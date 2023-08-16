We’re not sure 12-6A gets the credit it deserves around the state for being a competitive pressure cooker. Last year every team except Copperas Cove went into its final regular-season game with either a playoff spot sealed up or within reach.

And here is something crazy: It could be an even more competitive league in 2023.

Reigning regional finalist Harker Heights will be breaking in a new head coach in Mark Humble, as well as having to replace some well-decorated Knights, like running back Re’Shaun Sanford, a Houston signee who set Killeen ISD’s career rushing record.

Temple also has some horses to replace, but Scott Stewart’s team understands what it takes to get in the playoffs. Bryan and Pflugerville Weiss will lean on veterans from last year’s postseason squads, while Hutto and Midway are ravenously hungry to both get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Once a perpetual district favorite, the Panthers are desperate to get back to that level.

“We talk about that a lot, getting Midway back on top, trying to get everybody back where they were as a team,” said Midway offensive lineman Michael Collins.

Temple Wildcats

2022: 7-4 (5-1), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Scott Stewart (eighth season: 64-23)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/2

All-time: 801-361-52 since 1908

Playoffs: 63-45-5 in 49 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 2 (1979, 1992)

Outlook: The Wildcats went unbeaten in district in both 2020 and ’21, but Harker Heights topped Temple, 13-9, last October to hand the Wildcats their first district loss in 19 games. Could a bit of payback be on the Wildcats’ minds?

First, Temple will have to figure out how to replace several Division I-bound graduates, including linebacker Taurean York, who signed with Texas A&M, and utility guy Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who inked with Houston. But head coach Scott Stewart has managed to maintain a consistent program even when the Wildcats suffer personnel losses.

One they didn’t necessarily see coming was at quarterback, as two-year starter Reese Rumfield moved to Belton. Stewart wasn’t planning on naming Rumfield’s successor until after Temple’s scrimmage with Killeen on Aug. 17, but the options include QB/WR Damarion Willis and QB Kade Stewart, the coach’s son who led Temple’s JV team last season.

C Endri Sauls (6-1, 295) is an experienced, all-district rock in the middle of the Wildcat line. WR Christian Tutson flashed big-play ability throughout the 2022 season, and may get even more targets this year following the departure of Harrison-Pilot.

Defensively, DT Ayden Brown and LB Bryce President are the lone returning starters, but the cupboard isn’t bare.

Though the Trib’s records have Temple with 801 career wins in program history, the Wildcats themselves count 799, so they’ll be looking to celebrate a milestone with their first win of the 2023 season, joining Highland Park, Mart and Amarillo in the 800 Club.

Schedule

8/25 at McKinney Boyd (at MISD Stadium) 7 p.m.

9/1 at Willis 7 p.m.

9/8 College Station 7 p.m.

9/15 at Arlington Martin 7 p.m.

9/22 Bryan* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Pfl. Weiss* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Midway* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Hutto* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.

Midway Panthers

2022: 2-8 (2-4)

Head coach: Shane Anderson (third year: 3-17; 39-47 in eight seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 2/7

All-time: 497-346-12 since 1947

Playoffs: 44-26-1 in 28 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: It could be a make-or-break season for Shane Anderson at Midway, as the Panthers need to show some progress after winning just three of their last 20 games.

A couple of major additions on offense could help in that regard. Anderson brought in a new offensive coordinator in Chad President, the former Temple High School star who comes over after a successful four-year stint on staff at Rockwall Heath. Midway also has a new, experienced QB in move-in Ty Brown (6-4, 205), who won District 11-5A Offensive MVP honors at Belton in 2022.

“I definitely have embraced some of the leadership on the offense,” Brown said. “I try to lead by example, but when I need to be vocal I’ll be vocal.”

Last year’s do-it-all playmaker Junior Thornton moved to La Vega, leaving a window of opportunity for a downfield playmaker to emerge that WR Ramone Conway could step through. OL Michael Collins (6-4, 260) is a feisty hoss on the line who will get his chance to play on Saturdays.

Defensively, Clint Clayton takes over as Midway’s defensive coordinator after Kaeron Johnson left to become University’s head coach. The Panthers will benefit from the return of seven starters on that side of the ball, led by DE Kannon Clendenin (83 tackles, 3 sacks) and LB Esrom Martinez (87 tackles). LB Landon Whistenton has big-play ability, as evidenced by last year’s long fumble return for a touchdown against Odessa Permian, while DB Phillip Minnitt is expected to serve as a leader in the secondary.

Schedule

8/25 at Mansfield (at Anderson Stadium) 7 p.m.

9/1 Odessa Permian 7 p.m.

9/8 vs. Leander Vandegrift (at UMHB) 7 p.m.

9/15 at Rockwall-Heath 7 p.m.

9/22 at Hutto* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Temple* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Bryan* 7:30 p.m.