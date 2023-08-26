Make sure to check us our live on wacotrib.com and Twitter at #TribFridayNight every week with constant updates from area games.
FNon-district
at Anderson Stadium
FNon-district
at MISD Stadium
|Temple
|57
|McKinney Boyd
|34
FNon-district
|FW Southwest
|32
|Waco High
|35
FNon-district
|Leander Rouse
|10
|Lake Belton
|34
FNon-district
|University
|43
|Robinson
|21
FNon-district
|Belton
|35
|Pfl. Hendrickson
|27
FNon-district
|China Spring
|35
|Lorena
|13
FNon-district
|Lago Vista
|21
|Cameron Yoe
|45
FNon-district
|Hico
|37
|Bruceville-Eddy
|8
FNon-district
|Goldthwaite
|14
|Crawford
|28
FNon-district
|Blooming Grove
|12
|Riesel
|21
FNon-district
at Burkburnett
|Valley Mills
|13
|Wheeler
|0
FNon-district
|Bishop Reicher
|6
|Milano
|63
FSix-man
|Stephenville FAITH Home School
|71
|Evant
|26
FSix-man
|Bynum
|62
|Cranfills Gap
|14
FSix-man
|Hill County Wolves Home School
|18
|Kopperl
|68
FSix-man
|Irving Faustina
|62
|Morgan
|26
FSix-man
|Bartonville Lantana Harvest
|24
|Mount Calm
|35
FSix-man
|Ranger
|48
|Walnut Springs
|49
FSix-man
at Bryan Allen Acad.
|Vanguard
|57
|Georgetown Grace
|12
FSix-man
|Conroe Covenant
|64
|Live Oak
|43
FSix-man
|Austin Valor South
|64
|Eagle Christian
|19
FSix-man
|Avalon
|33
|Methodist Home
|58
FSix-man
at Bryan Allen Acad.
|Texas Wind
|45
|Bellville Faith
|61
FSix-man
|Waco Chr. Warriors
|7
|Rockwall Prov.
|60
