OFFENSE

Isaiah Redd | QB | Chilton - 5 of 10 completions for 149 yards and 1 TD

Isaac Redd | WR | Chilton - 4 receptions for 124 yards and 1 TD

Markeydrick Taylor | WR | Chilton - 2 kick returns for 123 yards and 1 TD

Cash McCollum | QB | China Spring - 14 of 16 completions for 307 yards and 6 TDs

Kyle Barton | RB | China Spring - 8 carries for 128 yards and 2 TDs; 90-yard kick off return for a TD

Greyson Martin | WR | China Spring - 6 receptions for 108 yards and 3 TDs

Kiefer Sibley | RB | Connally - 21 carries for 205 yards and 2 TDs; 74 kick return yards

Cameron Cockerell | QB | Fairfield - 20 of 30 for 223 yards and 2 TDs, 1 interception

Finn Smith | WR | Fairfield - 7 receptions for 78 yards and 1 TD

Camron Daniels | WR | Fairfield - 5 receptions for 60 yards and 1 TD

Mario Porter | RB | Frost - 7 carries for 104 yards and 2 TD; 3 PAT, 2 kickoff touchbacks

Ezrian Emory | RB | Hillsboro - 14 carries for 335 yards 7 TDs

Darrian Hodge | WR | Hillsboro - 2 receptions for 118 yards and 1 TD

Quinton Lance | RB | Hillsboro - 13 carries for 118 yards and 1 TD

Junior Thornton | QB | La Vega - 6 of 11 completions for 181 yards and 2 TDs, 1 interception; 15 carries for 223 yards and 3 TDs

Jabarie Thornton | WR | La Vega - 5 receptions for 173 yards and 2 TDs

Bryson Roland | RB | La Vega - 16 carries for 124 yards and 2 TDs

Braylon Henry | RB | Lorena - 24 carries for 201 yards and 1 TD

Kaden Roberts | QB | Lorena - 8 of 16 completions for 129 yards and 1 TD; 13 carries for 125 yards and 4 rushing TDs

Jackson Baird | WR | Midway - 7 catches, 179 yards, 2 TDs

Sebastian Torres | RB | McGregor - 23 carries for 177 yards and 3 TDs

Steven Knight | RB | Robinson - 21 carries for 139 yards and 3 TDs

Cade Bynnom | QB | University - 16 of 24 completions for 142 yards; 14 carries for 79 yards and 2 TDs

LaDarrius Evans | RB | University - 26 carries for 125 yards

London Smith | WR | University - 8 receptions for 75 yards

Mason Seely | QB | Whitney - 17 of 24 completions for 297 yards and 4 TDs, 2 interceptions

Marcus Wilson | WR | Whitney - 6 receptions for 190 yards and 4 TDs Yancey Bean | RB | Wortham - 18 carries for 138 yards; 3 receptions for 77 yards

DEFENSE

X’Zavian Taylor | Chilton - 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Nick Weubker | Chilton - 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 PBUs

Chauncey King | Chilton - 9 tackles

Victor Flores | Chilton - 7 tackles, 2 TFLs

Elijah Beachum | Chilton - 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Colton Bosse | Chilton - 9 tackles

Jason Bracken | Fairfield - 16 tackles, 1 TFL

Mario Porter | DE | Frost - 6 tackles, 4 TFLS, 1 sack

Cooper Curl | LB | Frost - 9 tackles, 3 TFLs

Ezrian Emory | LB | Hillsboro - 17 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFLs, 2 caused fumbles, 3 QB pressures, 1 pass breakup

Adrian Pina | LB | La Vega - 10 tackles

Eric Hicks | La Vega - 9 tackles

Braylon Henry | LB | Lorena - 6 solo tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 Interception

Seth Taverner | DL | Lorena - 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 hurry

Collin Hill | CB | Lorena - 8 tackles, 1 PBU; 79 kick return yards

Rafael Reyes | DT | McGregor - 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QB pressures, 1 caused fumble, 1 recovered fumble

Joseph Caballero | University - 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 fumble recovery

David Haynes III | LB | Whitney - 16 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 interception, 1 PBU

Teagan Winkler | LB | Whitney - 8 tackles

Jesse Saldana | Wortham - 10 tackles (6 assists)

Honorable Mention

Connally - Jamarion Vincent

Chilton - Tyler Jones, Ryan Barbera

China Spring - Cameron Campos, Matthew Battles, Dean Hannah, Caden Exline, Chrishon Gregory

Frost - Jacob Hawkins, Mason Crawford, Jacob Burleson, Edwin Alvarado

La Vega - Devin Hill, Tamarion Brown, Devonta Hilliard

McGregor - Chase Lilard, John Kinsey, Zach Ainsworth, Brian Suarez

Robinson - Christian Lujan, Evan Moreno

University - Ladarrin King, Jaylen Guerrero, Jae’Juan Harris, Kamareon Kindle, Edgar Marquez

Waco High - Javon Bryant, Alex Gonzales

SIX-MAN

Riley Sustala | Abbott - 7 carries for 154 yards and 4 TDs

Joey Pavelka | Abbott - 9 tackles, 5 TFLs

Kyler Fossett | Oglesby - 11 carries for 278 yards and 5 TDs; 4 tackles

Danyal Smith | CenTex Bearcats - 11 carries for 125 yards and 1 TD

Willis Rigsby | CenTex Bearcats - 7 carries for 75 yards and 2 TDs

Honorable Mention

Abbott - Mason Hejl, Peyton Pustejovsky

Oglesby - Jack Hendricks, Landon Williamson