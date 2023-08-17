Lexington enters the season as the clear favorite in District 13-3A Division II as the Eagles posted a 10-win season with a young team in 2022. Lexington returns seven offensive and six defensive starters after going undefeated in the loop last fall.

After the Eagles, it could be a pretty good scrum for the second, third and fourth-place playoff berths. Rogers and Buffalo — the two teams that finished ahead of Clifton last season — both have more starting positions to fill than the Cubs.

As fate would have it, Clifton will play Rogers and Buffalo in the first two district games on October 6, and October 13, an eight-day period that could go a long way toward determining the Cubs’ regular season success.

Elkhart, like Clifton, returns a lot of lettermen, including nine starters on both sides. That could put the Elks in the mix for a playoff spot.

Clifton Cubs

2022: 3-8 (2-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs

Head coach: Brent Finney (second season: 3-8)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/7

All-time: 599-383-25 since 1919

Playoffs: 33-35-3 in 35 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Clifton’s 19 returning lettermen include 16 seniors, giving the Cubs a wealth of experience to build on a playoff appearance in 2022.

Coach Brent Finney’s son, senior RB Riley Finney, rushed for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall. He’s one half of a good one-two punch in the backfield as he’ll man the fullback spot with Parker Tunnell at tailback. Tunnell rushed for 801 yards as a junior in 2022.

Clifton will be breaking in a new starter with QB Joaquin De La Hoya. He was the backup last fall, but was pressed into duty for a couple of starts. His top target is likely to be senior WR Andres Devora.

On the defensive side, Clifton returns four starting LBs, including Finney, the team’s leading tackler last fall. Like on the offensive side, the Cubs will be trying to bring along a less experienced group on the line.

Schedule

8/25 vs. Merkel (at Dublin) 7 p.m.

9/1 Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Millsap 7 p.m.

10/6 Rogers* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Buffalo* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Lexington* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Elkhart* 7:30 p.m.