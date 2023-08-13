Glen Rose is the standard, but anyone can beat anyone in District 4-4A Div. II.

The Tigers went five rounds deep into the playoffs after sweeping the district before falling to Carthage in the state semifinals. Their only other loss of the season came in non-district play against Brownwood.

Senior all-state tight end/all-district linebacker Camden Raymond will be back for Glen Rose to terrorize teams on both sides of the ball after 566 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and 68 tackles on defense last season.

Ferris was 0-5 on the season at the beginning of district play before going on a four-game tear before they fell to Glen Rose. The Yellowjackets finished second in district before ending their playoff run with a loss to Monahans in the area round.

With only three offensive starters and five on defense, Ferris will be hoping their young team can catch up in order to replicate some of that success.

Godley could have easily finished second last season if the Yellowjackets hadn't stunned them with a second-half surge to take the three-point win. Monahans was also responsible for the Wildcats' demise in the regional semifinal.

Godley will return a veteran O-Line and a tested defense that will look to give the Tigers a fight for the top spot of the district.

Hillsboro is a small fish in a big pond and according to head coach Steve Almuete, and the Eagles are not satisfied with finishing fourth in the district. The losses to Ferris and Godley were especially tough, and the Eagles will be looking for payback.

Wins over Benbrook and Venus pushed Hillsboro into the playoffs, but the Eagles are plagued by that 22-year postseason win drought after falling to Hirschi in bi-district.

“What challenges us is, we're the smallest school in our district,” Almuete said. “So, we're trying to overcome that, trying to reach our goals overcoming that. Where those schools have more to choose from than what we do, but we try not to use that challenge as an excuse.

“I think it's a good district. Anybody at any time can beat each other, so it's a fun district.”

While Benbrook finished second to last in 2022, its only win coming over Venus, the Bobcats return basically their entire squad. The veteran defense will look to make waves if they're able to cut back on giving away the ball for free.

Meanwhile the Bulldogs in Venus, who have just four wins in the past five seasons, find themselves in a similar position at the bottom of the ladder despite experience returning on both sides of the ball.

Hillsboro Eagles

2022: 5-6 (2-3), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Stephen Almuete (third season: 11-11; 24-38 in six seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/10

All-time: 438-589-29 since 1910

Playoffs: 6-22-0 in 22 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: The Eagles feel like they took a step back from their 2021 season and it left a sour taste in their mouths. But the expectation isn't different.

A playoff win is a must and Hillsboro is looking to an experienced, veteran heavy roster to make it happen.

“It's just a new year,” head coach Steve Almuete said of the excitement of the season. “I think it's new leadership on our team. It's our 10 seniors that we have this year and it's their time to lead and they're embracing this moment of being their last year and they don't want it to end like it has been for the last 22 years.”

Hillsboro is shaping up to field one of the best defenses in 4A, led by DB Chris Montoya, DE Juan Gonzalez and the reigning Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year, two-way junior Ezrian Emory at linebacker. Emory will be looking to break his own tackle record after totaling 192 his sophomore season. He also put on a show offensively at running back, leading the team with 705 rushing yards.

Wide receiver Darrian Hodge will also be taking on more defensive responsibility in his junior season after playing mostly at wide receiver as a sophomore.

Senior two-way star Tory Brooks will be taking a crack at the QB position, according to Almuete. In his junior season at running back, Brooks only trailed Emory with 563 yards on 81 carries but led the Eagles in kick return yards with 183. The senior will see competition for the job from junior Moses Rangel.

Schedule

8/25 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Whitney 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Academy 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Jarrell 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Robinson 7 p.m.

10/6 FW Benbrook* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Ferris* 7 p.m.

10/20 Glen Rose* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Godley* 7 p.m.