Several of the four schools in this six-man cluster have had exceptional seasons in the recent past. In 2022, it was Bluff Dale’s turn as the Bobcats went on an eight-game winning streak that carried them to the third round of the playoffs and an 11-win season.

It’s hard to reload in the six-man ranks, especially after being led by upperclassmen as Bluff Dale was a year ago. The Bobcats will likely be a strong contender for the district title again and a playoff spot, but they lost more than half their starting lineup.

Iredell moves into the frontrunner role. The Dragons’ young team won three of their last five regular season games in the 2022 campaign and earned a playoff spot. Iredell coach Luis Guereca said his team will still be young as the Dragons have just one senior, but they have hard-won experience and believe they can get back to the heights of the late 2010s.

Iredell Dragons

2022: 5-6 (2-1), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Luis Guereca (12th season: 63-50)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/5

Playoffs: 11-16 in 18 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Iredell coach Luis Guereca said he is confident in his running game, powered by backs Cole Heutzenroeder and Jordan Gutierrez. Meanwhile, the Dragons will rotate QBs regularly within their multiple offensive sets. Heutzenroeder has the best arm of the potential signal callers, so if Iredell unleashes its spread attack more often in this campaign, he might be the candidate to sling the Dragons downfield.

Iredell should also see improvement at the end positions on offense and defense with Caleb Garland and Walker Johnson manning those spots. Additionally, Weston Chandler has shown promise, particularly at cornerback, in the offseason and summer workouts.

The Dragons went through a down period in 2020 and 2021 as injuries and a lack of overall depth in the program kept them from finishing either of those seasons. But Guereca said the football team is back up to 17 members, giving him confidence that Iredell can not only survive, but thrive like it did in 2018 with an 11-1 record.

Iredell filled its schedule with Division I opponents in September nondistrict play. Although the Dragons will be facing bigger schools, there are no juggernauts in the mix. That should allow Iredell to find decent footing heading into a showdown with Morgan on Oct. 6 and then district action.

Schedule

8/25 Gustine 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Covington 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Mullin 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Lingleville 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Morgan 7 p.m.

10/20 at Bluff Dale* 7 p.m.

10/27 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.

Walnut Springs Hornets

2022: 4-6 (1-2), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Lonnie Flippen (fourth season in current stint: 14-16; 183-154-2 in 35 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6

Playoffs: 11-19 in 20 trips, last in 2020

State titles: None

Outlook: The Hornets have occupied middle ground recently in the north-central sector of the Texas six-man realm. Walnut Springs has never fallen below two wins in a season in the last decade-plus, nor have the Hornets risen beyond seven wins and the second round of the playoffs in that time.

Walnut Springs might be ready to make a move. The squad has 11 returning players, including all six starters on both sides of the ball. Diego Muniz and Jesse Lamb rushed for more than 600 yards apiece. In Muniz’s case, he did that despite playing in only seven games. Will a full season mean 1,000 yards for Muniz this time around?

The Hornets will get a good early test on the road against an Oglesby team that went 11-1 last fall.

Schedule

8/24 Ranger 7 p.m.

9/1 at Oglesby 7 p.m.

9/8 at Stephenville FAITH Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Texas Wind 7 p.m.

9/22 Covington 7 p.m.

9/30 Morgan 7 p.m.

10/6 at Kopperl 7 p.m.

10/20 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Iredell* 7 p.m.

11/3 Bluff Dale* 7 p.m.

Cranfills Gap Lions

2022: 5-5 (0-3), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Josh Raulston (first season; 1-9 in one season overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 2-9 in nine trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: The Lions will be working with a new coach for the second consecutive season as Rodie Johnston returned to his role on Luis Guereca’s coaching staff in Iredell. Josh Raulston steps into the Gap to try to help the program rebound. He's in his second year as a head coach after going 1-9 at Eden last year.

Cranfills Gap went 4-0 and won its district in 2021. However, the Lions experienced the flip side of the six-man numbers game a year ago and fell to 0-3 in their loop.

Jonathan Rodriguez has been a standout lineman for Cranfills Gap for a while now. He’ll be a comfort to QB Diego Rodriguez and RBs Blake Allen and Adan Flores.

Schedule

8/25 Bynum 7 p.m.

9/1 Mount Calm 7 p.m.

9/8 at Three Way 7 p.m.

9/15 at Rising Star 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Sidney 7 p.m.

9/29 Stephenville FAITH Home School 7 p.m.

10/6 at Priddy 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Bluff Dale* 7 p.m.