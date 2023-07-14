A quarterback named Cash really should play for the Mean Green, shouldn’t he?

That’ll be the case soon enough, as China Spring’s Cash McCollum made his commitment to North Texas on Friday. McCollum led the Cougars to their second straight Class 4A state championship last season as a junior, in his first season in the program after transferring from Wimberley.

He passed for 3,201 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, while rushing for 454 yards and six touchdowns. He was the District 5-4A Div. I Offensive MVP, the Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Mr. Texas Football Award.

McCollum (6-4, 213) also held offers from Tulsa, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State, among others.