Even when the road construction finally is completed, it doesn’t take long for the need for a rebuild to arise.

Such is the case for last year’s playoff representatives from District 11-1A Div. I, as Blum welcomes back only four of 12 total starters while Milford has just three back. That could grease the wheels for a surge from teams just on the outside like Avalon and Covington, who have the blessing of more experience in their returning units.

The Owls haven’t reached the postseason since 1997, and have been agonizingly close in recent years. For Covington, it could come down to the Oct. 27 road game against Milford. Last year the Bulldogs won that contest, 30-22, in an outcome that essentially settled the second playoff spot in the league behind Blum.

Blum Bobcats

2022: 7-5 (4-0), reached area playoffs

Head coach: Cooper Thornhill (eighth season: 59-27)

Returning starters (O/D): 2/2

Playoffs: 21-19 in 20 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 1 (2019)

Outlook: Of the six Blum players who earned first-team all-district honors on either offense or defense a season ago, only one returns for the 2023 season. In short, it’s time for a rebuild, or hopefully in head coach Cooper Thornhill’s view, a reload.

The Bobcats, as evidenced by strong track and field results every spring, typically boast no shortage of speed. FB JC Lavender and RB Ethan Peacock are a pair of burners who should live up to that tradition. Lavender made the most of his limited carries last year, scoring six touchdowns on 10 totes. When they’re out in the flat taking passes, they’ll have an experienced QB flinging balls their way in Lane Williams, that returning all-district star. The junior had three games of three TD passes or better last season.

All of those guys should benefit from the emergence of OL/DL Aaron Santos as a blocker.

Blum wasn’t far off from reaching the third round of the playoffs a year ago, as it lost to Gordon by a slim 52-48 score in the area round.

Schedule

8/25 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Lometa 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Gorman 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Keene 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Coolidge 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Covington* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Milford* 7 p.m.

10/20 Three Way* 7 p.m.

11/2 at Avalon* 7 p.m.

Covington Owls

2022: 6-4 (2-2), missed playoffs

Head coach: Charles Steele (eighth season: 28-40)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 3-5 in five trips, last in 1997

State titles: None

Outlook: Could the bountiful rain of playoff football fall in Owl Country, bringing an end to more than two decades of drought conditions? After 26 years, it may be time.

Covington is moving in the right direction after blowing out two of its district foes last season while losing to the playoff qualifiers Blum and Milford by a mere touchdown apiece. Head coach Charles Steele has four starters back on each side of the ball that should provide loads of leadership and production, including RB Josh Rives, who was the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

He’s not even the Owls’ returning leader in rushing either. That designation would fall to the talented RB/DL Kaden Dorsey, who racked up 1,836 rushing yards. If Covington is finally able to break the seal on the postseason, Dorsey will undoubtedly loosen the lid.

Other Owls worth keeping an eye on include TE/DL Hector Duron and C/DL Ivan Mendez. The latter brings uncommon size to the six-man game, coming in at 6-2 and 220 pounds.

Schedule

8/25 Aquilla 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Iredell 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Oglesby 7 p.m.

9/15 at Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

9/29 Penelope 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Blum* 7 p.m.

10/13 Avalon* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Milford* 7 p.m.