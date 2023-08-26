Brody Baggett | Jr | RB | Clifton - 5 carries for 100 yards and TD

Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton - 6 of 13 completed for 162 yards and 3 TDs

Markeydrick Taylor | RB | Chilton - 9 carries for 60 yards and a TD

Isaac Redd | WR | Chilton - 3 receptions for 109 yards and 2 TDs; 4/5 PAT

Cash McCollum | Sr | QB | China Spring - 15 of 24 completed for 173 yards and 2 passing TDs

Jamarion Vincent | QB | Connally - 4 of 7 passes completed for 184 yards and 3 TDs; 11 carries for 121 yards and 1 TD

Kiefer Sibley | RB | Connally - 5 carries for 138 yards and 2 TD; 1 reception for 70 yards and a TD

Kobe Black | WR | Connally - 2 receptions for 106 yards and TD

Bryan Bazaldua | K | Connally - 5/6 PAT, 37-yard FG

Mario Porter | Jr | RB | Frost - 17 carries for 250 yards and 3 TDs

Edwin Alvarado | So | QB | Frost - 16 carries for 148 yards and 3 TDs

Rayshon Smith | RB | Gatesville - 18 carries for 108 yards and 3 TD

Marquis Gibson | RB | Groesbeck - 12 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs

Ezrian Emory | RB | Hillsboro - 18 carries for 182 yards and 2 TDs

Jaublani Thornton Jr. | QB | La Vega - 8 of 13 completed for 82 yards and 2 TDs; 11 carries for 107 yards and 1 TD

Bryson Roland | RB | La Vega - 19 carries for 240 yards and 2 TDs

Braylon Henry | RB/S | Lorena - 8 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD; 13 tackles, 1 blocked PAT

JD Bell | RB | Mart - 15 carries, 157 yards, 1 TD

Ty Brown | QB | Midway - 17 for 33 completed for 264 yards and 3 TDs

Ramone Conway | WR | Midway - 11 receptions for 187 yards and 1 TD

Gavin Oliver | QB | Riesel - 11 completions for 101 yards and a 2-point conversion; 12 carries for 96 yards and a TD

LaZavier Amos | Sr | RB | Waco High - 9 carries for 156 yards and 3 rushing TDs

Marcus Chandler | Sr | WR | Waco High - 3 receptions for 136 yards and 2 TDs

Gus Crain | QB | West -11 for 17 completed for 257 yards and 2 TDs

Patrick Janek | WR | West - 5 receptions for 94 yards

Jairdyn Anderson | WR | Whitney - 12 receptions for 202 yards and 3 TDs