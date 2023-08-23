The battle for the District 13-2A-DII title figures to come down to the game between Chilton and Bremond on Oct. 6.

The Pirates are the holders, having swept through the district with the most dominant defense (11.2 points allowed per game) with key players returning in many big positions.

The Tigers are the challengers and return most of their production on both side of the ball, most notably on an offense that had the best unit in the district, averaging more than 40 points per game.

Granger, a perennial playoff team, rushed its way to a second-place finish last year, but the Lions lose eight starters on both offense and defense, including their quarterback and top running back.

Chilton Pirates

2022: 12-1 (5-0), reached regional semifinals

Head coach: Bennie Huitt (second season: 12-1, 29-26 in five seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 504-368-25 since 1922

Playoffs: 46-27-3 in 31 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 2 (1972, 2006)

Outlook: Last season was the first district title for Chilton since 2014.

The Pirates will look to build off that momentum, and have plenty of experience coming back, with three key skill players returning on the offensive side of the ball.

Senior quarterback Isaiah Redd is back after throwing for 2,126 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions last year.

The top receiver and rusher are gone, but senior running back Markeydrick Taylor is ready to stop up after topping the 100-yard mark in a team-high four games and rushing for over than 800 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago.

Seniors Isaac Redd (570 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Tyler Jones (482 yards, 8 touchdowns), will lead the receiving corps.

In the trenches, 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior tackle Elijah Beachum will anchor the offensive line alongside senior Lorenzo Robles and senior center Colton Bosse, who also plays on the defensive line.

Sophomore X’Zavion Taylor will be counted on in the secondary, while senior Ryan Barbera will be the Pirates’ top corner and also play as a slot receiver.

Schedule

8/25 at Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Italy 7 p.m.

9/8 at Normangee 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Hearne 7 p.m.

9/23 vs. Deweyville (at Trinity) 6 p.m.

10/6 at Bremond* 7 p.m.

10/13 Bartlett* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Granger* 7 p.m.

10/27 Iola* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Milano* 7 p.m.

Bremond Tigers

2022: 8-3 (3-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Jeff Kasowski (13th season: 121-37)

Returning starters (O/D): 9/10

All-time: 570-377-26 since 1917

Playoffs: 78-30-2 in 36 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 4 (1981, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Outlook: Bremond wasn’t too far away from contending for the district title last year. With nearly their entire team coming back, the Tigers should take a step forward this season.

At the center of it all is junior quarterback Braylen Wortham. He did it all as a sophomore last season, throwing for 1,456 yards and 17 touchdowns and running for 1,611 yards and 26 scores, topping the 100-yard mark in six games.

Senior Koben Zan led the team in receiving last year, while junior Tank Scott finished third in rushing.

Up front, Bremond brings back seniors Lee Williams and Maclane Minor, and has some size with 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior tackle Rhett Olson, who will also play on the defensive line.

Defensively, the Tigers will be led by senior linebacker Gael Carrizales, who led the team with 138 tackles. Zan and Minor also finished the year with triple-digit tackles. Zan had a team-high three interceptions and Minor had 13 tackles for loss with six sacks.

Schedule

8/25 at Normangee 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Kerens 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Grapeland 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Holland 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs. Windthorst (at Aledo) 7 p.m.

10/6 Chilton* 7 p.m.

10/13 Granger* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Milano* 7 p.m.

10/27 Bartlett* 7 p.m.