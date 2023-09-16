FAIRFIELD — The Robinson Rockets are heating up, extending their win streak to three games with a 32-14 victory over Fairfield on Friday.

Robinson (3-1) put up 321 yards of offense on 57 plays and tallied 235 rushing yards. Robinson was able to convert 70 percent of its third downs and gave up just one turnover.

Steven Knight led the Rockets on the ground with 21 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns while Christian Lujan followed with 91 yards on 16 carries and a score.

The Eagles (0-4) picked up 297 total yards mostly on the arm of their quarterback Cameron Cockerell who completed 20 of 30 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

That pick came at the end of the second half with two minutes left on the clock as Tyler Gray put a halt to Fairfield drive as well as the Eagles’ scoring for the night. Robinson went into the half trialing by one at 14-13 thanks to a missed PAT on an 11-yard TD run by Knight during the first quarter in response to a touchdown pass from Cockerell to Finn Smith a minute before.

Robinson got ahead early in the second on a pass to Ty Weaver from Aiden Stanford and the Eagles answered with a 36-yard pass to Camron Daniels to take the slight edge.

But out of the half it was all about the Rockets. Lujan drilled in a 15-yard TD in the third quarter, but Robinson once again missed the extra point. The defense forced Fairfield to turn the ball over on downs and the Rockets converted the opportunity into short TD punch from Knight to start the fourth, missing the PAT for a third time. Another turnover on downs led to a 12-yard Knight run for the final score. The extra point finally making it through.

The Rockets host Hillsboro next Friday while Fairfield kicks off district at home against Eustace.

Hillsboro 75, Jarrell 44

HILLSBORO — The Eagles blew away the Cougars behind 834 yards of offense and a stellar two-way performance by junior running back/linebacker Ezrian Emory.

Emory ran for 335 yards on 14 carries and seven touchdowns while dismantling Jarrell’s offense with 17 tackles (7 solo), three TFLs, two forced fumbles, three QB hurries and a pass breakup.

Quinton Latimore followed on the ground with 13 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and Tory Brooks threw 4 of 9 completions for 170 yards and a score. Darrian Hodge brought down 118 receiving yards on two receptions, one of them for a TD.

Hillsboro’s defense grabbed two sacks, three interceptions and 12 tackles for loss against Jarrell.

The Eagles (2-2) won the game in the first quarter, getting off to a 34-0 start before the Cougars (2-3) could get on the board. At the half, Hillsboro was ahead 54-23. Both squads scored the same amount of points in the second half, going 14-14 in the third and 7-7 in the final quarter.

Hillsboro travels to Robinson for its final non-district matchup.

Axtell 60, Hubbard 0

HUBBARD — The Longhorns blew Hubbard out of the water to remain undefeated on the season. Axtell (4-0) held the Jaguars (0-4) to 25 yards of offense over 42 plays while the Longhorns put up 394 yards of their own on 41 plays.

Levi Leathers threw 12 of 14 passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns while Tanner Mcaninch tallied 18 tackles.

Axtell began with 22 points in the first quarter. Leathers found Troy Arlitt with a 9-yard pass to put the Horns on the board, although the kick was no good for the extra point. Cole Tindle then came down with a 49-yarder and Axtell opted for the two-point conversion for the rest of the night, executing the first to Ethan Porter. A 21-yard TD pass to Arlitt and a Tindle conversion pass completed the period.

Two touchdown throws to Porter made it 36-0 at the half as only one of the conversions was completed. In the third quarter, the Longhorns tested their luck on the ground as Kelby Hollingsworth shot through with a 17-yard TD carry, Porter bringing down the conversion pass. Tyson Michael then took off on a 32-yard scoring run to make it 52-0 and Porter once again tallied the two points. Coldyn Horn wrapped up the scoring with a 4-yard dash in the fourth quarter and completed the conversion on a toss from Leathers.

Axtell will start district play at home against Cayuga while Hubbard begins district at Wortham.

Frost 53, CenTex Outlaws 6

FROST — The Polar Bears got back on track in their final non-district contest, shutting down the Outlaws for three quarters.

Frost (3-1) put on 428 total yards and held the Outlaws (0-3) to 74 yards. The Polar Bears were efficient on the ground, rushing for 356 yards while the defense came up with a pair of interceptions.

Four Polar Bear touchdowns made it 27-0 after the first quarter and second quarter TD made it 35-0 at the half. Frost added a 25-yard TD run in the third quarter and began the fourth with a short push into the zone to go up 47-0. The Outlaws were finally able to find points on a 49-yard run, although the two-point conversion would fail. Frost capped up a final scoring drive with a short 3-yard scamper.

Frost opens district at home against Hico while the Outlaws travel for a non-district contest against Katy's Harmony School of Innovation.

Abbott 50, Bynum 0

ABBOTT — The Panthers keep doing what the Panthers do best — shutting down teams and scoring — giving Bynum (3-1) its first loss of the season.

Riley Sustala once again led Abbott (4-0), scoring four rushing touchdowns on seven carries for 154 yards. Sustala also tossed a 19-yard TD pass to Joey Pavelka, who had two TD receptions on 70 yards and led the defense with nine tackles (five for a loss) and six assists.

Mason Hejl was responsible for Pavelka’s other TD catch, driving a 51-yarder for the score.

Abbott tallied 282 yards (212 rushing) of offense while Bynum grabbed 107, 105 on the ground. The Panthers also snatched up three interceptions from the Bulldogs.

Bynum takes on undefeated Gholson, who gave up its first points of the season to Morgan in a 45-12 win, while Abbott travels to Avalon.