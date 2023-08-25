LORENA — The China Spring Cougars won’t be easy for anybody to beat this season.

The Cougars, No. 1 ranked in Class 4A Division I, enter this campaign with the swagger of back-to-back state championships. They have standout players back in key positions and, apparently, a few more eager to prove themselves in 2023.

And in evidence in the season opener versus Lorena (ranked No. 6 in 3A Division I), China Spring remembers how to do the winning types of things.

The Cougars won the turnover battle, 3-0, and added on a return touchdown on special teams as they claimed a 35-13 victory over Lorena on Friday night at Leopard Stadium.

It wasn’t always pretty for either team. Penalties bogged down the action at times. But China Spring (1-0) never really relinquished control.

Lorena got a few good licks in, but the Cougars always bounced back.

“The biggest thing in the first game is being able to handle when things go bad because they’re more likely to happen in the first game,” China Spring coach Tyler Beatty said. “Everybody is still rough, not polished up … Some of it we kind of expected. The personal foul stuff we’ve got to clean up.”

The China Spring defense played a leading role the entire game. Right away, the Cougars’ D served as the catalyst in building a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter.

Cougars linebacker Zane Borland stepped in front of a pass from Lorena QB Kaden Roberts on the Leopards’ game-opening possession. Borland returned the pick to the Lorena 31.

It took the Cougars’ offense seven plays, including a fourth-down conversion, to turn the interception into points. But China Spring persevered and running back Kyle Barton eventually burrowed through a crowd and across the goal line from one yard out.

The Cougars, who have turned blocked kicks into points at key moments during their back-to-back state championship runs, continued that trend in the season opener. China Spring defensive lineman Izaak Lard blocked a punt inside the Lorena 35. Cougars defensive back Ryan Hale scooped it and returned it 30 yards for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Lorena (0-1) started landing punches after that.

On the possession following Hale’s return TD, Roberts went over the top and hit tight end Brock Kuhl more than 30 yards downfield. Kuhl fought off would-be China Spring tacklers and romped the rest of the way for a 60-yard touchdown.

Lorena running back Braylon Henry got in the big-play act midway through the second quarter. Needing just a yard to convert on third down, Henry fought his way around the left edge of the line, then found the open field and darted 70 yards for a score.

However, China Spring’s Kyle Barton — like Henry, a star returning running back — turned in a long TD run earlier in the second quarter. Barton zig-zagged through the Lorena secondary on a 37-yard touchdown run that helped the Cougars take a 21-13 lead to halftime.

The China Spring defense pitched a shutout in the second half, stopping the Leopards from creating comeback-type energy in their home stadium on opening night.

The Cougars' offense produced a couple of second-half touchdowns to stretch it out. China Spring QB Cash McCollum threw his first touchdown pass of the season, a seven-yarder to Greyson Martin in the corner of the end zone in the final minute of the third quarter. Martin also ran for a five-yard touchdown earlier in the third quarter.

China Spring will play its first home game next week when it hosts Melissa, the No. 1 ranked team in 5A Division II.

Lorena’s early-season homestand continues as the West Trojans come to town next Friday.

