Here are the new faces in new places for the 2023 high school football season in Central Texas.
School New coach Old position Old coach
University Kaeron Johnson Midway DC Kent Laster
Robinson Chris Lancaster Academy head coach Mike Ludlow
Lorena Kevin Johnson Lorena principal Ray Biles
Troy Tommy Brashear Former Cameron head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer
Bruceville-Eddy Brian Ramsey Morton head coach Jeff Nuner
Riesel Robert Little Taylor head coach Tyler Crow
Dawson Bryan Kelley Rowlett assistant Jimmy Thompson
Hubbard Sean Berry Runge offensive coordinator Ethan Stepp
Penelope Chris Villarreal Mt. Calm head coach Cody Davis
Morgan Chuck Wilson Cranfills Gap assistant Edward Aviles
Mt. Calm Garrett Rose N/A Chris Villarreal
Kopperl Ken Davis Lingleville head coach Darrell Wallace
Cranfills Gap Josh Raulston Eden head coach Rodie Johnston
Bishop Reicher Charles McCulloch Private business Billy Overshown
Eagle Christian James Kracy ECA assistant Bryce Frazier
— Compiled by Brice Cherry