Connally quarterback Jamarion Vincent, Frost defensive end Mario Porter and Abbott's Riley Sustala all won the fan vote on wacotrib.com after Week 1 of high school football play.

Vincent completed only seven passes in the Cadets' 64-13 win over Mexia, but three of them went for touchdowns. Two of those were caught by top college prospect Kobe Black and the other went to J'ylon Nobles.

Vincent had 184 yards passing overall and chipped in rushing, too, with 11 carries for 121 yards and a score as the Cadets rolled up 652 yards of total offense.

Porter helped the Polar Bears throttle Bartlett for a 46-26 Week 1 win, forcing a fumble while tallying a sack and one tackle for loss among his seven tackles.

Voters probably were also rewarding his big game offensively, as the 6-2, 240 running back piled up 243 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, the Corsicana Daily Sun reported. He also won the "Smoaky Central Texas" and "Navarro" weekly awards, the newspaper noted.

Meanwhile, in the six-man ranks, last year's Super Centex Player of the Year picked up where he left off, as Riley Sustala accounted for four touchdowns in Abbott's mercy-rule pasting of Blum.

Sustala threw the ball four times for three completions and two touchdowns while also running for two scores, racking up 77 yards on 15 carries.

It was his first game back since the Panthers’ playoff opener against Milford last November, when he broke his collarbone and had to sit out the rest of Abbott's playoff run to the state title game.

Vincent got 279 votes, or 22% of the total, to win the offensive award, while Porter had 73 votes (21%) for the defensive award and Sustala was the leader among five six-man candidates with 166 votes (62%).