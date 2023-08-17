It’s a unicorn or a Sasquatch in Texas high school football, seldom seen and always unusual when spotted. It’s the rare three-team district.

District 11-1A Div. II narrowed from four teams to three last year when Dime Box disbanded its team shortly before the season. The Longhorns haven’t built up enough numbers to bring back their team for 2023, so this Lilliputian loop will again feature three teams fighting for two playoff spots.

It would be hard to imagine Oglesby failing to land one of those two playoff spots, considering the Tigers are expected to field one of the fiercest teams in all of 1A Div. II. But that doesn’t mean Oglesby can take a district championship for granted, considering the presence of Calvert, which has fielded many a state contender over the past two decades since winning its only state title in 2002.

“Last year our junior high game with Calvert came right down to the wire, and they always get up for us in the high school game, too,” said Oglesby coach Jeb Dixon. “We go there this year, so it should be a good battle.”

Dixon didn’t really know what to expect from Buckholts this year, as the Badgers have struggled with numbers in recent seasons. But it’s never wise to overlook anyone, even the mysterious.

Oglesby Tigers

2022: 11-1 (2-0), reached area playoffs

Head coach: Jeb Dixon (fourth season: 29-6)

Returning starters: 5/5

Playoffs: 16-15 in 21 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: If the prognosticators are right, it could be a very special season for the Tigers. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked Oglesby second in Class 1A Div. II in its summer edition, behind only defending state champion Benjamin.

Tigers head coach Jeb Dixon appreciates the recognition for his program, but he also acknowledged that perennial Top 10 teams like Jayton, Richland Springs and Whitharral could probably be ranked higher, “until someone knocks them off.”

That’s not to suggest Dixon is unexcited about his team’s prospects. On the contrary, everything is trending in the right direction, including the numbers. Oglesby has 24 players out, buoyed by a large freshman class, the biggest group in Dixon’s tenure.

Five starters are back, headlined by a pair of second-team all-state ball carriers in RB Kyler Fossett and FB Johnny Gomez. Fossett, a junior, should again rank among the most productive six-man players in the state, coming off a season in which he rushed for 2,194 yards and 42 touchdowns.

SE/LB Cash Lee was hampered by a broken ankle last season, but he’s healthy again and at 6-4 and 190 pounds he could present a lot of matchup problems to Oglesby’s foes. LB Jack Hendricks led the Tigers with 124 tackles and four forced fumbles as a freshman a year ago, and Dixon will also look to QB Hunter Walter and E Landon Williamson as chief playmakers.

Schedule

8/25 at Penelope 7 p.m.

9/1 Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

9/8 at Covington 7 p.m.

9/15 Fredericksburg Heritage 7 p.m.

9/22 at Methodist Children's Home 7 p.m.

9/29 May 7 p.m.

10/6 vs. Bronte (at Blanket) 6:30 p.m.

10/27 at Calvert* 7 p.m.

11/3 Buckholts* 7 p.m.