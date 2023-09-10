Central Texas coaches should nominate players for the Central Texas Honor Roll by emailing DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon on Saturdays.
Readers can vote for the Players of the Week below in each category, once per hour, through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Results will be in the Thursday paper.
NOTE: Users of the Trib mobile app should view this page in their web browser to vote.
OFFENSE
Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton - 10 of 14 for 307 yards and 5 TDs
Dha'Corian Evans | RB | Chilton - 10 carries for 147 yards and 3 TDs
Isaac Redd | WR | Chilton - 3 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs; 7 for 7 in extra-point kicks
Markeydrick Taylor | RB | Chilton - 4 catches for 170 yards and 2 TDs
Cash McCollum | QB | China Spring - 21 of 30 for 302 yards and 5 TDs
Kyle Barton | RB | China Spring - 9 carries for 148 yards and 3 TD; 2 receptions for 66 yards and 1 TD
Cam Campos | WR | China Spring - 3 receptions for 75 yards and 2 TDs
Kaden Dumas | WR | China Spring - 10 receptions for 102 yards and 1 TD
Parker Tunnell | RB | Clifton - 18 carries for 165 yards and 2 TDs
Kiefer Sibley | RB | Sr | Connally - 23 carries for 391 yards and 5 TDs
Jamarion Vincent | QB | So | Connally - 13 carries for 173 yards and 3 TDs, 3 KO returns (interception on defense)
Junior Thornton | QB | La Vega - 11 of 23 for 219 yards and 1 TD, 2 interceptions
Antwon Gude | WR | La Vega - 4 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD
Kaden Roberts | QB | Lorena - 8 of 11 for 112 yards and 2 TDs
Roderick Suiters | QB | Marlin - 14 of 19 for 223 yards and 2 TDs
Jordan Womack | WR | Marlin - 3 receptions for 119 yards and 2 TDs
Bubba Zacharias | QB | McGregor - 17 of 27 for 282 yards and 1TD
Jacob Singer | WR | McGregor - 5 receptions for 139 yards and 1 TD
Gavin Oliver | QB | Riesel - 4 of 11 for 105 yards, 4 carries for 114 yards and 2 TDs
Christian Lujan | RB | Robinson - 27 carries for 201 yards and 2 TDs
Evan Morena | WR | Robinson - 2 receptions for 78 yards and 1 TD
Zak Leija | QB | Teague - 14 of 23 for 175 yards and 1 TD
Mason Smith | RB | Jr | Waco High - 18 carries for 105 yards
Lazavier Amos | RB | Sr | Waco High - 11 carries for 139 yards
Kelvin Young | OL | Waco High - 6 pancakes, 1 KD
Jonathan Johnson | OL | Waco High - 5 pancakes, 4 KD
Mason Seely | QB | Whitney - 8 of 9 for 211 yards and 3 TDs
Jairdyn Anderson | WR | Whitney - 3 receptions for158 yards and 3 TDs
Angel Saucedo | RB | Whitney - 4 carries for 108 yards and 2 TDs
DEFENSE
X'Zavion Taylor | Chilton - 12 tackles, 3 TFLs
Chauncey King | Chilton - 12 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack
LJ Mathews | Chilton - 8 tackles, 2 TFLs
Riley Finney | LB | Clifton - 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery
Jaylin Petty | LB | Connally - 16 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Je'Corey Mays | DL | Connally - 12 tackles
Jatorian Bowers | 6 solo tackles, 9 assists, 1 TFL
Cameron Phillips | Riesel - 15 solo tackles and 2 sacks
Aydrick Degrate | Riesel - 12 tackles (5 solo, 7 assists)
Javon Bryant | DE/DT | Sr | Waco High - 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 5 QB pressures, 1 TFL
Oshawn Neal | LB | Jr | Waco High - 14 tackles (5 solo, 9 assists), 1 TFL, 1 fumble rec
Jaymion Dugas | DL | So | Waco High - 11 tackles (3 solo, 8 assists)
Honorable Mention: Chilton — Nick Weubker, Elijah Beachum; China Spring — Matthew Battles, Dean Hannah, Noah Guerrero; Connally — Jamian Fields, Angel Castillo, Datri Smith; La Vega — Bryson Roland, Devin Hill; Lorena — Kyler Bosley, Caleb Carrizales, Cooper Key, Landon Strelsky, Landon Harris; McGregor — Dominic Madron, Bucky Brown, Yeimert Ugarte, Sam Tull, JW Arnold; Riesel — Collin Conner, Grayson Oliver, Sam Moore; Teague — Korey Silar, Jkybryen Harris, Braden Gauntt, Ny'land Coaster; Waco High — Alex Gonzales, Jamal Dudley-Johnson.
SIX-MAN
Allan Pahmiyer | RB | Live Oak: 13 carries, 179 yards, 4 TDs; clinched mercy-rule win with 54-yard touchdown
Drew Howard | QB | Vanguard: 20-of-32, 282 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
Hagen Williams | UT | Aquilla: 9 carries, 126 yards, 5 TDs; 1-of-3 passing, 12 yards; 15 tackles, 3 TFLs
Londen Bickham | UT | Methodist Home: 10 carries, 208 yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches, 75 yards, 2 TDs; 9 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack
Blane Mynarcik | Bynum - 5 carries for 107 yards and 3 TDs
Honorable Mention: Bynum — Chris Howell, Brandon Collins, Josh Castro, Jacob Christie; Live Oak — Nils Holgersson and Colton Wilson, Live Oak; Vanguard — Tristan Latino, Vanguard