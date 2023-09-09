GATESVILLE — The McGregor Bulldogs put the first two weeks of the season in the rear-view mirror and stunned Gatesville, 21-17, Friday night, picking up their first win of the season.

McGregor quarterback Bubba Zacharias completed 17 of 27 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown to Jacob Singer, who had five receptions for 139 yards. Dominic Madron shared the bulk with five receptions for 111 yards.

Sebastian Torres led on the ground for McGregor (1-2), as always, with nine carries for 30 yards and a TD.

Gatesville (1-2) led 10-0 at the half with a 9-yard touchdown run by Rayshon Smith in the first quarter and a field goal in the second quarter.

McGregor held the Hornets scoreless in the third. Despite Gatesville having an opportunity after blocking a kick with five minutes on the clock, the Bulldogs dug their heels to force the punt.

Zacharias found Singer to put McGregor on the board with under a minute to go in the third.

Amos Phillips dashed in another Gatesville touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the Hornets’ lead but that would be it. Torres punched in another Bulldog score and then McGregor recovered the onside kick to continue the attack.

Gatesville stuffed the middle to force fourth-and-inches with two minutes left to play but Joseph Arnold broke through to put the Bulldogs ahead.

Gatesville had time and moved to the 50 with a minute left but McGregor’s pressure forced several incomplete passes to hold on for the win.

Granbury 17, Waco High 14

GRANBURY — Waco High (1-2, 0-1) fell just short of the comeback to start district play against Granbury (3-0, 1-0).

The Pirates went into the half with a 17-0 lead, aided by a pair of interceptions, but were held scoreless in the second half. The Lions scored in the fourth quarter and added the two-point conversion but were unable to get anything more.

Lazavier Amos ran for 139 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown and Mason Smith was right there with him for a productive Lion ground game, rushing for 105 yards on 18 carries and touchdown.

Oshawn Neal posted 14 tackles, one for a loss, while Javon Bryant and Jaymion Dugas followed with 12 and 11 tackles each. Bryant added five QB hurries.

Meridian 47, Bartlett 26

MERIDIAN — Meridian (1-2) picked up just its third win of the past three seasons, charging past Bartlett (0-3).

The Yellowjackets held the Bulldogs without a score in the first half, but three fumbles allowed Bartlett to get back in the game. Meridian recovered a couple of Bulldog fumbles and capitalized as well.

Meridian put up 404 yards of offense, with 212 coming through the air and 192 on the ground. The Yellowjackets converted eight of 14 third downs in the game.

The Yellowjackets will hope to build off of this win when they host Milano next Friday.

Itasca 44, Frost 12

ITASCA — In a battle of teams off to hot starts, the Wampus Cats turned up the heat to melt Frost by shutting the Polar Bears down in the first half.

Itasca (3-0) went up 31-0 before Frost (2-1) was able to reach the end zone in the third quarter.

The Wampus Cats put up 488 yards of offense with 222 passing and 266 rushing. The Polar Bears had 334 yards with 158 passing and 176 on the ground.

An interception in the first quarter led to a touchdown pass to put Itasca on the board and the Wampus Cats forced the punt to score once more before the quarter ran out. A missed PAT and a failed two-point conversion had the Cats up 12-0 to start the second.

Itasca added a rushing TD late in the second quarter but once again failed on the conversion. Frost had the ball in Itasca territory with under a minute to go in the half, but a fumble gave the Wampus Cats a chance to extend the gap. Another TD pass had Itasca up 24-0 at the half.

The Wampus Cats opened the third quarter with a 60-yard run for a touchdown and the kick made it through this time. Frost finally answered with a rushing score but was unable to execute the two-point conversion. Itasca marched itself inside the Frost 20 and struck with another rushing touchdown to go up 38-6 before the final quarter.

The Polars opened the fourth with their second touchdown run but that would be it. The Wampus Cats sealed the win with another score on the ground.

Itasca will travel to take on Bartlett next week while Frost hosts the CTSA Outlaws.

No. 4 Centerville 7, Teague 6

CENTERVILLE — The Lions (2-1) had a tough matchup against state-ranked Centerville (3-0) and were able to hold the Tigers to just one score but fell a point short on the scoreboard.

Both touchdowns were scored in the second quarter while the second half was a scoreless event. A missed PAT by Teague proved to be the difference.

Lions quarterback Zak Leija threw 14 of 23 passes for 175 yards and a TD while rushing for 38 yards on eight carries. Ny’land Coaster had 10 carries for 60 yards and Korey Silar (4 receptions for 70 yards), Jkybryen Harris (3 receptions for 39 yards and a TD) and Braden Gauntt (6 receptions for 59 yards) split the attention at receiver.

Defensively, Silar and Jaden Cole led Teague's charge with 12 tackles and 1 TFL each. Meanwhile Coaster noted two fumble recoveries.

The Lions host Buffalo in their final non-district matchup.

No. 3 China Spring 69, Mexia 27

MEXIA — The reigning two-time champs got themselves back in the win column with a balance of passing and rushing.

The Cougars (2-1) had 594 total yards of offense with Cash McCollum throwing 21 of 30 for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Kyle Barton got going on the ground with 148 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns.

Cam Campos came down with two touchdown receptions, out of his three catches for 75 yards. Kaden Dumas was McCollum’s main guy with 10 receptions for 102 yards and a score.

China Spring went up 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game before Mexia (0-3) was able to get a rushing TD on board. Two more scores from the Cougars had them leading 28-7 to finish the first period and they started the second quarter with another touchdown pass with nine minutes left till the half.

The Blackcats responded to make it 35-14 but China Spring immediately answered with another pair of touchdowns to take a 49-14 lead into the locker room.

The Cougars held Mexia scoreless in the third, but the Black Cats came back to outscore China Spring 14-7 in the final quarter.

China Spring hosts the blazing Connally Cadets next week while Mexia will continue to hunt for its first victory on road at Gatesville before the start of district.

Whitney 68, Inspired Vision 0

DALLAS — The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) torched Inspired Vision (0-3, 0-1) to kick off district play.

Junior quarterback Mason Seely didn’t need a lot, completing 8 of 9 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns while carrying three times for 10 yards and a score, as well as a two-point conversion.

Jairdyn Anderson came down with three receptions for 158 yards and three scores and Angel Saucedo ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

Whitney will have a tougher challenge when it hosts West next week.

Academy 45, Hillsboro 13

LITTLE RIVER — The Bumblebees (3-0) stifled the Eagles with 570 yards offense on the legs of Cavalli Nealy while Kasey Mraz posted 162 yards through the air. Four interceptions also sucked the momentum away from Hillsboro.

The Eagles (1-2) tallied 364 yards of offense, 233 on the ground and 131 on the arm of Moses Rangel. Tory Brooks led the rushing attack with 108 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Miguel Deluna led the Eagles’ defense with 16 tackles and was backed up by Cameron Finch with 11. Meanwhile, Academy had an all-around effort from its defense, led by Tyler Burnett with 13 tackles and two interceptions.

Marlin 20, Groesbeck 13

GROESBECK — Marlin (1-2) came up with its first win of the season over Groesbeck (2-1) on the road behind 281 yards of offense.

Roderick Suiters threw 14 of 19 for 141 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 28 yards on eight carries. and a score. Mario Hopwood led on the ground with 74 yards on 15 carries.

Jordan Womack was Suiters’s main target with three receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlin hosts Bosqueville next week while the Goats welcome Crockett for one last non-district contest.

No. 2 Mart 49, Italy 7

ITALY — The Gladiators got sacrificed to the hands of the mighty, second-ranked Panthers.

JD Bell rang the end zone bell four times for touchdowns, rushing for 292 yards on 13 carries for Mart (3-0). De'Montrel Medlock chipped in three TDs, rushing for two scores and catching another.

Meanwhile, the Mart defense showed up as usual. The Panthers limited Italy to just one score, paced by Cornelius Gillaspy's nine tackles.

It was still a game at halftime, as Mart led 21-7, but the Panthers outscored Italy 28-0 in the final two quarters.

Next up for Mart is a big-time Top 5 clash with Centerville.