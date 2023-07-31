First impressions are just that. They’re an impression, an outline, but far from the fully formed picture to come, the one with lines and edges, shading and color.

Central Texas football coaches began forming first impressions of their teams on Monday, the UIL’s opening day of practice for Class 4A and smaller programs, as well as any 5A and 6A teams who opted to forgo spring drills. Over the next few weeks and onward even into September, these coaches will gain a clearer picture of the true identity of their respective teams. But they’ve got to start somewhere.

The Trib talked to multiple Centex head coaches about what they gleaned from Day One.

China Spring

When you’re coming off back-to-back state championships, the expectation is a little different. Naturally, when the China Spring Cougars rushed the field for their opening practice at 6 a.m. Monday, they did so with a fair amount of energy.

“It was really cool to get back out there,” said second-year China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty, who was also an assistant on the 2021 Cougar state title team. “A, because our guys were just super fired up, but B, because the weather is actually pretty nice at that hour.”

Of course, Beatty and the China Spring coaches don’t want to coddle their players. Beatty said that one of the reasons China Spring has been able to build this championship culture is because the players have been willing to be challenged.

“The best part about it, in years past we stuck to the traditional two-a-days format where you’ve got at least one practice in the scalding heat,” Beatty said. “We didn’t really have that heat gauge — do you practice or not practice? And that made our guys really tough and be able to handle adversity. Now you put in that component where guys have had success on the big stage, they’ve won a couple of state championships and understand what it takes to be successful. So, they’re really excited.”

Beatty said that the focus in the Cougars’ early practices will be on staying locked in both physically and mentally, to prepare themselves for the grind of the season ahead. China Spring will face Franklin in a scrimmage on Aug. 11 and Academy on Aug. 17 before opening up the regular season Aug. 25 at Lorena.

La Vega

The first scrimmage for the Pirates is still more than a week away, but you’d better believe the race is on, so to speak.

“We’re going fast and furious,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “At La Vega, every day is a competition. We’ve got a gold group and a blue group, and we’re competing every day. Whether you’re running routes or you’re going up against someone in a scrimmage, every day is a competition, and how you compete determines whether you’ll be on the varsity.”

La Vega has high standards, and the Pirates are far from satisfied with how last year’s 5-6 playoff campaign came out. Hyde said the team’s early practices will fixate on “basic stuff,” including where to line up, where defenders should focus their eyes, when receivers should go into motion on certain plays. But La Vega will be incrementally increasing the workload and the players’ responsibilities as the Pirates build toward their preseason scrimmages against Austin LBJ (Aug. 11) and Mexia (Aug. 17).

It’ll be hot, it’ll be tiring. But for both the coaches, it might as well be Christmas morning.

“It’s still as exciting as it was the first time you went out there, as long as you’re doing it for the right reasons,” Hyde said. “It’s exciting for the coaches, it’s exciting for the kids, and really it’s an exciting time for everyone playing football all over the state of Texas.”

Connally

The first day of classes for Connally ISD is scheduled for Aug. 9. But the real education has already begun.

A lot of coaches fix on buzzwords to set the theme for their team’s practices. Connally’s Terry Gerik is no different, and this week’s word centers on education.

“The main thing we’re looking at, our Word of the Week, is ‘Learn,’” Gerik said. “We want to learn something every day, whether that’s learning a new scheme or a new technique or whatever. We want to learn something every day, and every day at practice we’ll ask the kids, ‘What did you learn today?’ Hopefully they’ll be able to provide us a short, simple answer.”

Connally is coming off a 9-3 season and a District 11-4A Div. II title. The Cadets return several gifted veterans, including Isaac Perez, the District Defensive Lineman of the Year last season, star defensive back Kobe Black, who’s ranked as one of the top recruits in the state, and running back Kiefer Sibley, another Division I prospect coming off a 2,200-yard rushing season.

Robinson

Though Chris Lancaster has been on the job at Robinson since January, the first-year Rockets coach is still playing the get-to-know-you game.

Not so much with his varsity guys, but the freshmen? Definitely.

“The ones I’m still learning are those incoming freshmen,” said Lancaster, who comes over after a three-year stint at Academy. “I wasn’t able to get over and interact with those eighth graders in the spring. So that’s going to be a challenge. We had to put their names on their helmets, which for an old guy like myself is a good deal.”

Lancaster said the Rockets’ initial practices will focus on conditioning and fundamentals, until they strap the pads on and are able to get a better idea of the identity of the big hitters. But Lancaster said he’s proud of the approach he’s seeing from several of the older returning players, who are stepping up as leaders for the younger players.

“What we can’t really tell yet and we won’t until we get those pads on are just how tough they are yet,” Lancaster said. “We’ve also got a lot of guys who we’re trying to determine whether they’re going to be on JV or varsity, the ones we call bubble kids. Those questions will probably still be out there for a while, so we’re anxious for our first scrimmage.”

Robinson will scrimmage against Troy (Aug. 11) and Rockdale (Aug. 17) before opening up the season at home Aug. 25 against University.

McGregor

Overall, McGregor’s numbers are slightly down from where they were a year ago, as head coach Mike Shields said the Bulldogs had 73 players show up for Monday’s opening drills compared to 80 last season. But the good news is that the varsity numbers are slightly up, as 32 players are currently suiting up with that group.

“That’s probably the most we’ve suited up on the varsity since I’ve been here,” said Shields, entering his fifth season leading the Bulldogs. “That helps you on special teams and when you need to get a guy some rest. And we’re hoping some of those young guys can help.”

One player Shields absolutely knows he can count on is junior running back Sebastian Torres. He’s a proven commodity entering his third year on the varsity.

“It’s big, because you don’t have to worry about that part — running back is taken care of,” Shields said. “The one part that we do have to worry about a little, is that we lost four of our five linemen last year to graduation. So we’ve got to build that back up. But the good thing is — if one of those guys does miss a block, Sebastian can a lot of times avoid a tackler and still pick up positive yards.”

McGregor will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at the end of the week before turning its attention to preseason duels against Centex stalwarts Mart and West. “That’s some stiff competition,” Shields said. “Those teams will help us learn.”

West

The clock may say there’s only 24 hours difference between Thursday and Friday nights. But football coaches know differently.

There’s really a lifetime of difference.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, and I think the biggest thing early on is we’ve got to see what these kids can do,” West coach David Woodard said. “We know what they’ve done, but what they’ve done on Thursday nights may not be the same as what they can bring us on Friday nights. We’re going to see what kind of condition they’re in and start our coaching there.”

Despite the influx of a healthy amount of youth, West still has a few leaders back among the older players, among them linebacker Zane Harper and defensive back/receiver Easton Paxton. They’ll look to set the tone for a program looking to build on last year’s impressive 11-2 regional semifinalist campaign.

“We’ve got to get better each and every day,” Woodard said. “As we get into our scrimmages, these young guys will learn that the speed they played with on Thursdays is a lot different than what they’ll have to play with now. … I like what we’ve got, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”

West has scheduled scrimmages with Clifton and McGregor before the season opener Aug. 25 against Godley.

Quick Slants

Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander said that his team’s early practices will focus on the installation of a new defensive scheme. The Bulldogs brought in a new defensive coordinator in Randy Loggins, who came over from Whitney. … Speaking of Whitney, head coach David Haynes Jr. is blessed with a variety of returning stars, including his son David III, the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year at linebacker, along with four top receivers and sophomore quarterback Mason Seely, who threw for 35 touchdowns last season. “But we could still use some more linemen,” Haynes Jr. said last week, a familiar head coach refrain this time of year. … New Lorena head coach Kevin Johnson is no stranger to his Leopard players or Centex fans at large. Johnson has worked as the Lorena High School principal since 2012 and had a 15-year stint before that coaching at Connally. … Several Centex teams will open the season ranked in TexasFootball.com’s statewide Top 10 for their classifications, including No. 1 China Spring in 4A Div. I. Other highly ranked teams include Connally at No. 9 in 4A Div. II, Lorena at No. 6 in 3A Div. I, Crawford at No. 8 in 2A Div. I, Mart at No. 2, Bremond at No. 5 and Chilton at No. 7 in 2A Div. II, Abbott at No. 3 and Jonesboro at No. 5 in 1A Div. I, and Oglesby at No. 2 in 1A Div. II.