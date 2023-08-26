Central Texas coaches should nominate players for the Central Texas Honor Roll by emailing DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon on Saturdays.
Readers can vote for the Players of the Week below in each category, once per hour, through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Results will be in the Thursday paper.
NOTE: Users of the Trib mobile app should view this page in their web browser to vote.
OFFENSE
Brody Baggett | Jr | RB | Clifton — 5 carries for 100 yards and TD
Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton — 6 of 13 completed for 162 yards and 3 TDs
People are also reading…
Markeydrick Taylor | RB | Chilton — 9 carries for 60 yards and a TD
Isaac Redd | WR | Chilton — 3 receptions for 109 yards and 2 TDs; 4/5 PAT
Cash McCollum | Sr | QB | China Spring — 15 of 24 completed for 173 yards and 2 passing TDs
Jamarion Vincent | QB | Connally — 4 of 7 passes completed for 184 yards and 3 TDs; 11 carries for 121 yards and 1 TD
Kiefer Sibley | RB | Connally — 5 carries for 138 yards and 2 TD; 1 reception for 70 yards and a TD
Kobe Black | WR | Connally — 2 receptions for 106 yards and TD
Bryan Bazaldua | K | Connally — 5/6 PAT, 37-yard FG
Mario Porter | Jr | RB | Frost — 17 carries for 250 yards and 3 TDs
Edwin Alvarado | So | QB | Frost — 16 carries for 148 yards and 3 TDs
Rayshon Smith | RB | Gatesville — 18 carries for 108 yards and 3 TD
Marquis Gibson | RB | Groesbeck — 12 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs
Ezrian Emory | RB | Hillsboro — 18 carries for 182 yards and 2 TDs
Jaublani Thornton Jr. | QB | La Vega — 8 of 13 completed for 82 yards and 2 TDs; 11 carries for 107 yards and 1 TD
Bryson Roland | RB | La Vega — 19 carries for 240 yards and 2 TDs
Braylon Henry | RB/S | Lorena — 8 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD; 13 tackles, 1 blocked PAT
JD Bell | RB | Mart — 15 carries, 157 yards, 1 TD
Ty Brown | QB | Midway — 17 for 33 completed for 264 yards and 3 TDs
Ramone Conway | WR | Midway — 11 receptions for 187 yards and 1 TD
Gavin Oliver | QB | Riesel — 11 completions for 101 yards and a 2-point conversion; 12 carries for 96 yards and a TD
LaZavier Amos | Sr | RB | Waco High — 9 carries for 156 yards and 3 rushing TDs
Marcus Chandler | Sr | WR | Waco High — 3 receptions for 136 yards and 2 TDs
Gus Crain | QB | West — 11 for 17 completed for 257 yards and 2 TDs
Patrick Janek | WR | West — 5 receptions for 94 yards
Jairdyn Anderson | WR | Whitney — 12 receptions for 202 yards and 3 TDs
Mason Seely | QB | Whitney — 25 of 36 completed for 208 yards and 3 TDs, 2 interceptions
DEFENSE
Riley Finney | Sr | LB | Clifton — 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
X’Zavion Taylor | Chilton — 10 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Jaylin Petty | LB | Connally — 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry
Mario Porter | Jr | DE | Frost — 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble
Wyatt Dyer | So | LB | Frost — 10 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure
Cooper Curl | Jr | LB | Frost — 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QB pressures
Brady Martin | Jr | LB | Frost — 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception for a TD
Tommy Aaron | Gatesville — 8 tackles, 5 solo
Ezrian Emory | LB | Hillsboro — 11 tackles (2 solo)
Juan Gonzales | DE | Hillsboro — 9 tackles ( 7 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 hurry, 2 caused fumbles
Jayden McGruder | DL | Hillsboro — 14 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 2 hurries
Miguel Deluna | LB | Hillsboro — 14 tackles (3 solo), 2 hurries
Ryan Roddy | Riesel — 8 tackles, 3 assists, 2 interceptions (one for a 2-point conversion, one for an 80-yard TD)
Payton Hoelscher | Riesel — 7 tackles, 5 assists
LaZavier Amos | Sr | LB | Waco High — 10 tackles, 2 assists, 1 TFL, 1 caused fumbles
Zane Harper | LB | West — 11 tackles ,2 TFL
Coy Klish | LB | West — 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 interception
David Haynes III | LB | Whitney — 10 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Khrys Johnson | LB | Whitney — 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Honorable Mention
China Spring — Kyle Barton, Grayson Martin; Connally — Jamien Fields, Gage Coffman; Frost — Jaden Rowe, Colten Stanford; La Vega — Jabarie Thornton; Lorena — Brock Kuhl, Wyatt Jones, Jackson Blackwell; McGregor — Bubba Zacharias, Bucky Brown; Riesel — Collin Conner, Zane Drews
SIX-MAN
Riley Sustala | Abbott — 3 for 4 completions for 86 yards and 2 TDs; 15 carries for 77 yards and 2 TDs
Mason Hejl | Abbott — 2 receptions for 65 yards and 2 TDs; 3 tackles; kickoff return for a TD
Joey Pavelka | Abbott — 9 tackles, 7 assists, 1 TFL
Brayden Pustejovsky | Abbott — 5 tackles, 6 assists, 2 TFL
Londen Bickham | Methodist Home — 9 carries for 132 yards and 3 TDs; 4 receptions for 98 yards and 2 TDs; 9 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries