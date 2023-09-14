The weather forecast for Friday in Waco calls for a high of 80 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain showers.

Did you hear that? That was the sound of hundreds of high school football coaches in Central Texas shouting, “Hallelujah!”

The excessive heat that has gripped the area over the past six weeks has caused all sorts of issues for football coaches. They’ve been forced to be flexible in their scheduling, as many have altered practice times and pushed the start of games back 30 minutes to an hour. Also, games that have been played in triple-digit temperatures have featured mandatory hydration breaks, as mandated by the UIL and by TAPPS.

“It’s been tough, we’ve had days where we just couldn’t go,” said Live Oak coach Brice Helton. “It’s hard to get much done when the heat index is 108. We don’t have the luxury of an indoor facility to practice in.”

Some coaches have admitted the quality of their team’s execution has suffered because of the heat, and athletic trainers have had to keep a careful eye out for cramping. So, any break in the sweltering temperatures is being celebrated all over the area.