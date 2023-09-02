Central Texas coaches should nominate players for the Central Texas Honor Roll by emailing DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon on Saturdays.
Readers can vote for the Players of the Week below in each category, once per hour, through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Results will be in the Thursday paper.
NOTE: Users of the Trib mobile app should view this page in their web browser to vote.
OFFENSE
Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton — 15/20 for 127 yards and 1 TD
Markeydrick Taylor | RB | Chilton — 6 carries for 53 yards and a TD
Cash McCollum | Sr | QB | China Spring — 29/35 completed for 295 yards and 4 TDs
Cameron Campos | WR | China Spring — 5 receptions for 72 yards and 2 TDs
Grayson Martin | WR | China Spring — 9 receptions for 68 yards and a TD
Dean Hannah | China Spring — 8 receptions for 109 yards and a TD
Kiefer Sibley | Sr | RB | Connally — 27 carries for 356 rushing yards and 6 TDs
Kobe Black | Sr | WR | Connally — 4 carries for 117 yards and 1 TD
Edwin Alvarado | So | QB | Frost — 10/14 completed for 151 yards and 3 TDs, 6 rushes for 34 yards and a TD
Jimmy Hall | RB | Gatesville — 22 carries for 133 yards, long of 46
Jordan Smith | RB | Groesbeck — 19 carries for 211 yards and 2 TDs
Darrian Hodge | WR | Hillsboro — 5 receptions for 116 yards and 2 TDs
Kaden Roberts | Sr | QB | Lorena — 20/27 completed for 253 yards and 3 TDs passing; 21 Carries for 192 yards rushing
Nolan Baden | Sr | OL | Lorena — 6 pancakes
Collin Hill | Jr | WR | Lorena — 8 receptions for 80 yards
Caleb Carrizales | Jr | WR | Lorena — 7 receptions for 63 yards and a TD
Braylon Henry | Sr | RB | Lorena — 2 receptions for 81 yards and a TD
JD Bell | Jr | RB | Mart — 15 carries, 196 yards, 4 TDs
Jackson Baird | Sr | WR | Midway — 6 catches for 147 yards, TD
Ty Brown | Sr | QB | Midway — 15/24 passing for 266 yards, 3 TDs
Colin Conner | Riesel — 10 carries for 109 yards and 2 TDs
Gavin Oliver | Riesel — 9 carries for 68 yards and 1 TD
LaDarrius Evans | RB | University — 16 carries for 130 yards and 2 TDs
Jairdyn Anderson | WR | Whitney — 8 receptions for 196 yards and a TD (INT on defense)
DEFENSE
Oshawn Neal | Jr | LB | Waco High — 14 tackles (6 solo, 8 assists) 1 TFL
Jaylen Gude | So | LB | Waco High — 11 tackles (6 solo, 5 assists) 2 TFL, 2 QB pressures
Kobe Black | Sr | S | Connally — 11 tackles (5 solo, 6 assists)
Jaylin Petty | LB | Connally - 12 tackles (4 solo, 8 assists) 2 TFL
Cooper Curl | Jr | LB | Frost — 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery
Kameron Rose | DE | Hillsboro — 12 tackles (10 solo), 1 fumble recovery
Ezrian Emory | Jr | LB | Hillsboro — 15 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL
Jayden McGruder | DT | Hillsboro — 10 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFLs, 2 QB pressures
Aydrik Degrate | Riesel — 10 tackles (7 solo, 3 assists)
David Haynes III | Sr | LB | Whitney — 22 tackles, 3 TFLs
Braden Wohleb | Whitney — 10 tackles, 2 TFLs
Honorable Mention: Chilton: X’Zavion Taylor, Chauncey King, Isaac Redd; China Spring: Kyle Barton, Matthew Battles; Connally: Alex Garcia, Gage Coffman, Datri Smith; Frost: Colten Stanford, Mario Porter; Lorena: Kyler Bosley, Jackson Blackwell, Caden Arp; Riesel: Greyson Oliver, Ryan Roddy, Payton Hoelscher; Waco High: Dontay Ward
SIX-MAN
Josh Castro | Bynum - 4/7 completed for 51 yards and 2 TD; 1 caused fumble and fumble recovery for 18 yards
Brandon Collins | Bynum - 6 carries for 95 yards and 3 TD; 1 reception for 35 yards; 7 tackles
Jackson Allen | Bynum - 6 tackles
Everett Wilson | Texas Wind - 3 interceptions, 2 tackles