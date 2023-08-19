It’s probably a futile pursuit, but everyone is chasing Abbott in this league. The reigning state finalists have some critical holes to plug, but they still welcome back last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year in Riley Sustala.

Moreover, Abbott figures to be heavily motivated to send its longtime head coach Terry Crawford with a championship in his final season.

“Obviously they’re motivated simply because of the way it ended last year,” said Crawford, referring to the Panthers’ 69-24 loss to Westbrook in the state final.

Aquilla lost only to Abbott in district play a year ago, and brings back a talented, experienced group bent on making a deep playoff run of its own. But Coolidge is a program that should never be overlooked, and Gholson and Penelope both will benefit from a bevy of returning experience.

Abbott Panthers

2022: 14-1 (4-0), reached 1A Div. I state final

Head coach: Terry Crawford (26th season: 226-75)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/3

Playoffs: 42-21 in 23 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 1 (2015)

Outlook: In 2022, Abbott reached the state baseball tournament, only to come up short. The Panthers used the fire of that loss to fuel their 2023 title.

They’re hoping for a similar story in football.

Last year Abbott won its first 14 games to reach the JerryWorld stage, but couldn’t cap off the season with a championship win. So, the Panthers are grinding away to change that.

“Now going into the offseason I think their mindset was, ‘We were there in football, let’s put in all the work we need to and put ourselves in position to win it this year,’” said head coach Terry Crawford, who plans to retire after the school year. “I think it was good. Our kids just work. They just work. That’s a good characteristic to have.”

RB/DB Riley Sustala missed several of Abbott’s playoff games with injury, so keeping the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year healthy will be vital. Sustala ran for 1,502 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding six interceptions on defense, turning four of those into pick-sixes.

Crawford has a small senior class of just three players, but FB/DL Brady Schulz should serve as a strong leader out of that group. Abbott will also turn to several of its juniors for leadership, including Sustala, TE/LB Joey Pavelka and QB Connor Sullins. Also, keep an eye on RB/DB Mason Hejl, one of the heroes of last year’s playoff run after the injury to Sustala.

Crawford said that his defense is further along than the offense going into the season, given that the Panthers are replacing both a quarterback and center from last year.

Schedule

8/25 Blum 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at FW Covenant Classical 7 p.m.

9/8 Keene 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Bynum 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.

9/28 vs. Borden County (at Gordon) 6 p.m.

10/6 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

11/2 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

Aquilla Cougars

2022: 7-4 (3-1), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Shannon Williams (third year: 11-9)

Returning starters: 6/5

Playoffs: 13-17 in 18 trips, most recently 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: After two seasons out of the playoffs, Aquilla experienced a breakthrough in Shannon Williams’ second year at the helm last season. The Cougars claimed District 12-1A’s second playoff spot, and will be looking to build on that foundation by stacking together some postseason wins this time around.

RB/DB Hagen Williams has been one of the area’s top six-man players for two seasons now, and will be looking to tie a bow on a great career with a big senior year. Williams produced 2,644 yards and 42 touchdowns offensively while making 118 tackles and seven interceptions on the other side of the ball, winning the district’s Defensive MVP honor.

He doesn’t have to shoulder the full load either, given the return of RB Edward Anderson (775 yards, 15 TDs) and QB Fabian Campos. Spread center Jeremy Warren is a “big kid with great hands,” according to Coach Williams, who made three TD catches a year ago and should again serve as a tall target around the goal line.

Aquilla will test itself with a solid nondistrict schedule, including a matchup against Oakwood, the 10th-ranked preseason team in 1A Div. II.

Schedule

8/25 at Covington 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Milford 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Oakwood 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Sidney 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Three Way 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

Coolidge Yellowjackets

2022: 3-7 (1-3)

Head coach: Danny Baker (fifth year: 20-22)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 8-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Coolidge failed to extend its playoff streak to three straight seasons last year. A two-point loss to Aquilla in Week 8 proved to be a gut punch that the Yellow Jackets simply couldn’t recover from, as they finished the season with three consecutive losses.

QB/LB Hunter Lowry is a strong all-around athlete, and should again excel as the Yellow Jackets’ most skilled passer and backfield disruptor on defense. He averaged 10 tackles per game in 2022.

Lowry will look to E/LB Josh Squires as one of his top targets. Baker will also count on DL/K Juan Bailon and S Jacob Boyd as primary playmakers.

Baker’s coaching career is approaching nearly 50 years, including two different stints at Coolidge, and he’d like nothing more than to take the Yellow Jackets back to the postseason.

Schedule

8/25 at Jonesboro 7 p.m.

9/1 FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/7 at Avalon 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Oakwood 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Richland Springs 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Blum 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

Gholson Wildcats

2022: 4-6 (0-4)

Head coach: Randall Ballew (third year: 4-15; 31-67 in 10 years overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/5

All-time: 35-64 since 2012

Playoffs: 0-1 in one trip (2015)

Outlook: In talking with Ballew about his team at the Tribune-Herald’s Photo Day in late July, he was excited about the potential of a breakthrough season, even while acknowledging the challenge of the 12-1A competition.

“Oh, man, it’s a tough district,” Ballew said. “But we’ve got some great kids back.”

Among those righteous returners is RB/DB Aaron Salinas, the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2022. Salinas produced 12 touchdowns on offense to go with a team-best 88 tackles. The Wildcats’ leading rusher RB/DL Austin Vanek is also one of the five offensive starters back, and he should be on every opposing defense’s radar after going for 930 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Other key players for Ballew’s team include FB/DL Hunter Nors, a second-team all-district performer, and QB/LB Cayden Thomas.

Schedule

8/25 Three Way 7 p.m.

9/1 at Trinidad 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Waco Christian 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Bynum 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Iredell 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

11/2 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.

Penelope Wolverines

2022: 6-4 (2-2)

Head coach: Chris Villarreal (first season; 4-6 in one season overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6

Playoffs: 3-4 in four trips, last in 2010

State titles: None

Outlook: Chris Villarreal, a former assistant at Oglesby for nine years and head coach last season at Mt. Calm, steps into a potentially sweet situation at Penelope. Considering that the Wolverines were only a win away from their first playoff trip in a dozen years last year and that they have all their starters coming back, they’re not to be trifled with by any means.

Expect more highlights from senior SB/UT Michael Corson. Last season he made many a would-be tackler miss on his way to 1,008 rushing yards, 513 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns. RB/DB Nathaniel Fontanez is another Wolverine with sharp talons, as the team’s second-leading rusher and third-leading tackler a season ago.

WR/DB Jessie Corson, RB Pierce Esparza and DL Junior Castillo will play an important factor if Penelope is able to make a playoff push.

Schedule

8/25 Oglesby 7 p.m.

9/1 Methodist Children's Home 7 p.m.

9/8 at Forestburg 7 p.m.

9/15 Iredell 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Hill County Wolves Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Covington 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.