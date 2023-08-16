This district was a gauntlet before Franklin moved up to take over, and the Lions only made it even more of a challenge.

The perennial powerhouse didn't miss a beat in 11-3A Div. I, going back-to-back in 16-0 seasons to pick up a second straight state title. Franklin is poised to take another district crown and make another deep playoff run with added depth on both sides of the ball.

Cameron Yoe blazed into second in the district, only falling to the Lions, before making a deep run into the playoffs that ended at the regional semifinals against Columbus. The Yoemen will continue to be a powerhouse squad, returning many of their offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, the Lorena Leopards are riled up coming into 2023. They went from hoisting the state title two seasons ago to being booted in bi-district last season and they're not happy about it. Now under the leadership of Kevin Johnson, a veteran-heavy team is ready to bounce back but the Leopards know it won't be easy.

“It's a tough district,” Johnson said. “You're going to have to show up week in and week out and play your tail off to make sure that you can get a W and you can move on in this district cause there's no easy games as you go.”

Troy and McGregor have finished toward the bottom of the district for a few seasons now, but things are looking up for both squads. The Bulldogs are young but bring back plenty of experienced sophomores and juniors as they hunt for a playoff spot. Fifth-year head coach Mike Shields has faith his team can hang tight with some of the district's heavy hitters.

“My first goal is just to get into the playoffs,” Shields said. “We know it's a tough district, but we think we can play with some of those guys.”

Similarly, Troy sees itself in a favorable position even under a new coaching staff. Former Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear takes over a Trojans team full of veteran leadership. If they can adjust quickly to the new scheme on both sides of the ball, the Trojans could see themselves in the postseason.

Academy and Rockdale both enter with new head coaches as well. The Bees will look to improve after a first-round exit while the Tigers try to work their way back to the playoffs.

Cameron Yoe Yoemen

2022: 9-4 (5-1), regional semifinalist

Head coach: Rick Rhoades (10th season, 91-21 from 2009-2015, 2021-2022; 163-72 in 19 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/4

All-time: 732-364-40 since 1911

Playoffs: 77-42-3 in 48 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 4 (1981, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Outlook: Braylan Drake returns at the QB spot to lead the Yoemen's air raid. He'll have a pair of solid options in receivers with seniors Ja'Quorius Hardman and Kason Goolsby and sophomore Brody Aguirre. He'll also have senior Kardarius Bradley (1,025 yards and 14 rushing TDs) as a prominent running threat.

Drake, Hardman, Goolsby and Bradley have also proven themselves as defensive threats and they'll be joined by junior lineman Ricky Haynes and linebackers Cade Hubnik, Hayden De La Fuente and Tyrone Miller.

Schedule

8/25 Lago Vista 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Yoakum 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Connally 7 p.m.

9/15 Bellville 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 McGregor* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Troy* 7:30 p.m.

Lorena Leopards

2022: 7-4 (4-2), bi-district finalist

Head coach: Kevin Johnson (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 9/6

All-time: 430-465-32 since 1921

Playoffs: 38-20 in 22 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 2 (1987, 2021)

Outlook: The Leopards are mad. Returning a core group of upperclassmen that have known both the joy and elation of a state title and the pain and disappointment of a bi-district loss, Lorena is coming into 2023 with something to prove.

They're deep with two-way talent, led by QB/DB Jackson Generals, WR/DB Jadon Porter, RB/DB Kasen Taylor and OL/DL Wyatt Jones, as well as RB/LB Braylon Henry back from injury.

“Braylon Henry is as consistent and as a true leader as anybody we have out there and is going to make sure he's doing things right. He's going to hold people accountable,” first year head coach Kevin Johnson said. “Those are guys I know that kind of stick out but as a whole, the goal we have is to make sure they're kind of policing themselves and keeping a standard and making sure they're holding each other to that standard. They're a really tight group that really care about each other and enjoy playing around each other.”

Generals will likely step away from the QB spot to give way to junior Kaden Roberts, who the Leopards are keen on going into the season. Lorena also has plenty of receiving options in junior Caleb Carrizales and senior Camden Brock.

Schedule

8/25 China Spring 7:30 p.m.

9/1 West 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Cedar Hill Trinity 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at La Vega 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at McGregor* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Troy* 7:30 p.m.

McGregor Bulldogs

2022: 1-9 (0-6), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Mike Shields (fifth season, 14-27)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/4

All-time: 610-413-33 since 1910

Playoffs: 45-35 in 38 trips, last in 2020

State titles: None

Outlook: Bubba Zacharias broke out into the QB spot toward the second half of the season and the sophomore is coming into 2023 in the starting role. The young Bulldogs also returns its leading rusher in junior Sebastian Torres, who set the tone with 1,443 yards over 179 carries as a sophomore.

“We've got a bunch of young guys. We lost four of five offensive linemen,” said head coach Mike Shields. “We feel good. We had some young guys step up. ... We're kind of young all the way around but I like the way they're working. They're playing as a team so far in the first scrimmage and we hope that continues.”

One of the few seniors on the squad, DB/WR Zach Ainsworth has taken on more a leadership role according to Shields and clicking well with his QB in Zacharias. JW Arnold leads the defense at linebacker, joined by Caden Byford.

Schedule

8/25 Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Groesbeck 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Gatesville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Clifton 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Troy* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Academy* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

Troy Trojans

2022: 2-8 (1-5), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Tommy Brashear (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/9

All-time: 421-391-22 since 1937

Playoffs: 19-16-1 in 20 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: A veteran-heavy Troy is hungry for victory. The Trojans will need to adjust to a new scheme on both offense and defense, but new head coach Tommy Brashear won't have to worry about finding leadership or experience.

Troy is loaded with two-way weapons all around, led by do-it-all man Cooper Valle who is joined by the likes of RB/LB Kadyn Martinez, WR/DB Peyton Crawford, OL/DL Grady Falcon, OL/DL Joseph Tuck and WR/DB Reed Ketcham.

QB/DB Ethan Sorensen will be taking on more of a defensive load and will be stepping back from under center as Joseph McMurtry takes over the role according to Brashear.

“He's got tremendous strength in his arm. I think he's going to stand out for people,” Brashear said of McMurtry. “If I was running offense last year, I would definitely have Ethan in that role, but I think he's been an athlete.

"He's helped us in a lot of different areas where we can kind of get the ball to him in a spread offense and let him do some other things to help us on defense. Right now the defensive coaches have kind of taken to (Sorensen) because he's a good athlete.”

Schedule

8/25 at Whitney 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Lexington 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Rogers 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Houston Cypress Chr. 7 p.m.

9/22 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 McGregor* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.