatesville

“In six-man, the QB should be able to run.” — Bryce Bickham, WR, Methodist Home

“Not being able to celebrate after a touchdown, I think we should celebrate.” — Ramone Conway, WR, Midway

“False start, because everyone is going to jump at some point.” — Connor Sullins, QB, Abbott

“Targeting, they are too strict with it.” — Adam McDown, C, Gholson

“I would remove the ‘cutting downfield’ penalty. It should be fair unless a cutback.” — T.J. Huggins, C/DL, Axtell

“Visors having to be clear. I want a dark visor.” — Jacob Christie, FB, Bynum

“I would make offensive holding penalties five yards instead of 10.” — Sebastian Torres, RB, McGregor

“Blind siding, because it just looks cool. But it’s illegal.” — Zak Leija, QB, Teague

“Touchdown celebrations. They should be allowed because you’re just making the game more fun.” — John Roach, OL, Belton

“Holding, would make the game more physical.” — Jack Cummings, RG, Bosqueville

“No inadvertent whistle calls. Two of my plays got called back.” — Riley Finney, FB/LB, Clifton

“Targeting, because most of the time it just happens.” — Hastin Easley, WR/LB, Dawson

“Let linemen wear skill numbers.” — Jake Stanford, OL/DL, Crawford

“I would change the play clock timer from 40 seconds to 50, because us linemen need a break!” — Hudson Glenn, C/DT, Riesel

“I would make it able to cut block. It’s very essential in lead blocking.” — Yancey Bean, RB/DL, Wortham

“Block in the back. It’s stupid.” — Brady Martin, WR, Frost

“The tackling rules make no sense.” — Damarcus Everett, DE, Robinson

“Taunting, because it takes the fun out of scoring and making big plays.” — Tralan Brooks, CB/WR, Mexia

“There should be another coin toss after halftime to make it entertaining.” — Bryson Roland, RB, La Vega

3. Which Central Texas team besides your own has the coolest uniforms?

China Spring — 68

West — 18

Lake Belton — 15

Midway — 15

Mart — 13

Lorena — 9

Marlin — 7

Franklin — 6

Malakoff — 6

University — 5

Connally — 4

Duncanville — 4

Grandview — 4

Mexia — 4

Round Rock Westwood — 4

Blum — 3

Borden County — 3

Ellison — 3

La Vega — 3

Clifton — 2

Dawson — 2

Waco High — 2

Gatesville — 2

Temple — 2

Methodist Home — 2

Johnson County Home School — 2

Victory Christian — 2

Live Oak — 2

Belton — 2

DeSoto — 2

Lake Travis — 2

Harker Heights — 2

Frost — 2

Shoemaker — 2

UT — 2

Nobody — 2

Burleson — 1

Rosebud-Lott — 1

McGregor — 1

Hillsboro — 1

Blooming Grove — 1

Crawford — 1

Three Way — 1

Morgan — 1

Walnut Springs — 1

Milford — 1

Lucas Lovejoy — 1

Baylor — 1

4. Who has the best nickname on your team? How did they get it?

“Halfway, because he made it halfway through Two-a-Days his freshman year.” — Kelby Hollingsworth, WR/LB, Axtell

“Paxton Island (Easton Paxton), he locks down everything.” — David Klander, C/DT, West

“Me, Boobie, because I play like Boobie Miles from Friday Night Lights and I have had it since Pee-Wee.” — Brayden Gollinar, ATH, University

“Tempur-Pedic (me), because I had to play with a foam club on my hand.” — Thomas Guess, Texas Wind

“Big Skinny (Aaron Adcock), because he’s big and skinny.” — Brady Schulz, FB, Abbott

“McFlurry, for our quarterback, because he said McMurry wrong.” — Sebastian Torres, RB, McGregor

“Blane (Mynarcik), his is Flipper, because he wears two pads on his hand.” — Da’treyion Montgomery, C/DT, Bynum

“Bull, because he’s not human.” — Shamar Davis, RB, Teague

“K-Mart, Kayden Martinez.” — Cannon Negron, DB/WR, Troy

“Boom Guy, Collin Conner. He’s not scared to duck his head.” — Cameron Phillips, OL/DL, Riesel

“Caleb Carrizales (Ozzy), he stole the name from a Chick-fil-A worker.” — Kasen Taylor, RB/WR, Lorena

“MoMo, me. Mo time, Mo destruction.” — Je’Mere Hartsfield, LB/TE, Marlin

“Brrrr. They are cold on the field.” — Ervin Rodriguez, WR/SS, Clifton

“Cookie. He looks like the Cookie Monster.” — Ian Gomez, WR/CB, Meridian

“Myself. They call me B-Ro. Coach Hyde started calling me that, then it became a trend.” — Bryson Roland, RB, La Vega

“Bofa, because Coach asked him what position he played, corner or safety, and he said, ‘bofa them.’” — Sean Aguilar, WR/S, Gatesville

5. If your team wins the state championship, how will you celebrate?

“Heading straight to an undisclosed location in Belton and celebrating with the school.” — Cash Robin, WR, Lake Belton

“Go watch Barbie.” — Edwin Alvarado, QB/FS, Frost

“Eating good.” — Andrew Hocking, WR, Mart

“A parade with the town.” — Isaac Redd, WR/CB, Chilton

“I would go bald.” — Tyler Jones, WR/DB, Chilton

“Watch film of the game.” — JC Lavender, FB, Blum

“Rent out an Airbnb.” — Reese Rumfield, QB, Belton

“Staying up all night with the boys.” — Parker Tunnell, RB/DB, Clifton

“Go get me some jewelry.” — Ja’Marien Womack, RB/DE, Marlin

“Thanking God.” — I’Aire Kee, RB/DE, Marlin

“Hugging my Mom.” — Josue Ontiveros, QB, Walnut Springs

“Huge party.” — Kori Shaw, WR/S, Itasca

“Go big or go home.” — Esrom Martinez, RB/LB, Midway

“Going to Disney World.” — Brock Kuhl, TE, Lorena

“We would definitely dump our water cooler on our head coach.” — Hudson Glenn, C/DT, Riesel

“Fireworks.” — CJ Carona, LB, Live Oak

“Party at Coach Jacobs’ house.” — Ethan Althoff, QB/LB, Crawford

“Chocolate milk.” — Ty Weaver, WR/SS, Robinson

“IHOP.” — Enrique Rangel, C, University

“Cry.” — Hastin Easley, WR/OLB, Dawson

“Go home and sleep.” — Jacob Christie, FB, Bynum

“We all will be taking a trip to the beach.” — Marcus Wilson, WR/DB, Whitney

“Pool party at my house.” — Adam McDow, C, Gholson

“Slip and Slide.” — LJ Hall, RB/LB, Gatesville

6. What’s the best tradition your team has?

“Thursday night team bonding.” — David Klander, C/DT, West

“Lean On Me, pregame in the locker room.” — Juan Gonzalez, DE, Hillsboro

“Pregame prayer.” — DaRaun Taylor, QB/CB, Methodist Home

“Team dinner on Thursday nights.” — Bennett DeLozier, WR, Midway

“We play ‘Chicken Fried’ in the locker room after wins.” — Kannon Clendenin, LB, Midway

“Dyeing our hair blonde.” — Brayden Pustejovsky, C/DE, Abbott

“In our locker room we have a Wildcat symbol on the floor that we can’t walk or stand on.” — David Haynes III, LB/RB, Whitney

“Hokey Pokey after we win.” — Ethan Arendall, DE, Belton

“The signs we run through.” — Cadynn Villarreal, C, Mart

“Mom Chant.” — JC Lavender, FB, Blum

“Hitting the team motto on our way out.” — Chase Fricke, LB/WR, Troy

“Ice cream bowl.” — Colt Cunningham, FB/DE, Crawford

“Watermelon bowl.” — Jacob Burleson, RB/FS, Frost

“Slamming the hammer.” — Ja’Marien Womack, RB/DE, Marlin

“Eating at Rocket Café after games.” — Ryder Chamblee, WR/DB, Robinson

“Prayer before every game and Whataburger afterwards.” — Ryan Roddy, WR/CB, Riesel

“Homecoming bonfire.” — Jesse Lamb, RB/LB, Walnut Springs

“Running the football, ‘Powerhouse.’” — Bryson Roland, RB, La Vega

“212 runs instead of 200 meters. Running the extra 12.” — Kaden Bradshaw, OL, Lake Belton

“Battle of the River (against Groesbeck).” — Braden Wilson, QB, Mexia

“We go eat breakfast at Griff’s every Friday morning.” — Ryder King, WR/DB, Bosqueville

“We sing our school fight song when we are about to get home.” — Caleb Carrizales, WR/S, Lorena

“Ringing the bell after a win.” — Parker Tunnell, RB/DB, Clifton

“Beating Hubbard.” — Micah McCall, RB/LB, Dawson

7. Why do you think there is a shortage of officials/referees in Texas? What could be done to fix the problem?

“It’s a tough job that doesn’t have much upside.” — Cash Robin, WR, Lake Belton

“Usually it’s because of pay, but I would allow them to make more money.” — Eric Hicks Jr., CB/WR, La Vega

“Ignorant crowds and players.” — Zane Rowe, LG, Mart

“The way referees are treated. I don’t know, I don’t like referees either, they don’t call enough holdings.” — Adriano Mendoza, LB, Mexia

“Maybe because of how in shape you need to be. I don’t know how you could fix it.” — Markeydrick Taylor, WR, Chilton

“Because of players assaulting and harassing refs. Have coaches discipline players.” — Sebastian Torres, RB, McGregor

“There is a shortage because it requires a lot of time and effort. Take away some rules.” — Thomas Guess, RB, Texas Wind

“Probably don’t get paid a lot. Pay them — men and women.” — Darrian Hodge, WR/DB, Hillsboro

“People don’t want to deal with coaches and fans. Coaches and fans need to be more respectful to refs (and players).” — Noah Alvizo, OL/LB, Meridian

“There are a lot of negative feelings toward referees, especially from parents. If we set more regulations against yelling at refs, then more would join.” — Hudson Glenn, C/DT, Riesel

“Pay more and only get referees that are former players.” — John Roach, OL, Belton

“I officiate baseball. It’s because everyone hates refs if you’re in a game.” — Triton Moore, DL/FB, Bishop Reicher

“Improve their pay and how they are treated.” — Alton McCallum, CB, Belton

“Stop hurting their feelings.” — Jackson Generals, WR/SS, Lorena

“It’s hot, it’s too late, people have families. Make the pay higher.” — David Haynes III, LB, Whitney

“Probably need better pay and more benefits.” — Jack Cummings, RG, Bosqueville

“Probably because people are rude, players and fans.” — James Rissmiller, C, Wortham

“Because people do not agree with how soft football has become.” — Da’treyion Montgomery, C/DE, Bynum

“Adults are crazy.” — Cody Martinez, LB, Robinson

8. If your team participated in “American Ninja Warrior,” which player would win?

“LD Evans.” — Antonio Miles, WR, University

“Ray Ochoa.” — Riley Finney, FB/LB, Clifton

“Ezrian (Emory), because he’s athletic.” — Juan Gonzalez, DE, Hillsboro

“Gabe Charles.” — LJ Hall, RB/LB, Gatesville

“Me, I’m mobile and athletic.” — Ramone Conway, WR, Midway

“Riley Sustala.” — Connor Sullins, QB, Abbott

“Austin Vanek.” — Lane Kunkel, RB/C, Gholson

“I think myself, best body control.” — Jairdyn Anderson, WR/DB, Whitney

“Shamar Davis.” — Shamar Davis, RB, Teague

“Triton Moore.” — Jace Darling, WR/DB, Bishop Reicher

“Cooper Valle.” — Chase Fricke, LB/WR, Troy

“Issaak Velasquez.” — Cash Bolgiano, WR/DB, Crawford

“Jadon Porter, for sure.” — Caleb Carrizales, WR/S, Lorena

“Camp Youens.” — Ryder King, WR/DB, Bosqueville

“Gage Gonzales.” — Kaden Kurtz, C, Robinson

“Bryson Roland.” — Devin Hill, LB, La Vega

“Kobe Black.” — Damien Fields, OT, Connally

“Coach (Dustin) Sowders.” — Gus Crain, QB, West

9. What play in your playbook has the craziest name?

“Bluegrass.” — Eli Mascarenas, QB, Lake Belton

“Victoria Secret.” — Eythan Thompson, OL, La Vega

“Crazy Loco.” — Jacob Burleson, RB/FS, Frost

“Dr Pepper.” — Abram Ross, LB/RB, Mart

“Ha Ha Clinton Dix.” — Noah Alvizo, OL/LB Meridian

“Coyote Special.” — Aaron Santos, RB, Blum

“Pork.” — Alton McCallum, CB, Belton

“Psycho.” — Ervin Rodriguez, WR/SS, Clifton

“Taco Bell.” — Brody McNamara, RB, Bosqueville

“Daddy Left and Daddy Right.” — Jesse Lamb, RB/LB, Walnut Springs

“Cheetos.” — James Rismiller, C, Wortham

“Tuna and Fish.” — Kori Shaw, WR/S, Itasca

“Pepe.” — Wyatt Jones, OL/DL, Lorena

“Po-Po.” — Patrick Janek, WR/S, West

“Glass Slipper.” — Cameron Phillips, OL/DL, Riesel

“Not meant to be said.” — Darrian Hodge, WR/DB, Hillsboro

“30 Drop Option Left Guard Slant Center Vertical Two Back Stay.” — Paxton Pustejovsky, CB/K, Abbott

“Naked.” — Dalton Cox, DB/WR, Moody

“Taliban.” — Rafael Reyes, OL/DL, McGregor

“Tricky Chicken.” — Graham Jahrmarkt, DB, Live Oak

“Milk Cow Pass.” — Brady Ward, RB/DB, Crawford

“Shrek.” — Cooper Valle, WR/S, Troy

“R Kelly.” — Enrique Rangel, C, University

“Omaha.” — T.J. Huggins, C/DL, Axtell

“F It Reggie.” — RJ Lewis, WR/CB, Waco High

“Twirl Your Boat.” — Kannon Clendenin, LB, Midway

“Skittles.” — LJ Hall, RB/LB, Gatesville

“Peach Cobbler.” — Ty Weaver, WR/SS, Robinson

“Heavy Burger.” — Alex Perez, C/DT, Teague

“Oyster.” — Brant Boatright, QB, Dawson

“It’s a secret.” — Ryan Roddy, WR/CB, Riesel

10. If they make a movie about your team’s 2023 season, what actor is playing your head coach?

“Tom Holland.” — Tanner McAnninch, LB, Axtell, for Craig Horn

“Ryan Reynolds.” — Noah Krieneke, OL, Bosqueville, for Clint Zander

“Steve Austin.” — Kaden Kurtz, C, Robinson, for Chris Lancaster

“Will Ferrell.” — David Klander, C/DT, West, for David Woodard

“Jamie Foxx.” — Brayden Gollinar, ATH, University, for Kaeron Johnson

“Matt Damon.” — Tory Brooks, ATH, Hillsboro, for Steve Almuete

“Johnny Depp.” — Lane Buchanan, C/DE, Methodist Home, for Matt Rodgers

“Michael Chiklis.” — Phillip Minnitt, FS, Midway, for Shane Anderson

“Jason Statham.” — Malachi Knowles, LB/RB, Connally, for Terry Gerik

“Jonah Hill or Rob Riggle.” — Tyrone Sumpter Jr., Waco High, for Linden Heldt

“Larry the Cable Guy.” — Brayden Pustejovsky, C/DE, Abbott, for Terry Crawford

“Michael Pena.” — Garrett Young, RB, Jonesboro, for Eddie Gallegos

“Adam Sandler.” — Edwin Alvarado, QB/FS, Frost, for Phillip Gibson

“Harrison Ford.” — Cayden Thomas, QB/CB, Gholson, for Randall Ballew

“Mr. Oden, our Vice Principal.” — DeQuizes Brown, DL, McGregor, for Mike Shields

“Not an actor but another football coach, Mike Tomlin.” — David Haynes III, LB, Whitney, for David Haynes Jr.

“Brad Pitt.” — Jacob Christie, FB, Bynum, for Casey Morgan

“Bruce Willis.” — Dominic Sanchez, TE/DE, Moody, for Matt Hurst

“Danny DeVito.” — John Roach, OL, Belton, for Brett Sniffin

“Gabriel Iglesias.” — Buddy Jackson, QB/S, Itasca, for Ricky Torres

“Wilford Brimley.” — Josue Ontiveros, QB, Walnut Springs, for Lonnie Flippen

“Bryan Cranston.” — Jake Stanford, DL/OL, Crawford, for Greg Jacobs

“Tommy Lee Jones.” — Hudson Glenn, C/DT, Riesel, for Robert Little

“Jon Favreau.” — Braden Wilson, QB, Mexia, for Aaron Nowell