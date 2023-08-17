Talk about a district built to last. Every one of this league’s playoff teams a year ago won its bi-district contest, another played in the third round, and district champion Tolar reached the regional final.

It wouldn’t be any shocker if these teams did some damage again.

Tolar, which won its first 13 games before falling to Crawford in a 14-7 slugfest, rightfully wears the crown of preseason favorite. The Rattlers bring back some bite, led by running back Peyton Brown, a not-so-sneaky snake in the grass who racked up 49 touchdowns a season ago.

Coleman, Bangs and Hamilton were last year’s other playoff representatives, and they should bang each other around again. The Bulldogs, one of the best Central Texas stories of 2022, would especially like to get a measure of payback on the Bangs Dragons, after falling in a wild 34-27 affair at home.

Last year’s non-playoff qualifiers San Saba, DeLeon and Goldthwaite are historically no pushovers, so there won’t be any nights off, as any coach in the district would be quick to remind you.

Hamilton Bulldogs

2022: 7-6, reached regional semifinals

Head coach: Ryan Marwitz (second season: 7-6)

Returning starters (O/D): 9/8

All-time: 456-495-31 since 1915

Playoffs: 11-17 in 17 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Perhaps one of the best surprise stories in Central Texas in 2022 was Hamilton. In their first season under head coach Ryan Marwitz, who moved up from the assistant ranks, the Bulldogs went 5-5 in the regular season, but knocked off Tioga and Axtell in convincing fashion in the playoffs to make the program's deepest postseason run since 2005.

With a total of 17 starters back, the encore could be something to behold. RB Izaac Wood was one of the district’s co-offensive newcomers last year as a sophomore, and will be looking to build on his nice debut. He’ll hunt for holes behind an experienced line led by junior Nik Adams (6-1, 250) and senior Carson Marquess (6-2, 250). The Bulldogs also bring back their QB in Jaxon Edwards, who is expected to double as one of the starters in the defensive secondary.

Defensively, Hamilton had an up-and-down season, but put things together in the playoffs. LB/WR Jacob Eanes is a terrific tackler, one of three returning first-team all-district players on that side of the ball, along with DL Evan Norwood-Hall and DB Ryan Worbington.

Schedule

8/25 at Millsap 7 p.m.

9/1 Bosqueville 7 p.m.

9/8 at Santo 7 p.m.

9/15 Early 7 p.m.

9/22 at San Saba* 7 p.m.

9/29 Tolar* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Coleman* 7 p.m.

10/20 De Leon* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Bangs* 7 p.m.