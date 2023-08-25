The No. 7 Chilton Pirates made sure to let the Bosqueville Bulldogs know why they’re a top 10 Class 2A Division II squad.

Utility player Markeydrick Taylor was all over the gridiron, while quarterback Isaiah Redd controlled the tempo all night, and the Pirates (1-0) won the season-opener 34-0 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Bosqueville.

“Playing on the road, first game and getting a victory, defending our state ranking, I guess that’s pretty good,” Chilton head coach Benny Huitt said.

Taylor, Isaiah Redd and wideout Isaac Redd combined for over 200 yards in the first half, aiding a 27-0 lead through those two quarters. Huitt said his group was a little winded at times, but having a lead gave them the opportunity to work on some new things schematically in the second half.

On the flip side, head coach Clint Zander said hosting a state-ranked opponent to open the season was tough, but a good learning experience for the Bulldogs (0-1).

“They’re state-ranked and a good ball club,” Zander said. “They’ve got a lot of upperclassmen in skill positions and some up front. Generally, early in the season, those guys are gonna outplay young underclassmen. I thought we did some good things here and there, just not consistently. Especially offensively.”

Isaiah Redd tossed two first-half touchdowns and helped build an early four-score lead, capped off by a 28-yard strike over the middle near the end of the second quarter. Despite never really being threatened all game, Huitt saw holes among his group.

“I thought we played well tonight at some points, (but) we've got work to do,” Huitt said. “We know that. This was the first ballgame, we expected some sputtering at some point. We came out pretty good and got a little winded and tired and slowed down.”

Bosqueville had a promising drive in the third quarter, but it came to an end when sophomore quarterback Cooper Kent threw an interception in the end zone. The Pirates’ defense picked off Kent four times Friday night.

Additionally, there were several stoppages to play over the course of the game due to implemented water breaks. Temperatures remained in the triple digits and high-90s all night long, so both teams were given a few opportunities to cool off on the sidelines.

Combating late August heat is something Huitt said his team “has been preaching from day one.”

“We’ve been practicing in the heat at 5:30 (p.m.), which is just about the time to go out (for games). So, we wanted to do that because we know that we’ll play somewhere close to that time. We know it’s gonna be hot, so we just really prepared ourselves for that, and it looked like it paid off.”

Zander said two of his athletes went down with a cramp at one point due to the conditions.

“But that’s to be expected (in) Week 1 when it’s 100-and-something at game time,” Zander said. “My personal opinion is you can run all you want, but until you get in that game and play four quarters, you don’t know what it’s like. We’ll be better next week.”

The Bulldogs will hit the road to play a non-district contest at Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Zander said his group needs to improve up front and get a little more conditioned.

Chilton will return home to host Italy for a non-district bout. That matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Huitt said they’ll break it down in film tomorrow to “continue to get better.”