Central Texas coaches should nominate players for the Central Texas Honor Roll by emailing DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon on Saturdays.

Readers can vote for the Players of the Week below in each category, once per hour, through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Results will be in the Thursday paper.

NOTE: Users of the Trib mobile app should view this page in their web browser to vote.

OFFENSE

Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton — 15/20 for 127 yards and 1 TD

Markeydrick Taylor | RB | Chilton — 6 carries for 53 yards and a TD

Cash McCollum | Sr | QB | China Spring — 29/35 completed for 295 yards and 4 TDs

Cameron Campos | WR | China Spring — 5 receptions for 72 yards and 2 TDs

Grayson Martin | WR | China Spring — 9 receptions for 68 yards and a TD

Dean Hannah | China Spring — 8 receptions for 109 yards and a TD

Kiefer Sibley | Sr | RB | Connally — 27 carries for 356 rushing yards and 6 TDs

Kobe Black | Sr | WR | Connally — 4 carries for 117 yards and 1 TD

Edwin Alvarado | So | QB | Frost — 10/14 completed for 151 yards and 3 TDs, 6 rushes for 34 yards and a TD

Jimmy Hall | RB | Gatesville — 22 carries for 133 yards, long of 46

Jordan Smith | RB | Groesbeck — 19 carries for 211 yards and 2 TDs

Darrian Hodge | WR | Hillsboro — 5 receptions for 116 yards and 2 TDs

Kaden Roberts | Sr | QB | Lorena — 20/27 completed for 253 yards and 3 TDs passing; 21 Carries for 192 yards rushing

Nolan Baden | Sr | OL | Lorena — 6 pancakes

Collin Hill | Jr | WR | Lorena — 8 receptions for 80 yards

Caleb Carrizales | Jr | WR | Lorena — 7 receptions for 63 yards and a TD

Braylon Henry | Sr | RB | Lorena — 2 receptions for 81 yards and a TD

JD Bell | Jr | RB | Mart — 15 carries, 196 yards, 4 TDs

Jackson Baird | Sr | WR | Midway — 6 catches for 147 yards, TD

Ty Brown | Sr | QB | Midway — 15/24 passing for 266 yards, 3 TDs

Colin Conner | Riesel — 10 carries for 109 yards and 2 TDs

Gavin Oliver | Riesel — 9 carries for 68 yards and 1 TD

LaDarrius Evans | RB | University — 16 carries for 130 yards and 2 TDs

Jairdyn Anderson | WR | Whitney — 8 receptions for 196 yards and a TD (INT on defense)

DEFENSE

Oshawn Neal | Jr | LB | Waco High — 14 tackles (6 solo, 8 assists) 1 TFL

Jaylen Gude | So | LB | Waco High — 11 tackles (6 solo, 5 assists) 2 TFL, 2 QB pressures

Kobe Black | Sr | S | Connally — 11 tackles (5 solo, 6 assists)

Jaylin Petty | LB | Connally - 12 tackles (4 solo, 8 assists) 2 TFL

Cooper Curl | Jr | LB | Frost — 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery

Kameron Rose | DE | Hillsboro — 12 tackles (10 solo), 1 fumble recovery

Ezrian Emory | Jr | LB | Hillsboro — 15 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL

Jayden McGruder | DT | Hillsboro — 10 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFLs, 2 QB pressures

Aydrik Degrate | Riesel — 10 tackles (7 solo, 3 assists)

David Haynes III | Sr | LB | Whitney — 22 tackles, 3 TFLs

Braden Wohleb | Whitney — 10 tackles, 2 TFLs

Honorable Mention: Chilton: X’Zavion Taylor, Chauncey King, Isaac Redd; China Spring: Kyle Barton, Matthew Battles; Connally: Alex Garcia, Gage Coffman, Datri Smith; Frost: Colten Stanford, Mario Porter; Lorena: Kyler Bosley, Jackson Blackwell, Caden Arp; Riesel: Greyson Oliver, Ryan Roddy, Payton Hoelscher; Waco High: Dontay Ward

SIX-MAN

Josh Castro | Bynum - 4/7 completed for 51 yards and 2 TD; 1 caused fumble and fumble recovery for 18 yards

Brandon Collins | Bynum - 6 carries for 95 yards and 3 TD; 1 reception for 35 yards; 7 tackles

Jackson Allen | Bynum - 6 tackles

Everett Wilson | Texas Wind - 3 interceptions, 2 tackles

