Mart continued to run this district a year ago, stretching its winning streak to 38 straight games against district foes. The Panthers enter the 2023 season ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A DII.

But perhaps the gap is closing.

Wortham is growing in confidence behind a massive offensive line, while Dawson and Frost bring back a ton of young players on both sides of the ball that give them confidence that they can step up into the playoff race.

Hico also returns double-digit starters on both sides of the ball and will look to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.

Hubbard and Meridian combined for two total wins. Especially Hubbard will rely on a very young and inexperienced roster to stay competitive in a top-heavy district.

Mart Panthers

2022: 15-1 (6-0), reached state title game

Head coach: Kevin Hoffman (ninth season: 106-12)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/7

All-time: 839-339-39 since 1912

Playoffs: 134-41-1 in 43 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 8 (1957, 1969, 1999, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Outlook: Success has been constant for Mart over the last six years, playing in the state championship five times — with three titles — and making it to the semifinals in the other year.

This year’s group of seniors want to get over the hump and finish the year with a win in the 16th game.

“We’ve had so much success here, but this group of seniors is hungry, and they want to get to the end and finish this deal,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “They’ve been a part of three tough losses, but they’re hungry, and they’re doing the work that needs to be done.”

Offensively, things start in the backfield for the Panthers, with junior Ja’Deriun Bell. As a sophomore last season, Bell had nearly 2,000 yards — topping the 100-yard mark in 11 games — and 35 touchdowns.

Junior De’Montrel Medlock is a hybrid player that spits his time on the offensive side between running back and wide receiver. He had seven rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns last year.

Senior dual-threat quarterback Jonah Ross returns for one more year under center after contributing 59 total touchdowns (38 passing, 21 rushing) last season.

Junior center Cadynn Villarreal locks down the offensive line, while senior Monte Swaner will be a three-year starter up front.

Defensively, Mart allowed just 22 points in six district games last season, and gave up less than nine points per game in the full 16-game run to the state championship game.

Swaner will also play a role on the Panthers’ defensive line, and he’ll be joined by his brother, junior Keen Swaner as the two defensive tackles. Senior Abram Ross will patrol the middle of the defense as linebacker and senior Richard Green is a returning starter at cornerback.

Senior kicker Armando Chavez, a four-year starter, figures to be an added weapon for Mart.

“Winning never gets old,” Hoffman said.

Schedule

8/25 Crockett 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Marlin 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Italy 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Centerville 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Meridian* 7 p.m.

9/29 at Hico* 7 p.m.

10/6 Frost* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Wortham* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Dawson* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.

Wortham Bulldogs

2022: 9-3 (5-1), reached area round

Head coach: Chad Coker (sixth season: 28-27; 28-37 in six seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/5

All-time: 454-428-37 since 1923

Playoffs: 14-23-1 in 25 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Wortham has made the playoffs the last two years, and everyone in the program is getting more confident.

Everyone in the district has been looking up at Mart for some time now, the Bulldogs included. But last year was a step in the right direction for Wortham, which scored more points on Mart than anyone outside of the state title game.

“Our kids got a little taste that they could play with these guys, so we’ve just got to keep building off of that,” head coach Chad Coker said. “We’re starting to build that tradition here. The kids a believing they can win the big game. Now it’s about taking the next step.”

The strength of the Bulldogs this season is in the offensive and defensive line. They’re big, too.

Senior Anthony Fortoul stands 6-foot-4, 275 pounds and is an honorable mention all-state the last two years, while Cash Perez is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds and junior Trent Carroll will start at left tackle and is close to 280 pounds.

Senior center James Rissmiller is a three-year starter.

“We’re gonna get behind those guys and run the ball,” Coker said.

The Bulldogs have a new quarterback in Jon Ross Black, who is replacing three-year starter Ryken Lewis. Black played sparingly at quarterback last year, throwing for one touchdown. He caught 15 passes for 193 and three touchdowns as a receiver.

Junior Yancey Bean returns on the defensive line and is expected to play some running back. Junior James Johnson will be a first-year starter at defensive end.

“We went two rounds last year and graduated a big class, so some of these guys have got to step up and fill some big shoes,” Coker said. “I feel pretty confident in the guys and the way they’ve been working.”

Schedule

8/25 Kerens 7 p.m.

9/1 Rosebud-Lott 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Leon 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Blooming Grove 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Hubbard* 7 p.m.

9/29 at Meridian* 7 p.m.

10/6 Hico* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Frost* 7 p.m.

10/20 Mart* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Dawson* 7 p.m.

Dawson Bulldogs

2022: 8-3 (4-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Bryan Kelley (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/9

All-time: 433-475-27 since 1927

Playoffs: 12-21-1 in 22 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Dawson has been a perennial playoff team for a while now, but the experience this year is what might take the Bulldogs over the edge.

“There’s experience coming back with this year’s squad is the most exciting thing,” first-year coach Bryan Kelley said. “You can tell that they’ve played more than 10 games and won a lot off games. They know what it’s about.”

Offensively, Dawson will be led by senior receiver Hastin Easley, who was the second-leading receiver on a team that put up big numbers through the air last season, catching 40 passes for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Junior receiver Elijah Allen had a couple of touchdown grabs and will play a larger role in the passing attack, while senior Colby Springer (790 yards, seven touchdowns) will be the leading running back again this year.

Quarterback Brant Boatright stepped in as a true freshman last year and threw for nearly 2,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He should take a step forward this season.

Returning senior linebacker Micah McCall will patrol the middle of the defense after finishing with 45 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss last year. Easley, Allen and Springer are all expected to contribute on defense as well.

Junior Jackson Onstott is a lineman that the team will expect a lot out of this season on both sides of the ball.

Kelley spent the last year coaching at Rowlett. Before that. he spent four years as an assistant at Midway under Terry Gambill. When Gambill went to Allen, Kelley went with him and spent six years in the Metroplex.

He’s caught on with Dawson very quickly.

“It’s different from what I’m used to, but I jumped right in,” Kelley said. “Football is football, a down block is a down block and a fade is a fade, it doesn’t matter if it’s 6A or 2A.”

Schedule

8/25 at Rio Vista 7 p.m.

9/1 Leon 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Axtell 7 p.m.

9/15 at Kerens 7 p.m.

9/29 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.

10/6 Meridian* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Hico* 7 p.m.

10/20 Frost* 7 p.m.

10/27 Mart* 7 p.m.

11/3 Wortham* 7 p.m.

Frost Polar Bears

2022: 2-8 (1-5), missed playoffs

Head coach: Phillip Gibson (second season: 2-8)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/8

All-time: 375-515-20 since 1913

Playoffs: 8-12 in 13 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: When Phillip Gibson took over as head coach at Frost ahead of last season, he inherited a roster that was mostly freshmen and sophomores.

“We’re looking to build off of last year," Gibson said. “We’ve got a lot of experience and getting a year older will definitely benefit us. The kids are buying in and we’ve gotten a lot better in the offseason.”

The Frost offense will mostly be made up of two dynamic running backs.

Leading the charge is 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior Mario Porter, who finished with 500 yards rushing and nine touchdowns to earn second-team all district honors. Junior Cooper Curl is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

Porter was also and all-district player at defensive end and will reprise that role, while Curl will return as the Polar Bears’ leading tackler at linebacker.

Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Edwin Alvarado started last year as a freshman. The Polar Bears have two returning seniors on the offensive line in Jaden Rowe and Colten Stanford.

Defensively, sophomore defensive back J.C. Woods is expected lead the Frost secondary in addition to responsibilities at running back and receiver.

It’s been three years since Frost was in the playoffs, and there’s optimism that this might be the year.

“We’re hoping to get in the playoffs and take that next step as a program,” Gibson said. “It’s a great group.”

Schedule

8/25 at Bartlett 7 p.m.

9/1 vs. Sabine Pass (at Madisonville) 6 p.m.

9/8 at Itasca 7:30 p.m.

9/15 CenTex Outlaws Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Hico* 7 p.m.

10/6 at Mart* 7 p.m.

10/13 Wortham* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Dawson* 7 p.m.

10/27 Hubbard* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Meridian* 7 p.m.

Meridian Yellow Jackets

2022: 1-9 (1-5), missed playoffs

Head coach: Jim Kerbow (second season: 1-9, 10-48 in six seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/6

All-time: 485-372-29 since 1920

Playoffs: 8-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017

State titles: None

Outlook: Meridian missed out on the playoffs for the fifth year in a row last year, but the Yellow Jackets are confident that with some added strength and renewed commitment, they can snap that streak this season.

“This group has spent a lot of time in the weight room, and the majority of them were here all summer,” Meridian head coach Jim Kerbow said. “That’s going to make a huge difference. We’ve gained a lot of strength, and I think that’s going to be key to us being successful

Senior quarterback Brayden Wehmeyer will be one of the key returning playmakers for the Yellow Jackets.

But the real strength of the Meridian offense is on the offensive line, where junior Jesus Martinez, Noah Alvizo and Austin Pogue are expected to lock things down alongside potential breakout player in center Cohen Lumpkins.

“We saw a lot of good things out of (the offensive line) at the scrimmage, and that’s going to help us tremendously,” Kerbow said. “We had a lot of growth in that area.

The defensive strengths start at linebacker, with returning junior Garrett Pope and 5-foot-8, 245-pound senior John Wyatt at nose guard. In the secondary, sophomore Jesse Scott will contribute at safety.

Schedule

8/25 at Lindsay 7 p.m.

9/1 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7 p.m.

9/8 Bartlett 7 p.m.

9/15 Milano 7 p.m.

9/22 at Mart* 7 p.m.

9/29 Wortham* 7 p.m.

10/6 at Dawson* 7 p.m.

10/13 Hubbard* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Hico* 7 p.m.

11/3 Frost* 7 p.m.

Hubbard Jaguars

2022: 1-9 (1-5), missed playoffs

Head coach: Sean Berry (first season: 0-0; 18-14 in three seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/5

All-time: 500-421-28 since 1910

Playoffs: 14-23-1 in 26 trips, last in 2020

State titles: None

Outlook: Youth is where it’s at for Hubbard this season.

The Jaguars only have four seniors playing and are fielding a junior varsity team for the first time in at least three years, which will mostly be made up of the 13-player freshmen class.

“The seniors have jumped out in front and been some leaders for me,” first-year Hubbard head coach Sean Berry said.

Just about everyone will play both ways, including the seniors. Jesse Ryman is a tight end and middle linebacker, Colton Bailes is a running back and linebacker and Cooper Moore is an offensive/defensive lineman.

Senior quarterback/safety Haygen Dominey returns to the football field for the first time since his freshman season.

Junior Anthony Weverka is expected to step up as a do-it-all-skill player along with Da’Monte Washington. Junior Cash Lamb and sophomore Aaron Torres are expected to clog the trenches on both sides.

Junior Keyvonyai Hawthorne is making the interesting switch from lineman to running back.

“We were doing summer workouts and just lining up a little bit and talking about who was going to play where,” Berry said. “We were missing a running back and had an extra lineman, so I told him to go back there and see what it looks like. He blossomed from there.”

Berry was the offensive coordinator at Runge last year, and before that, he spent three seasons as the head coach at Rocksprings.

“We’re consistently asking the kids to step up to a standard,” Berry said. “We talk about the standard every day and reaching expectations. It’s all about attitude and effort being the two most important things.”

Schedule

8/25 at Granger 7 p.m.

9/1 at Itasca 7 p.m.

9/8 Moody 7 p.m.

9/15 Axtell 7 p.m.

9/22 at Wortham* 7 p.m.

9/29 Dawson* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Meridian* 7 p.m.

10/20 Hico* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Frost* 7 p.m.