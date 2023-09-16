The theme of the season for just about every Central Texas football team has been to get better every game. For China Spring's defense, which lost quite a bit of its production from last year's state championship team, a 61-41 win over Connally on homecoming night is something they're going to look back on as a staple performance.

“I think for our defense, this is a big stride forward,” said Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty. “We're starting three sophomores, all new to us. So they're still learning as they go, and we're going to get better. We've got a lot of stuff that we can look at and fix, but really proud of our defense. Four-down stops, getting an interception, those type of things help us for the offense.”

The third-ranked Cougars (3-1) were able to hold the seventh-ranked Cadets (3-1) to 389 yards of offense, containing Super Centex running back Kiefer Sibley to below his usual average while China Spring's offense tallied 518 yards, 421 in the first half. And when Sibley did manage to break through Caden Exline's glue-like hold, he made the Cougars pay with a pair of long touchdown runs.

“He's a heck of a running back,” Beatty said of Sibley. “But we knew that he's so good at reading blocks, elite speed and breaking tackles, so we did a really good job at trying to hit him up, force the quarterback to run, and thankfully we were able to score more points than them.”

China Spring's offense moved with tempo, much like its band in the postgame show. A fumble recovery by Isaac Lard turned into a 25-yard Kyle Barton touchdown run four plays later. A turnover on downs saw Barton fly down the field 69 yards in one play for a 14-0 lead.

The Cadets finally responded with a Jamarion Vincent 14-yard keeper but it took two plays for China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum to find Matthew Battles far enough ahead of Connally DB Kobe Black for the first of McCollum's seven TD passes on the night.

It took seven plays for the Cougars to go up 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and China Spring played just 25 snaps in the first half. After the pass to Battles, McCollum found Grayson Martin for four consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter, one of which was the result of a pick by Chrishon Gregory. A final first half TD to Dean Hannah sent China Spring into the locker room leading, 48-21.

Last season, Tre Hafford was the guy bringing down most of McCollum's TD passes, but it seems the wealth is being shared among the receiver room this year.

“It is the hours outside of football practice that those guys spend together and all of the routes and understanding exactly every single movement that those guys are going to make and just continue to work,” Beatty said, “and that's a leadership role that Cash has taken on. And we're super blessed.”

That's not to say that Connally didn't pull out a few tricks against the reigning champs. Isaac Rodarte surprised McCollum with a sack on a shoelace tackle late in the first half to force the first punt of the game. Then a fumble late in the third quarter on a short pitch gave Connally the ball back to finish the period.

The Cadets also had a bit of an advantage on special teams. Twice the Cougars kicked the ball straight to Sibley for a hefty return, and while one drive ended on a turnover on downs, the other saw a touchdown from Vincent.

The pace of the game slowed down in the second half. China Spring added a pair of insurance scores, both thanks to Barton, who came down with a touchdown catch to start the third quarter and then responded to a TD run by Black with a 90-yard kick return to the house.

Connally kept itself within a 20-point deficit thank to a rushing touchdown by Rashad Stubbs, as both squads sent the starters to the sideline during the fourth quarter.

China Spring looks to avenge its lone loss of 2022 when it welcomes Parish Episcopal next week while the Cadets travel to Brownwood.