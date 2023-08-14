Connally may have bid farewell to the talents of Jelani McDonald and Jamarie Wiggins, but the Cadets get one more year with the best running back in Central Texas in Kiefer Sibley and one of the state’s most sought-after recruits in Kobe Black.

Meanwhile, Gatesville is coming off its first winning season since 2017 and has only gotten bigger and stronger as the Hornets look to get past the limbo bar of bi-district. Losses to Connally and Madisonville left the Hornets in the third place slot but they’re working to sharpen their stingers and stun their opponents this time around.

Robinson is looking at yet another fresh starts with its third head coach in as many seasons. Chris Lancaster made the move from Academy and is looking forward to the challenge of not just rebuilding the Rockets’ program but facing 4A competition.

Madisonville returns a core group of starters that led the Mustangs to a regional semifinals after taking the silver in district last season. They’ll rely heavily on their running back depth while their young O-line gets the hang of things.

Salado is looking to bounce back to the top in Tom Westerberg’s second season at the helm. The Eagles are senior-heavy and well-rounded on all sides of the ball, poised to give the Cadets and the Hornets a challenge.

Connally Cadets

2022: 9-3 (4-0), area finalist

Head coach: Terry Gerik (third season: 13-9)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/7

All-time: 371-367-15 since 1951

Playoffs: 19-19-1 in 20 trips, last in 2022

State titles: none

Outlook: Connally has the right mix of experience and talent to make a deep playoff run this season.

Most notably, defensive back and five-star prospect Kobe Black, who has offers from Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and others, is back for one more year with the Cadets. He did a little bit of everything for Connally last year, finishing with two interceptions and 36 tackles, while leading the team with 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns and rushing for six scores.

Running back Kiefer Sibley had a breakout year last season, running for nearly 2,300 yards and 29 touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark in every game, and rushed for seven touchdowns in the win against Salado.

Sophomore Jamarion Vincent is expected to take over at quarterback, a dynamic athlete who already has offers from Texas State and Baylor.

“Me and the other seniors are going to try and make him as comfortable as possible because when you’re comfortable, you play good,” Black said of Vincent.

Joining Black in the defensive backfield are a pair of up-and-coming juniors in Ja’morris Sayles and J’ylon Nobles.

The Connally defensive front includes 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior outside linebacker Jaylin Petty, junior defensive end Malachi Knowles, junior nose tackle Issacc Perez and sophomore Je’Corey Mays.

“I’ve been playing with (a lot of) these guys since elementary school,” Black said. “We go in locker room and everybody is telling jokes and stuff. We know when to turn it on and off, so when it’s time to lock in, we know how to cut it off.

“It’s gonna be real fun this season.”

Schedule (7:30 unless noted)

8/25 at Mexia

9/1 La Vega 7 p.m.

9/8 Cameron Yoe 7 p.m.

9/15 at China Spring

9/22 at Brownwood

9/29 Springtown 7 p.m.

10/6 Gatesville* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Salado* 7 p.m.

10/27 Madisonville* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Robinson* 7 p.m.

Gatesville Hornets

2022: 7-4 (2-2) bi-district finalist

Head coach: Aaron Hunter (second season: 7-4)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/6

All-time: 508-469-32 since 1913

Playoffs: 19-20 in 21 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 1 (2000)

Outlook: It was a solid year for Gatesville that saw a lot of upside but the Hornets were not happy with just making a playoff appearance, making their exit from the postseason with a 10-point loss to Smithville in the bi-district round.

“We had some breaks go our way last year, it was a really good year for us,” said Gatesville head coach Aaron Hunter. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to, though, and that’s kind of been out focus. Everything was good but then when we needed it the most, when we needed to play our best in some big games, then also in the playoff game, we didn’t do the things that we needed to do to be successful.”

Gatesville is turning the microscope on itself this year, working on its craft to avoid making those miscues. The Hornets also have the benefit of several returning starters and some more size.

Hard-hitting senior Lawson Mooney will bring his three previous years of starting experience to anchor the defense and will be backed up by the likes of Sean Aguilar and Adrian Smith in the secondary.

On the offensive side, senior QB Jacob Newkirk returns under center and will be boosted on the ground by a pair of talented running backs in junior Rayshon Smith and senior LJ Hall. According to Hunter, the O-line is bigger than it’s ever been during his time in Gatesville.

“We’ve got some big boys, we’ve got some running backs,” Hunter said. “We’re kind of changing offenses a little bit. We’re kind of going back to some old school ‘I’ formation, running the ball. That’s been a point of emphasis for us.”

Schedule (7:30 unless noted)

8/25 Taylor

9/1 at Glen Rose 7 p.m.

9/8 McGregor

9/15 Mexia

9/22 at Godley 7 p.m.

9/29 Mineral Wells 7 p.m.

10/6 at Connally* 7 p.m.

10/13 Salado* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Madisonville* 7 p.m.

10/27 Robinson* 7 p.m.

Robinson Rockets

2022: 3-7 (0-4), did not make the playoffs

Head coach: Chris Lancaster (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/6

All-time: 351-280-9 since 1963

Playoffs: 25-20 in 20 trips, last in 2018

State titles: none

Outlook: Chris Lancaster’s expectations for Robinson are high but he still recognizes the amount of change his squad has had to go through in the past few years.

“I also have to remind myself that when you take over a program there’s usually a reason why they needed a new coach,” Lancaster said. “There’s things here that we need to improve. When I say that, I mean the culture of expectations of winning. What is our standard? How do we want to work each and every day toward our main goal of winning ball games? But winning ball games and doing it the right way.

“That’s what my expectations are, is trying to get in here and trying to implant some good fundamentals, implant some good discipline where these young men can kind of grow and mature and understand their role to their community.”

Aiden Stanford will be slinging footballs instead of catching them this season, taking over at quarterback. Lancaster said Stanford should surprise a lot of people “not only with his arm, but with his legs a little bit and his moxie.”

Robinson’s O-line will be young and inexperienced but will look toward senior Zack Montgomery at noseguard to take the charge.

With just 12 seniors on the roster, the Rockets will likely put some pressure on their underclassmen to make strides early.

Schedule (7:30 unless noted)

8/25 University 7 p.m.

9/1 at Caldwell 7 p.m.

9/8 Taylor 7 p.m.

9/15 at Fairfield

9/22 Hillsboro 7 p.m.

9/29 at Waxahachie Life

10/6 at Salado* 7 p.m.

10/13 Madisonville* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Gatesville* 7 p.m.