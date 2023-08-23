Lake Belton won just about every other district title in its first full-fledged varsity season, and the football team might join the party in year two.

The Broncos and head coach Brian Cope bring back a bunch of key players to a loaded team that includes five-star receiver Micah Hudson and four-star defensive back Selman Bridges.

The district was pure chaos last year. Midlothian squeaked past Lake Belton by two points in Week 9 and went on to finish 8-0 and win the district title. The Broncos, Shoemaker and Red Oak all tied for second at 6-2.

This year, Midlothian has a few high-powered pieces on offense, but not as much as last year. Red Oak figures to have a dynamic offense and Ellison will have one of the most talented defensive fronts in the region.

Waco High brings back tons more experience than Granbury and Cleburne, and should continue its march upward from the district cellar.

Lake Belton Broncos

2022: 8-3 (6-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Brian Cope (fourth season: 26-4)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 26-4 since 2020

Playoffs: 0-1 in 1 trip, last 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Senior receiver Micah Hudson is going to dominate every conversation about Lake Belton.

Frankly, it’s for good reason. Hudson is not just one of the best receivers in the state, but near the top in the country. He’ll have his pick of the blue-blood programs when National Signing Day comes around.

He had a fantastic junior season, catching 65 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 243 yards and two scores to help the Broncos make the playoffs for the first time in school history.

But this Lake Belton team is so much more than one awesome player.

Selman Bridges is a four-star defensive back that recently committed to Arkansas and had two interceptions last year, more than any other returning player.

Sophomore Eli Mascarenas will step in under center. Other than Hudson, his top receiver is Cash Robin, who finished fifth in receiving as a sophomore last season

Senior Ty Legg, the leading tackler among returning players, will do a little bit on both sides of the ball, while defensive back Torre Mallard is expected to play a key role since transferring from Harker Heights.

The Lake Belton defensive front is full of experience, including senior linemen Garrett Combs and Adam Walden, senior linebacker John Cole and senior defensive back Peanut Brazzle.

Schedule

8/25 Leander Rouse 7 p.m.

9/1 at Buda Johnson 7:30 p.m.

9/7 Red Oak* 7 p.m.

9/15 at Killeen Shoemaker* (at Buckley Stadium) 7 p.m.

9/22 Waco High* 7 p.m.

9/29 at Cleburne* 7 p.m.

10/6 Killeen* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Granbury* 7 p.m.

10/20 Midlothian* 7 p.m.

11/3 at Killeen Ellison* (at Buckley Stadium) 7 p.m.

Waco High Lions

2022: 2-8 (1-7), missed playoffs

Head coach: Linden Heldt (third season: 2-18)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 689-428-33 since 1910

Playoffs: 58-38-4 in 45 trips, last in 2017

State titles: 6 (1922, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1945, 1948)

Outlook: It’s hard to overlook just how much experience is coming back for the Lions.

The Lions took a small step forward in Linden Heldt’s second year in charge, but it was a step nonetheless. With a roster made of mostly sophomores and juniors, there was a steep learning curve that should add to the confidence this season.

Senior running back Lazavier Amos led Waco High in rushing last season and was named to the District 4-5A-Div. I first-team. He’ll split time between the backfield and at linebacker for the Lions. No. 2 rusher Mason Smith-Welcome also returns to the backfield.

Senior Reggie Lewis was also named to the first-team after doing a little bit of everything. He played a quarterback in nine games, finished fourth in rushing and led Waco in receiving, a position he’ll hope to stick to this year alongside senior Marcus Chandler.

Junior quarterback RJ Young threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games before tearing his ACL. He’s back and ready to play a huge role.

Senior Amyas Ervin was a second-team player as a return man and will join Amos in the secondary, two of three returners in the secondary. Junior Oshawn Neal is one of two returners at linebacker.

Senior Javon Bryant finished third on the team in tackles and second in tackles for loss and figures to anchor the Waco High defensive line.

“There’s a lot to like as far as returning players and guys that we’re really intrigued by,” Heldt said.

Schedule

8/25 FW Southwest 7 p.m.

9/1 at Dallas White (at Loos Stadium, Addison) 7 p.m.

9/8 at Granbury* 7 p.m.

9/15 Midlothian* 7 p.m.

9/22 at Lake Belton* 7 p.m.

9/29 Killeen Ellison* 7 p.m.

10/6 at Red Oak* 7 p.m.

10/12 Killeen Shoemaker* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Cleburne* 7 p.m.