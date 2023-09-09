What's worse — getting intercepted by another quarterback or giving up a home run to another pitcher?

Connally sophomore QB/CB Jamarion Vincent could reed Cameron Yoe's Braylan Drake from 40 yards out. The senior flamethrower was looking for Yoemen receiver Kasen Goolsby, as he had for most of the second half of a dizzying contest.

Vincent cut in front of the throw inside the goal line for the interception with a little over a minute left on the clock to seal Connally's 59-38 victory.

“That was a big turning point,” said Cadets head coach Terry Gerik. “Our kids kept fighting all night long. A lot of kids played tonight. They had to. It was a team effort. Our word of the week was 'Us' and I think we took care of us tonight. We took care of the Connally Cadets and that was the biggest thing.”

It was a team effort, but the star of the show was still senior running back Kiefer Sibley, who posted approximately 21 carries for 375 yards and five touchdowns (all on double digit yardage and three for over 50 yards). But Vincent was also under the spotlight Friday night, responsible for the Cadets' other three scores, including a 72-yard keeper.

“My teammates, they've been leading me, telling me that I got this, that I can do this and thank you to my line for blocking. Thank you, line, and thanks to my teammates for giving me confidence,” Vincent said. “It's really whatever comes to my mind and if I see something I give it to Kiefer, and if Kiefer's having a good game, I just give it to Kiefer.”

The fans must have had their heads on a swivel in what was see-saw battle through almost three quarters that saw four lead changes before the half.

Even though the Yoemen offense didn't see as much field time as the defense, Cameron (1-2) responded to what the Cadets (3-0) threw at them. For a team that loves to throw the ball, the Yoemen reminded fans that they could do a little running too, mostly on the legs of Zach Evans, and going into the half ahead by a field goal at 24-22.

But Connally clearly made the defensive adjustments it needed to stifle Yoe's rushing game in the second half, forcing the first punt of the night four minutes into the third quarter after shutting down Evans' attempts at finding a gap. The Cadets got back in front thanks to Vincent's second TD run and Sibley added the two-point conversion.

Then Cameron's self-inflicted wounds began to surface on special teams once more, after they had already given up a muffed kick in the first half. The following kickoff went out of bounds but instead of taking the penalty opted for a re-kick. The ball dropped within the 10 but stopped just before rolling into the end zone for a touchback, meaning Cameron's returned, Hardman had to pick it up and ended up fumbling it for Connally to recover.

Sibley punched in a 14-yard touchdown as a result.

But Hardman quickly made up for it on the following kick, blasting off for a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and slashing the lead back to seven with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Vincent responded with a 72-yard TD run. Then Yoe got a little bit of its passing game back as Drake found Goolsby with an 11-yard hit.

The start of the fourth quarter saw Cameron waste a 10-yard penalty against Connally on a personal foul thanks to a holding call. Three consecutive incomplete passes forced 4th-and-20 and errant snap as Yoe was attempting to call time out ended the drive. Sibley immediately widened the chasm on a 59-yard dash, leaving the Yoe defense in the dust.

A final 27-yard run by Sibley gave Connally a 21-point lead and Vincent's interception closed out the night.

Connally travels to the home of the defending 4A champions next week while Cameron Yoe hosts Bellville.