HILLSBORO — Whitney edged past its Hill County rival Hillsboro, 21-20, on Friday night, holding the Eagles (1-1) scoreless in the second half to grab the comeback victory.

Jairdyn Anderson led the Wildcats (2-0) with eight receptions for 196 yards and the opening touchdown.

The squads traded scores in the first period with the Eagles tying it up on a 35-yard pass to Darrian Hodge in answer of the Whitney score. A 6-yard toss to Chris Montoya and another 67-yard rocket to Hodge had Hillsboro up 20-7 going into the half.

The third quarter was a defensive showdown until Mason Seeley found Damien Anders with a 90-yard Hail Mary with two minutes to go in the quarter. Then late in the fourth, with under a minute to go in the game, a short run by David Haynes III evened up the score and Whitney aced the PAT to grab the win.

Haynes totaled 22 tackles, three for a loss, at linebacker and Braden Wohleb added 10 with two for a loss.

For Hillsboro, Hodge had five receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Miguel Deluna and Jayden McGruder tallied 13 and 10 tackles respectively.

Whitney starts district play on the road against Inspired Vision next Friday while Hillsboro travels for a matchup with LAcademy.

Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20



GLEN ROSE – The Gatesville Hornets were on the short side of a tight score, falling to Glen Rose on a missed PAT in the fourth quarter.

Gatesville (1-1) and the Tigers (1-1) were tied at 14 going into the final period after the Hornets held Glen Rose scoreless in the second and third. Gatesville punched in a rushing TD with five minutes to go put the kick was no good. With under a minute to go, Glen Rose strung together a series of completions to get in the red zone and then tied the game with a pass, then got ahead on the kick.

The Hornets looked to answer but an interception sealed the win for the Tigers.

Gatesville QB Jacob Newkirk was 4 of 9 in completions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Hall led the Hornets on the ground with 22 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Hornets will look to get back in the win column against McGregor in week three.

Robinson 28, Caldwell 0

CALDWELL — Chris Lancaster picked up his first win as Robinson’s head coach as the Rockets put up a goose egg, shutting out Caldwell on Friday.

Robinson (1-1) got up early with a pair of scores in the first quarter then added a TD run in the second to go up 21-0 into the half. After a scoreless third, the Rockets sealed the win with a30-yard touchdown run by Christian Lujan, who already had a score on the ground in the first half.

Robinson will return home to take on Taylor next Friday.

Groesbeck 35, McGregor 7

GROESBECK — The Groesbeck Goats picked up a solid, all-around win over McGregor at home, led by Jordan Smith’s 19 carries for 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Goats (2-0) snatched two interceptions off McGregor’s Bubba Zacharias, who completed 8 of 27 passes for 78 yards. The Bulldogs (0-2) lone touchdown came on the legs of Sebastian Torres who totaled 97 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Groesbeck faces another set of Bulldogs next week when the Goats host Marlin in week three. McGregor travels to Gatesville.

Yoakum 41, Cameron Yoe 20



YOAKUM — Cameron Yoe was put in a hole early as Yoakum got off to a fast start to deal the Yoemen the defeat.

Cameron Yoe (1-1) struck first on a 12-yard dash by Ja’quorius Hardman, but Yoakum (2-0) answered with 20 points, starting with a 75-yard bullet from Zach Taylor to X’zavier Barnett. Taylor then received a 45-yard pass from Kennan Dilworth.

Hardman gave the Yoemen a chance with a lengthy kickoff return to the Bulldog 25, but a pick six by Qyion Williams boosted Yoakum to the 20-7 lead as the PAT was missed.

In the second quarter, Taylor added a 71-yard rush for a touchdown to continue the Bulldogs’ onslaught. Cameron was able to find the end zone before the half as Homero Najera found D’auntray Bradley with a 49-yard hit to go into the half down 27-14.

The squads traded touchdowns in the third quarter, but Yoakum held the Yoemen scoreless in the final quarter while adding one more score of its own and securing the win.

Cameron Yoe QB Braylan Drake was 13 of 26 in completions for 199 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted three times. Kardarius Bradley carried 20 times for 63 yards while Hardman brought in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Centerville 43, Crawford 20



CENTERVILLE — In a top 10 matchup, Crawford took a pounding from Centerville for its first loss of the season. The Tigers grabbed 547 yards of offense over the Pirates, with 469 of the coming on the ground.

After Crawford punted in the first drive of the game, Centerville ate up the clock punched in a short TD following a five-minute drive. The Pirates punted again and the Tigers didn’t take long to add to their lead with a 74-yard rushing touchdown.

Centerville recovered a fumble early in the second quarter and added its third score on another long run, this time for 68 yards, and added a two-point conversion to go up 22-0.

The Pirates finally broke the shutout as Jordan Archer reeled in a 56-yard touchdown pass. Crawford went for the conversion but was unable to get it. With four minutes left until the half, Centerville added a 42-yard run to extend its lead further.

The Pirates were able to sneak in 43-yard pass to Tanner Merenda to go into the half down 29-12.

The Tigers held off Crawford in the third quarter while adding another touchdown. Archer put up 70-yard TD run in the fourth but Centerville responded with a final 40-yard touchdown dash and held off the Pirates for the final two minutes to cap off the night.