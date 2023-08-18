Belton arrived on the 11-5A Div. II scene last season and dethroned Leander Rouse with a sweep of the district, but was inches away from dropping the final game of the regular season to the upstart University Trojans.

A 67-yard drive that led to a 22-yard field goal in a late thriller saved the Tigers, but it proved to the Trojans that they could deal damage. University finished tied with Rouse and Elgin with a 4-2 district record, it’s only other loss coming by one point to the Elgin Wildcats.

All those close games give Trojans first-year head coach Kaeron Johnson the confidence that his squad can make another playoff appearance.

“I think our district is very similar to each other all the way through,” Johnson said. “Every game you walk into on Friday night is going to be a battle. I think every game that they lost last year in district came down to three or four points, so it goes to tell me that there’s a very even balance between teams and the team that can be the most successful or the most consistent or do things better than their opponents is the team that steps out.”

Belton and University are both trending upward after appearances in the area round while fellow area finalist Rouse returns an experienced offense, with holes to fill on defense. Elgin is coming off its first winning season since 2014 and looks to continue build off its defensive depth.

Meanwhile, Killeen Chaparral (in just its second season of existence) and both Pflugerville teams work to topple one of the top four as they hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Belton Tigers

2022: 9-3 (6-0), reached area round

Head coach: Brett Sniffin (fourth season: 18-15; 96-44 in 11 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/8

All-time: 593-441-30 since 1910

Playoffs: 16-36-2 in 36 trips, last in 2022

Outlook: Brett Sniffin’s squad seems to get better every year since he took the helm at Belton and the expectation is the same.

The defense should be especially strong with eight starters returning. The Tigers held five of their final seven opponents in 2022 to 21 points or less, led by senior LB Wyatt Butler, who totaled 100 tackles and 5.5 sacks on the season. He’ll be backed up by breakout junior DL Ethan Ash, who gained varsity experience as a sophomore.

Belton’s offense will look to Temple transfer Reese Rumfield to fill in at QB after tossing 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Wildcats as a junior.

He’ll have Shaun Snapp back at the RB position after a 1,081-yard, 13-rushing-TD season. Snapp will have plenty of lanes open with an O-line anchored by senior John Roach. Sophomore RB Gino Zecca will give the Tigers another option on the ground after stepping up into a varsity role during the postseason.

Schedule

8/24 at Pfl. Hendrickson 7 p.m.

9/1 Brenham 7 p.m.

9/8 at Huntsville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 San Angelo Central 7 p.m.

9/21 at Pflugerville* 7 p.m.

9/29 Elgin* 7 p.m.

10/6 at Leander Rouse* 7 p.m.

10/13 Pfl. Connally* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Killeen Chaparral* (Searles Stadium) 7 p.m.

11/3 vs. University* 7 p.m.

University Trojans

2022: 6-6 (4-2), reached area round

Head coach: Kaeron Johnson (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/9

All-time: 279-456-19 since 1949

Playoffs: 10-10-1 in 11 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: The University Trojans are on the rise even with a new head coach. Kareon Johnson takes over for Kent Laster, moving over from a defensive coordinator role at Midway, but the change of the guard isn’t changing the expectations for the “U-Dawgs.”

The Trojans only had two losses last season that were decided by more than a field goal and they’re looking to tighten a few bolts so that those little mistakes don’t happen in this year’s push for the playoffs.

“I think we realized that a lot of our games that we lost last year were on us and we’re working to fix those things and making sure that the little mistakes don’t cost us anything this season,” Johnson said.

University has plenty of talent back despite losing its top rusher in Mehki Sandolph and top receiver in Naje Drakes. But the Trojans still have Super Centex Offensive Newcomer on the Year London Smith at both WR and safety.

Junior RB LaDarrius Evans will look to step into the hole left by Sandolph after a sophomore season that saw him post 502 rushing yards on 71 carries, third most on the team. The staring role under center isn’t known yet although there several young guys that could step up.

Defense is where University sees its strength and experience with nine starters back on the field. The Trojans are led by the linebacking corps of Joseph Caballero, Juan Martinez and Jae’Juan Harris. Sebastian Cervantes looks to disrupt offenses at safety along with Smith while Dre’Marckus Rutledge anchors the D-line.

Schedule

8/25 at Robinson 7 p.m.

9/1 FW Eastern Hills 7 p.m.

9/7 at FW Arlington Heights 7 p.m.

9/14 Copperas Cove 7 p.m.

9/22 Killeen Chaparral* 7 p.m.

10/5 at Pflugerville* 7 p.m.

10/13 Elgin* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Leander Rouse* 7 p.m.

10/27 Pfl. Connally* 7 p.m.