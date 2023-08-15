Jonesboro and May represent the powerhouses at the top of District 14-1A Division I.

May posted a 14-win season in 2021, defeating Jonesboro in the playoffs on the way to a state championship game appearance. Jonesboro took a measure of revenge last season by defeating the Tigers, 65-40, in district play on the last Friday in October. When May finished second in the loop, it led to a bi-district loss versus Irion County and a quick dismissal from the playoffs. Jonesboro went on to its second trip to the state quarterfinals in the last four seasons.

Lometa and Santa Anna each went 4-6 in 2022, but both have winning seasons in the recent past. They’ll be ready to pounce if either Jonesboro or May show signs of slipping.

New Evant coach Brandon Young’s first hurdle will be to end the Elks’ 10-game losing streak and reverse a trend in which the program has lost 14 of 15.

Jonesboro Eagles

2022: 11-2 (4-0), reached regional finals

Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (15th season: 143-31)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/3

Playoffs: 37-36-2 in 37 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Jonesboro has a returning star in TE/DE DeMarcus Acoff, who earned first-team Super Centex honors as a junior last season. The tricky thing for head coach Eddie Gallegos is deciding how to use the talented Acoff as he is a valuable blocker, but also explosive with the football in his hands.

The answer could be to develop depth on the offensive line, a task the Eagles have been working toward in preseason practice. If successful, it could allow Acoff to get more touches in the running game.

The Eagles coaching staff likes what it has seen in August practice and scrimmages from middle linebacker Austin Massingill, who will be starting on defense for the first time this season. Jonesboro has only three returning starters on that side, but Acoff is a disruptor on the line and adding Massingill to the mix could be a big benefit.

Nathan Forrest will direct traffic as the Eagles’ QB. He has a few quality backfield mates beside him led by TB Jacob Cisneros.

Jonesboro takes on a challenge early in the season as it travels to face back-to-back Division I state champion Westbrook in Week 2.

Schedule

8/25 Coolidge 7 p.m.

8/31 at Westbrook 6 p.m.

9/8 Austin St. Stephen's 7 p.m.

9/15 at Newcastle 7 p.m.

9/29 at Austin Hill Country 7 p.m.

10/6 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Santa Anna* 7 p.m.

10/27 at May* 7:30 p.m.

11/2 at Evant* 7:30 p.m.

Evant Elks

2022: 0-10 (0-4)

Head coach: Brandon Young (second season: 0-10)

Returning starters (O/D): 2/2

Playoffs: 0-1 in one six-man appearance, most recently 2018; 0-2 in two 11-man appearances

State titles: None

Outlook: One tough thing about Evant’s attempt to bounce back from a winless season in 2022 is that the Elks play the same schedule that didn’t seem to have any soft spots for them last fall. Evant’s closest game was a 40-point loss at Stephenville FAITH in the season opener.

The Elks will have to take extra precautions to stay healthy as they went through preseason practice with just nine players in the program. Evant has three returning lettermen — Hunter White, Caystin Forrest and Christian Malone.

Head coach Brandon Young has seen sparks in preseason from dual-threat QB Tanner Manville and RB Cason Ingram, who has impressive quickness and burst.

Schedule

8/25 Stephenville FAITH Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Gorman 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Cherokee 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Kopperl 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Rochelle 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Blanket 7:30 p.m.

10/6 May* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Santa Anna* 7:30 p.m.