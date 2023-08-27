MEXIA — Ninth-ranked Connally opened the season with a trouncing of Mexia on the road, picking up a 64-13 win behind 652 yards of offense.

Kiefer Sibley began his senior campaign with a 208 all purpose yards, rushing just five times for 138 yards and two scores while adding a 70-yard touchdown reception. Fellow senior Kobe Black roped in two catches of his own for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Filling in big shoes for the Cadets, sophomore Jamarion Vincent made his quarterback debut to the tune of 184 passing yards and three touchdowns on four completions while also rushing for 121 yards on 11 carries and scoring on the ground.

Connally’s defense held Mexia to 153 yards on the night as the Cadets built up a 34-0 lead. The Blackcats finally found the end zone at the end of the first half. With three minutes to go, Mexia picked up great field position inside the Connally 20 and marched in for a one-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed.

Connally immediately answered with a TD pass from Vincent to Sibley and forced a turnover with under a minute left in the half to add a field goal, taking a 44-6 lead into the locker room.

Mexia scored once more in the fourth quarter but three Connally touchdowns in the second half widened the gap into a chasm.

The Cadets host crosstown rival La Vega at 7:30 p.m. next Friday while Mexia travels to face the perennial champion Franklin at the same time.

Abbott 62, Blum 14

ABBOTT — The third-ranked Abbott Panthers are starting Terry Crawford’s last season off strong, defeating Blum in mercy-rule fashion.

Riley Sustala led Abbott in passing and rushing, completing three of four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 15 carries for 77 yards and a two touchdowns. Mason Hejl caught a pair of those scores for 65 yards.

On defense, Joey Pavelka anchored the Panthers with nine tackles and seven assists while Brady Schulz added a sack and and three tackles for loss.

Abbott struck first with a 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, executing the two-point conversion. Blum answered with a 66-yard run but the Bobcats’ conversion failed.

The Panthers held Blum scoreless in the second quarter while adding a touchdown pass from Brayden Pustejovsky to Connor Sullins, a safety by Schulz and a kick return all the way to the house by Heijl. Abbott went into the half leading 24-6.

The Bobcats answered in the third quarter with their own kick return for a touchdown but the Panthers held them at bay, scoring two more times in the third and sealing the win with three scores in the fourth quarter.

Abbott faces off against Covenant Classical on the road next Friday at 7 p.m. while Blum hosts Lometa at 7:30.

West 17, Godley 7

WEST — The West defense continues to make things look easy as the Trojans started the season by limiting Godley to a single score.

Zane Harper set the tone for the Comma with 11 tackles, two for a loss, while Coy Klish was right behind him with eight tackles (one for a loss) and an interception.

Gus Crain took hold of the offense with 257 passing yards on 11 of 17 passes and landing two touchdowns. Patrick Janek made himself the prime target with five receptions for 94 yards.

Klish drove in a 31-yard touchdown with four minutes to go in the first quarter to put West on the board for the first time this season. Godley answered a minute later with a 68-yard TD pass from Wyatt Burke to Blane Applegate. But that would be it for the Wildcats.

Bryce Cunningham executed a short field goal in the second quarter to put the Trojans back ahead. Harper then recovered a Godley fumble on the Wildcats’ 24-yard line, but West turned it back over on downs.

After the squads traded punts, Klish intercepted a Burke pass with three minutes left in the half but nothing came of it and the Trojans went into the half with a 10-7 lead.

The third quarter continued to be a defensive standoff. Godley recovered a West fumble and proceeded to turn it back over on a missed field goal.

Finally, early in the fourth, Crain hit Easton Paxton with a 79-yard pass and Cunningham aced the extra kick. The Trojans defense took care of the Wildcats the rest of the night to secure the win.

West travels to Lorena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup next Friday.

Whitney 28, Troy 21

WHITNEY — Troy put up a fight against Whitney but the Wildcats stormed ahead in the third quarter and let the defense handle the rest of the night for the tight win.

Mason Seely took a step up under center, tossing 308 yards on 25 of 36 passes for three touchdowns. Jairdyn Anderson was his main target, coming down with 12 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year David Haynes III posted 10 tackles, three for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Khrys Johnson was right there with him, adding 14 tackles, two for a loss and one forced fumble.

Despite the loss, Tommy Brashear’s squad can build on 441 total yards. Junior quarterback Joseph McMurty posted 372 passing yards on 20 completions and two touchdowns while Reed Ketcham made eight receptions for 170 yards and touchdown.

Coming out of the half the game was tied at 7-7, both squads scoring in the second quarter. Whitney sandwiched a Miguel Figueroa rushing touchdown with a pair of Anderson receptions in the end zone to blast ahead.

The Trojans kept within range thanks to an 87-yard kick return for a touchdown by Cannon Negron. Troy held Whitney scoreless in the final quarter but their lone score in the fourth wouldn’t be enough to boost past the Wildcats.

Whitney travels to Hillsboro next for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday while Troy hosts Lexington.

Axtell 34, Moody 3

MOODY — With 34 unanswered points, Axtell ran away with the win over Moody, boosted by junior Tyson Michel.

Michel posted 16 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorns produced 242 total yards of offense while the defense held the Bearcats to just 40.

Moody was ahead briefly in the first quarter following a field goal. Axtell picked up a fumble return for a touchdown to get on the board and the squads went into the half with the Longhorns leading 7-3 at the half.

Michel took off with a pair of touchdowns in the third and Troy Arlitt added a fourth on a 9-yard run. Michel iced it in the fourth with his final TD run.

Axtell hosts Bartlett at 7:30 p.m. next Friday while Moody travels to Hico.

Mart 37, Crockett 19

MART — No. 2 Mart continued its tradition of explosiveness, picking up a strong win over Class 3A Crockett to start the season.

Junior De’Montrel Medlock shone, adding 11 carries for 113 yards and two TD runs as well as three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Jonah Ross tossed 106 yards on nine completions, including a touchdown while junior running back JD Bell put up 157 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown run.

The Panthers went up 21-0 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs were able to crack into the end zone in the second quarter. Crockett began to apply pressure, putting up another score with two minutes to go before the half. The Bulldogs attempted a two-point conversion but were not able to execute.

Out the half, Crockett rushed in to make it a three-point ballgame with five minutes to go in the third. Medlock opened the scoring for Mart once more with a 57-yard TD run and the Panthers went into the final period leading 28-19.

Ross found Medlock with his lone scoring pass for 25 yards early in the fourth quarter and a field goal off the foot of Armando Chavez for 33 yards closed it out for the Panthers.

Mart is scheduled to travel to Marlin for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday. Marlin ISD canceled the Bulldogs' opening game due to academic reasons, but head coach Ruben Torres was hoping to have his team on the field for Week 2.