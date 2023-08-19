New faces abound in District 10-1A, as three of the four schools in the loop will be breaking in new head coaches for the 2023 season.

The outlier in that regard is Bynum, where Casey Morgan is entering his fourth season. Stability matters, and for that reason the Trib is taking the Bulldogs to vault over the Morgan Eagles and into the district’s driving seat.

Bynum’s Morgan said that with all the new coaches, the district is shaping up as something of a mystery.

“I think it’ll be much-improved, just because Kopperl and Mt. Calm were pretty freshmen and sophomore-heavy last year,” the coach said. “Morgan will be a tough one, because they’re always athletic, always have a little bit more speed than us. … But I think it’s kind of a toss-up, really up in the air.”

Bynum Bulldogs

2022: 4-7 (2-1), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Casey Morgan (fourth season: 12-18)

Returning starters: 4/4

Playoff trips: 2-5 in five trips, last in 2022

Outlook: As he prepares to kick off his fourth season at Bynum, Casey Morgan likes the growth he’s seen from his guys. “We’re a little farther ahead, a bit smarter group,” the coach said. “I think everyone seems a little hungrier.”

That attitude can be traced back to last year, when Bynum made its first playoff trip since 2019, the year before Morgan arrived as head coach, when all the current players were in junior high. They enjoyed breaking the drought, but they didn’t necessarily enjoy the quick exit, as Oakwood bullied the Bulldogs, 71-44, in the bi-district round.

“That was an eye-opener, and these guys realized they could have done some things differently,” Morgan said. “It really set the tone for the offseason.”

RB/LB Blane Mynarcik is Bynum’s ultimate square peg in a square hole, because he just fits wherever he’s needed. Mynarcik is entering his fourth year as a starter, and will carry much of the rushing load, though he’ll be spelled by RB/DB Brandon Collins, who moves over from quarterback. Collins added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle to help offset the ball-toting wear and tear.

OG/LB Chris Howell is a rising sophomore who will be a force on both sides, while QB Josh Castro steps in to take the snaps and “has had a really good fall camp,” Morgan said.

Schedule

8/25 at Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.

9/1 Avalon 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Hill County Wolves Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Aquilla 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Saint Jo 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Morgan* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Mount Calm* 7 p.m.

11/3 Kopperl* 7 p.m.

Morgan Eagles

2022: 8-4 (3-0), reached area playoffs

Head coach: Chuck Wilson (first season)

Returning starters: 3/3

Playoffs: 1-7 in seven trips, last in 2022

Outlook: After presiding over the most successful era in Morgan football history, including last year’s first-ever playoff win, Edward Aviles departed the Eagles' sideline. Into his place steps Chuck Wilson, a former Cranfills Gap assistant who inherits a hungry, eight-win team.

The two most productive players from that team, Adrian Vera-Rico and EJ Aviles, have left, but Morgan still has several players with proven experience on which it can rely. E/DB Zach Mitchell was the district’s Newcomer of the Year in 2022 as a sophomore, so he’ll be looking for an even bigger 2023 season. Mitchell was one of the top six-man receivers in Central Texas, totaling 627 yards and 13 touchdowns, while chipping in 55 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

The defense could be pretty stingy, honestly. QB/CB Mark Garcia was a first-team all-district performer on that side of the ball, as was DL Adrian Alonzo, who is just a sophomore.

Schedule

8/25 Irving Faustina 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Hill County Wolves Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Rising Star 7 p.m.

9/15 Gholson 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Mullin 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

10/6 Iredell 7 p.m.

10/20 Bynum* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Kopperl* 7 p.m.

11/3 Mount Calm* 7 p.m.

Mount Calm Panthers

2022: 4-6 (1-2)

Head coach: Garrett Rose (first season)

Returning starters: 5/5

Playoffs: 1-3 in three trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: With Chris Villarreal leaving to take over at Penelope, that left a coaching vacancy at Mount Calm that Garrett Rose, a Cleburne native, has filled.

“In athletics our goal will be to create valuable and prideful experiences on and off the field and court that our student-athletes will be able to use the rest of their lives,” Rose was quoted as saying in a Mount Calm social media post after his hiring this summer.

Rose should benefit from a strong returning group featuring five starters on both sides of the ball. SB Chad Plagens is tough to corral in the open field, and he shared the district’s Newcomer of the Year plaudit a year ago. Expect even more production from Plagens in 2023.

The Panthers also bring back three other first-team all-district standouts in WR/CB Colton Blaine, QB/DB Haven Godines and RB/DL Christian Aguirre.

Schedule

8/25 Bartonville Lantana Harvest 7 p.m.

9/1 at Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.

9/8 at Trinidad 7 p.m.

9/15 Hill County Wolves Home School 7 p.m.

9/22 at Waco Christian 7 p.m.

9/29 Buckholts 7 p.m.

10/6 at Vanguard 7 p.m.

10/20 Kopperl* 7 p.m.

10/27 Bynum* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Morgan* 7 p.m.

Kopperl Eagles

2022: 3-7 (0-3)

Head coach: Ken Davis (first season)

Returning starters: 6/6

Playoffs: 0-2 in two trips, last in 2018

State titles: None

Outlook: Kopperl will hand the keys of the field house over to Ken Davis, a former head coach at Lingleville. Numbers have been an issue for the Kopperl program in recent years, as the Eagles had to cancel the 2020 season due to a lack of bodies and played just nine games in 2021. So Davis’s first task may just be building up the participation.

At least this year’s team can rely on some returning talent, even if some of them held different roles last season. QB Hunter Johnson will take the snaps this year after making all-district at tight end. He has some solid offensive weapons around him in FB Isaac Payen, SB Christian Falk and RB Anthony Johnson.

It’s six-man, of course, so those guys all factor in key ways on defense and special teams, too. Falk, in fact, earned all-district honors in three spots last year, as a spreadback on offense, a utility player on defense, and as a punter.

Schedule

8/25 Hill County Wolves Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Brookesmith 6:30 p.m.

9/8 at Lingleville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Evant 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Ranger 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Mulin 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

10/20 at Mount Calm* 7 p.m.

10/27 Morgan* 7 p.m.