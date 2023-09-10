Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton - 10 of 14 for 307 yards and 5 TDs

Dha'Corian Evans | RB | Chilton - 10 carries for 147 yards and 3 TDs

Isaac Redd | WR | Chilton - 3 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs; 7 for 7 in extra-point kicks

Markeydrick Taylor | RB | Chilton - 4 catches for 170 yards and 2 TDs

Cash McCollum | QB | China Spring - 21 of 30 for 302 yards and 5 TDs

Kyle Barton | RB | China Spring - 9 carries for 148 yards and 3 TD; 2 receptions for 66 yards and 1 TD

Cam Campos | WR | China Spring - 3 receptions for 75 yards and 2 TDs

Kaden Dumas | WR | China Spring - 10 receptions for 102 yards and 1 TD

Parker Tunnell | RB | Clifton - 18 carries for 165 yards and 2 TDs

Kiefer Sibley | RB | Sr | Connally - 23 carries for 391 yards and 5 TDs

Jamarion Vincent | QB | So | Connally - 13 carries for 173 yards and 3 TDs, 3 KO returns (interception on defense)

Junior Thornton | QB | La Vega - 11 of 23 for 219 yards and 1 TD, 2 interceptions

Antwon Gude | WR | La Vega - 4 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD

Kaden Roberts | QB | Lorena - 8 of 11 for 112 yards and 2 TDs

Roderick Suiters | QB | Marlin - 14 of 19 for 223 yards and 2 TDs

Jordan Womack | WR | Marlin - 3 receptions for 119 yards and 2 TDs

Bubba Zacharias | QB | McGregor - 17 of 27 for 282 yards and 1TD

Jacob Singer | WR | McGregor - 5 receptions for 139 yards and 1 TD

Gavin Oliver | QB | Riesel - 4 of 11 for 105 yards, 4 carries for 114 yards and 2 TDs

Christian Lujan | RB | Robinson - 27 carries for 201 yards and 2 TDs

Evan Morena | WR | Robinson - 2 receptions for 78 yards and 1 TD

Zak Leija | QB | Teague - 14 of 23 for 175 yards and 1 TD

Mason Smith | RB | Jr | Waco High - 18 carries for 105 yards

Lazavier Amos | RB | Sr | Waco High - 11 carries for 139 yards

Kelvin Young | OL | Waco High - 6 pancakes, 1 KD

Jonathan Johnson | OL | Waco High - 5 pancakes, 4 KD

Mason Seely | QB | Whitney - 8 of 9 for 211 yards and 3 TDs

Jairdyn Anderson | WR | Whitney - 3 receptions for158 yards and 3 TDs